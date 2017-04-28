Legal Notices, April 28, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (5/5, 5/19, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Noguchi Temporary Trailer CASE NUMBER: 17-077 CDP FILING DATE: April 4, 2017 APPLICANT: Eric and Melissa Noguchi LOCATION: 1145 Oceanic Drive, APN 259-060-68 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the use of a temporary construction trailer during construction activities associated with an approved residential remodel and addition project. The subject property is located in the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 8, 2017 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is not located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/28/17 CN 20176

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS
PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS.
THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE.
IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Machado Revised Map CASE NO.: 16-062 TPMMOD/CDPFILING DATE: March 14, 2016 APPLICANT: Jim Machado and Sherrie Hassett LOCATION: 1485 Summit Avenue (APN 260-081-52) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Tentative Parcel Map Modification and Coastal Development Permit to modify a previously approved two-lot subdivision, Case No. 12-100 TPM/CDP, and construction of a new single-family residence on Lot 2. The property is located within the Residential 8 (R8) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Kovach Accessory Structures CASE NO.: 16-185 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: September 19, 2016 APPLICANT: William Kovach LOCATION: 1906 Crest Drive (APN 262-041-24) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit for an oversized detached structure containing an office, agricultural storage area, and garage that exceeds the maximum floor area. The property is located within the Rural Residential 1 (RR1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Requeza Street Sidewalk Improvement Project CASE NUMBER: 17-031 CDP FILING DATE: February 17, 2017 APPLICANT: Matt Widelski, City of Encinitas Engineering Department LOCATION: Requeza Street and a vacant lot on Requeza Street/Westlake Street (APN 260-620-75) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to construct sidewalk improvements on the north side of Requeza Street from Sunset Graduation High School to Westlake Street, including the installation of curb ramps on Requeza Street and Nardo Road. Temporary construction staging is proposed on the vacant lot located on the corner of Westlake and Requeza Street. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 9 , 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION FOR ITEMS 1 THROUGH 3 AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of public hearings, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination for Items 1, 2 and 3. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2, and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The action on Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Item 3 is subject to appeal to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Planning & Building Director on Item 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within 10 business days of the receipt of the City’s Notice of Final Action following the close of the City’s appeal period, or City action on any appeal. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal periods. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/28/17 CN 20175

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING By The City Council PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE ENGINEERING DIVISION (760) 633-2770 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: ORDINANCE: 2017-05 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider the introduction of City Council Ordinance No. 2017-05, which proposes revisions to the Encinitas Municipal Code Title 14, Chapter 14.35: STOPPING, STANDING OR PARKING OF LARGE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IN RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else has raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. The subject file is available for review at the Public Works Department/Engineering Division, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. For further information, please contact Rob Blough, Traffic Engineer, at (760) 633-2705 or via email at: rblough@encinitasca.gov 04/28/17 CN 20156

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT STATE OF CALIFORNIA NOTICE INVITING BIDS The San Dieguito Water District, Owner, invites sealed bid for: CARDIFF VALVE REPLACEMENTS PROJECT NO. CW17-I RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed bids will be received at the District Office at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on May 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Replacing various water valves in Cardiff, within the City of Encinitas • Removal and replacement of 15 valve crosses or tees; valve sizes range from 6-Inch, 8-Inch, and 12-Inch valves • Removal of ACP and PVC pipe • Reconnection of services connections • Installation of fittings and reconnections to existing pipelines • Excavation, backfill, compaction, pavement replacement, shoring, traffic control and safety devices ENGINEER’S CONSTRUCTION COST OPINION: $575,000. Site of Work: Birmingham Dr., Newcastle Ave., Liverpool Dr., Oxford Ave., Glasgow Ave, Chesterfield Ave., Manchester Ave., and Norfolk Ave. in the City of Encinitas, CA. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within 45 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: Attention is directed to the Contractor’s License Law concerning the licensing of contractors. Contractors are required to be licensed and regulated by the Contractor’s State License Board. All work shall be performed by a Contractor possessing a valid Class A or Class C-34 California Contractor’s License, and for public health and safety reasons the contractor shall have previous experience with construction of potable underground water mains and appurtenances in compliance with AWWA standards. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Contract documents containing proposal forms, agreement, specifications, and reduced drawings will be available after May 1, 2017 at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non refundable cost of $20 per set (plus $7.50 for mailing, if requested) or may be downloaded from the City of Encinitas Website, http://www.encinitasca.gov/BIDS. The scale of the reduced drawings is approximately one half of the original scale. If full scale drawings are desired, they may be purchased from the Owner at reproduction cost for an additional $10.00. Any RFIs will need to be electronically submitted prior to May 15, 2017 at 5:00 PM. Project Engineer is Blair A. Knoll, PE, and he may be contacted at 760-633-2793 or BKnoll@sdwd.org. MANDATORY PRE BID MEETING: A Mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for May 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the District Office, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the Owner. 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20152

