If you’re looking for a weekend getaway, try Ojai

You can’t say we didn’t try.

Our pursuit of Ojai’s Pink Moment — those few minutes just before sunset when the surrounding mountains radiate a rosy glow — just wasn’t going to prove fruitful.

My photographer friend, Laurie and I, on the loose for 48 hours in this idyllic town 25 minutes north of Ventura, wanted to see the legendary pink panorama pictured in the travel brochures, but Mother Nature was not cooperating.

We posited many theories as to why the Pink Moment wasn’t happening: Wrong viewing location. Wrong season. Atmosphere too dry. Atmosphere too clean.

My favorite theory is that, after a winter that brought 30 inches of rain to the area, the mountains are just too darn green and you can’t make pink out of that.

But this is hardly reason to complain; record rainfall in the Ojai Valley has its benefits.

The hills, roadsides, parks, gardens and groves have been transformed into explosions of color. March, April and May are key months for local wildflowers and the Pixie tangerine harvest, and this year’s abundant rains have produced a bumper crop of both.

Ojai (population 8,000) celebrates this annual happening with special tangerine-infused foods, drinks, toiletries and tours.

At The Oaks at Ojai, a destination hotel and spa, this means special facials, massages and pedicures, as well as boxes and bowls of Pixies scattered throughout the property.

The Oaks, ideally located in the center of town, is a century-old, Spanish-style oasis that reflects the architecture of Ojai’s signature arcade. Once called El Roblar, The Oaks has a mixed history that includes a famous financier, business successes and failures, owner suicides and a gangster or two.

Today, it is a beautifully renovated and maintained jewel that attracts patrons from all over the country seeking refuge from busy and chaotic lives. Many come to get a fresh start on a lifestyle change by choosing from 15 fitness classes a day, poolside dining, evening entertainment and seminars and calorie-conscious meals designed to promote weight loss. We found most of the meals to be sizable and tasty — with one caveat. If you can’t do without salt, bring your own.

We weren’t the only cheaters; we caught other salt shakers materializing from purses, and saw a few tacos and beers being smuggled into the bungalows. (And I confess: we made an impulsive foray to the nearby ice cream store.)

One morning, we joined the brisk, 6:30 a.m. uphill hike led by energetic local high school counselor, Judy Oberlander. After apologizing for being her less-than-peppy-self because of a cold, most of us had to hustle to keep up as we gained altitude on North Signal Street. The pavement and quaint neighborhood gradually give way to a dirt trail that snakes through public open space (thank you, Ojai Valley Land Conservancy), and eventually leads to the Los Padres National Forest. It’s a vigorous workout, but the reward for those who make it to the top is a spectacular view of the Ojai Valley, rightly compared to the mythical Shangri-la of the novel “Lost Horizons.”

Judging by the many locals we passed on the trail, it’s apparent that residents do appreciate their outdoors.

They also love their artists.

Downtown’s East Ojai Avenue and its side streets are replete with galleries featuring works in every medium and then some, most created by valley residents. With so many galleries and shops to see, we never got further than a block from The Oaks during our first afternoon of exploration. The following morning, we returned to see the Ojai Art Center and lovely Libbey Park, the pastries at the Ojai Café Emporium (oh, those gluten-free blueberry muffins!), and Rains, a unique, 100-year-old department store whose inventory is incredibly contemporary and smart.

Bottom line: A stay at The Oaks at Ojai is what you make it. The opportunities for a variety of activities, contemplation, exploration and sightseeing are there for the taking in whatever amounts you like — with or without salt.

Visit oaksspa.com and http://theojai.net.

E’Louise Ondash is a freelance writer living in North County. Tell her about your travels at eondash@coastnewsgroup.com.