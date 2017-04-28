‘Puppy mill’ documentary screening set for May 7

ENCINITAS — A powerful documentary that focuses on the controversy surrounding the commercial dog kennel, or “puppy mill” industry, is set to debut in San Diego May 7.

“Dog by Dog,” the 90-minute film directed by Christopher Grimes, exposes the underbelly of the puppy-mill industry in a series of interviews and examines the efforts in the United States to tighten regulation of such kennels, which have been the source of controversy for years.

“This inspiring and educational film will impact your view on the USDA and their control over the state of welfare of man’s best friend,” according to a news release.

The screening takes place May 7 at the La Paloma Theatre, with a VIP Reception at 11:30 a.m., followed by General Admission at 12:30 p.m.

Among the VIP guests expected to attend are Oceanside Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery and councilwoman Esther Sanchez, Carlsbad City Councilman Keith Blackburn and attorney Bryan Pease, founder of the Animal Protection and Rescue League.

Grimes will also be in attendance and will answer audience questions following the screening.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 General Admission ($15 at the door), $18 VIP Reception (by pre-sale only).

Proceeds from the event will sponsor spay and neuter clinics in Escondido and National City, where animal welfare activists have been targeting their efforts in recent months as the cities both allow pet stores that sell pets from commercial kennels and have high pet overpopulation rates.

Proceeds will also sponsor educational materials and advertisements on adopting a pet vs. purchasing from a pet store.

For more information, visit the event web page eventbrite.com/e/dog-by-dog-documentary-screening-tickets-32603613285?aff=efbnreg.