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, to consider approving a Tentative Tract Map and a Major Review Permit to allow for the demolition of three, two-story office/commercial buildings and the construction of 33 airspace condominiums in Land Use District 2 of the Village Review zone and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1 more particularly described as: Parcel 1, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, as shown on Page 3260 of Parcel Maps to Maps, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, November 27, 1974 Whereas, on March 15, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 4-3 (Black, Goyarts, Siekmann) to recommend approval of a Tentative Tract Map and a Major Review Permit to allow for the demolition of three, two-story office/commercial buildings and the construction of 33 airspace condominiums in Land Use District 2 of the Village Review zone and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to section 15332 (In-fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, May 4, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garcia in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4622 or chris.garcia@carlsbadca.gov. The time within which you may judicially challenge this Tentative Tract Map and/or a Major Review Permit, if approved, is established by state law and/or city ordinance, and is very short. If you challenge the Tentative Tract Map and/or the Major Review Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad. Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 16-09/RP 16-16 CASE NAME: 800 GRAND AVENUE PUBLISH: FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/28/17 CN 20150

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-04 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Various Sections within Chapter 2.28 of the Encinitas Municipal Code” reflecting updated position and department titles in the Municipal Code to reflect organizational changes approved by the City Council. This ordinance codifies changing the name of the “Planning & Building Department” to “Development Services Department”; changes the name of the “Parks and Recreation Department” to “Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department”; and changes position titles to reflect the department name changes as well as other reorganization changes. Ordinance 2017-04 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 29, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 19, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 04/28/17 CN 20149

AFC-1037;1060 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by VILLA L’AUBERGE DEL MAR OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA MUTUAL NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/19/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 105, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 81868 61007A 610B07 610 07 299-310-29-07 EDWARD D. HOFFMAN & GERALDINE H. HOFFMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389734 9/6/2016 2016 463173 $5504.22 81869 61019A 610B19 610 19 299-310-29-19 VINCENT R. RAMIREZ A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389734 9/6/2016 2016 463174 $6123.51 83360 60945A 609-B45 609 EVERY 45 299-310-28-45 MANUEL H. RAMIREZ AND IRENE F. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689292 1/20/2017 2017-0031631 $7033.50 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1570 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/20/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20147

AFC-1062 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/19/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 83366 33452A 33452A 334 FIXED/ANNUAL 52 203-254-62-52 RENEE E. RIENDEAU (METZ) 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5791.30 83367 23539A 23539A 235 FIXED/ANNUAL 39 203-254-39-39 ALBERT S. HILL AND TERRI K. HILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5732.28 83368 23241A 23241A 232 FIXED/ANNUAL 41 203-254-36-41 MARION L. WULLSCHLAGER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND VIRGINIA C. LANCE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AS TO 1/2 UNDIVIDED INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $4545.68 83369 13002E 13002E 130 FIXED/ANNUAL 02 203-254-10-02 GEORGE WALLACE FRISBEY JR. & TWILA MAE FRISBEY AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $7001.44 83370 22719B 22719B 227 FIXED/ANNUAL 19 203-254-31-19 TONY R MCPHEETERS AND LAURA MCPHEETERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5604.34 83371 13017E 13017E 130 FIXED/ANNUAL 17 203-254-10-17 JANE CLAYTON TRUSTEE OF THE JANE CLAYTON AND GORDON CLAYTON FAMILY TRUST 1992 SURVIVORS TRUST 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $7340.30 83372 31607B 31607B 316 FIXED/ANNUAL 07 203-253-56-07 LARRY NICHOLS AND ANN NICHOLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $6196.05 83373 22718B 22718B 227 FIXED/ANNUAL 18 203-254-31-18 ERIKA U. VEGA SOLE OWNER 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $4680.34 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/20/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20146

T.S. No. 052768-CA APN: 214-600-04-25 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/22/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0762674, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JILL H BRINTON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A Condominium Unit composed of: Parcel 1: An undivided 1/30th fractional interest as tenant in common in and to the Common Area within the Phase 1 Module as the Common Area and the Phase I are shown and described on that certain Poinsettia Cove Condominiums Phase I Condominium Plan recorded November 15, 2000 as Instrument No. 00-622069, of Official Records of San Diego County, California (“Condominium Plan’’). The Phase I Module lies within Lot 1 of Carlsbad Tract No. 99-02 Poinsettia Cove, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14010 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on August 1, 2000. MORE COMPLETELY DESCRIBED IN ATTACHED EXHIBIT A: Exhibit A The land referred to in this Report is situated in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, and is described as follows: A Condominium Unit composed of: Parcel 1: An undivided 1/30th fractional interest as tenant in common in and to the Common Area within the Phase 1 Module as the Common Area and the Phase I are shown and described on that certain Poinsettia Cove Condominiums Phase I Condominium Plan recorded November 15, 2000 as Instrument No. 00-622069, of Official Records of San Diego County, California (“Condominium Plan’’). The Phase I Module lies within Lot 1 of Carlsbad Tract No. 99-02 Poinsettia Cove, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14010 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on August 1, 2000. Parcel 2: Residential Unit No. 96, as shown upon the Condominium Plan. Parcel 3: A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over the association property of all the Phases of the real property described in the Declaration, which easement is appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 described above. This easement shall become effective as to phase subsequent to Phase 1 upon (a) Recordation of a Declaration of Annexation declaring such phase to be subject to the Declaration or Recordation of a separate Declaration of Restrictions which requires the owners of such phase to be members of the Poinsettia Cove Association, a California Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation (“Association”), and (b) Conveyance of the First Condominium in the respective phase, all as more fully set forth in the Declaration. The association property referred to herein as to each of such phase shall be as shown and described on the Condominium Plan covering each such phase recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, excepting therefrom any portion thereof which may be designated as an exclusive use area. Parcel 4: The exclusive right to use any yard exclusive use, area shown on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above subject to: (A) The exclusive right association, to irrigate, maintain and replace the landscaping and any drainage facilities within the front yard maintenance area shown on the Condominium Plan, as such maintenance is more particularly described in the Declaration; (B) The exclusive right of the association to maintain and replace any fence or wall described in the Declaration or Declaration of Annexation to be maintained by the Association, as such maintenance is more particularly described in the Declaration; (C) A temporary construction access easement, if any, described on the Condominium Plan for the benefit of grantor, such easements, if any, is an easement for purposes of grading and construction of the adjoining residence and grantor shall have the right to place the applicable side yard, fence (or a temporary fence) on the easement boundary line rather than the yard exclusive use area boundary line. The temporary construction access easement, if any, shall automatically terminate on the date the construction of the adjoining residence has been completed, within sixty (60) days after termination of the temporary construction access easement reserved hereby, if any, the holder of the easement shall at its expense relocate the side yard fence to the yard exclusive use area boundary should the fence have been located at the easement boundary; (D) The side yard access area easement, if any, shown and described on the Condominium Plan. The side yard access area easement, if any, is for access to maintain, repair and rebuild the residential structure located within the Residential Unit benefitted by the easement, as such easement and maintenance is more particularly described in the Declaration; and (E) All easements for access, development, encroachment, drainage, maintenance and other purposes set forth in the Declaration. Parcel 5: The side yard access area easement, if any, described on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above. Such easement, if any, is for access to maintain, repair and rebuild the residential structure located within the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above. This easement includes the incidental rights of access over the yard on which the side yard access area is located; if necessary, to access the side yard access to maintain, repair and rebuild the residential structure located within the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above. APN: 214-600-04-25 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6886 TRADEWINDS DR CARLSBAD, CA 92011-3223 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $775,353.95 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 052768-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 893279 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20145

AFC-1067 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/12/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84871 B0433645C 25352AZ 253 Annual 52 211-022-28 BOBBI L. THIEN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/17/2014 08/28/2014 2014-0370627 1/13/2017 2017-0021798 $13974.93 84872 B0410145C 27652BZ 276 Annual 52 211-022-28 ABNER O. BRAN AND KAREN P. AGUEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/8/2013 07/11/2013 2013-0433714 1/13/2017 2017-0021798 $16812.93 84874 B0414865L 25405CZ 254 Annual 5 211-022-28 DIMETRIC L. GREEN AND KIMBERLEE E. GREEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/15/2013 09/26/2013 2013-0587423 1/13/2017 2017-0021798 $17269.67 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/14/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/21/17, 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20120

AFC-1066 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/12/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84855 B0402675L 681103B1E 6811 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-131-07-00 BONNIE B. DARRELL TRUSTEE OF THE HDG TRUST DATED JULY 1 1999 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1/3/2013 01/17/2013 2013-0035722 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $12539.67 84856 B0421035S 703233A1Z 7032 ANNUAL 33 211-131-10-00 VIRGILIO R. ILAGAN JR. AND SALLY S. ILAGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/28/2013 01/09/2014 2014-0010581 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $35846.12 84857 B0403455L 512146AZ 5121 ANNUAL 46 211-130-03-00 PATRICK A. DONATIEN AND ANDREA R. GILLIAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2012 02/14/2013 2013-0100872 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $23929.47 84858 B3995545H 502616DE 5026 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-130-03-00 STEVEN R. MONDAY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/9/2011 12/22/2011 2011-0690558 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $10077.06 84859 B0428555H 703214A1Z 7032 ANNUAL 14 211-131-10-00 BARBARA C. SPENCER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/30/2014 05/15/2014 2014-198963 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $16738.48 84861 B0424195S 582250D1Z 5822 ANNUAL 50 211-130-03-00 EMMANUEL DIZON AND VANESSA A. DIZON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/6/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089777 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $16415.01 84862 B0447185H 592213AE 5922 EVEN 13 211-130-03-00 ASIYA ABDUL-MALIK A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347098 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $19451.58 84863 B0467775H 503352BE 5033 BIENNIAL EVEN 52 211-130-03-00 FRANK J. MESA SR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/27/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326138 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $22063.95 84864 B0467785H 501451BZ 5014 ANNUAL 51 211-130-03-00 FRANK J. MESA SR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/27/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326135 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $39726.04 84865 B0467795H 513452BO 5134 BIENNIAL ODD 52 211-130-03-00 FRANK J. MESA SR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/27/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326140 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $22631.75 84866 B0465605H 662218A1Z 6622 ANNUAL 18 211-130-03-00 JONGUK BYUN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND MIHYUN KIM A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/1/2016 05/19/2016 2016-0243450 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $34501.74 84867 B0431935L 501111DO 5011 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-130-03-00 JULIUS C. BALDUEZA AND MA C. BALDUEZA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/14/2014 07/31/2014 2014-0325464 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $13273.17 84868 B0461525H 501621DE 5016 BIENNIAL EVEN 21 211-130-03-00 JUSTIN W. LAOS A(N) SINGLE MAN AND LAUREN E. CHAVEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/5/2016 03/10/2016 2016-0105430 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $14987.85 84869 B0448775S 651115D1E 6511 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 211-130-03-00 JAMES ALCORN AND RUTH ALCORN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/5/2016 07/23/2015 2015-0387685 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $13380.18 84870 B0428945H 541409BE 5414 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-130-03-00 TROY M. TUCKER AND LALIONI N. TUCKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/19/2014 05/29/2014 2014-0219615 1/13/2017 2017-0021809 $15997.50 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/14/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/21/17, 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20119

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00014376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jody Marie Hausman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jody Marie Hausman change to proposed name: Jody Marie Hausman Vakili. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 06, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 20, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20155

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT JAMES UNRUH Case# 37-2017-00014384-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert James Unruh. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeanette E. Unruh, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeanette E. Unruh, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Darin P. Wright 125 N. Acacia Ave., #110 Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.678.8888 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20154

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD DANIEL MYERS Case # 37-2017-00001389-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard Daniel Myers aka Richard D. Myers. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Diane Diot aka Diane Marie Diot in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Diane Diot be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana 950 Boardwalk #304 San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 760.634.2403 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20153

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on May 22, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: chairs, dressers, shelves, toys, auto parts, appliances, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, luggage belonging to the following: Unit Name 424 Lanzante, Luke 438 Alfaro, Brenda 501 Jumper, Sarah 682 Caballero, Janina Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20151

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE CALIFORNIA HOME FINANCE AUTHORITY CLEAN ENERGY PROGRAM AND PACE PROGRAM: Golden State Finance Authority (“GSFA”), formerly known as California Home Finance Authority (“CHF”) is seeking to amend the validation Judgment obtained in Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2015-00174212, which authorized the finance or refinance for acquisition, installation and improvement of energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy improvements affixed to or on real property and in buildings, whether the real property or buildings are privately or publicly owned and whether the real property or buildings are used for residential, commercial, industrial, or other purposes (the “Clean Energy Program”) and authorized the CHF Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) Program to include the financing of the seismic strengthening infrastructure for all types of property located in GSFA jurisdictional areas.GSFA is now seeking to amend the validation Judgment, to include (1) Resolution No. 2016-05, (2) to amend the Program Report for the PACE program to authorize the financing of seismic strengthening improvements that are permanently fixed to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural or other real property in California pursuant to AB 811, and (3) to authorize the levy of a special tax to finance or refinance Authorized Improvements which shall include seismic improvements pursuant to AB 2618. Any person who wishes to challenge the amendment to the validation Judgment must provide written notice to Danielle Sakai at Best Best & Krieger LLP, 3390 University Ave., 5th Floor, Riverside, CA 92501, phone number (951) 686-1450, by May 22, 2017, or appear at the hearing on May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Department 54 of the Sacramento County Superior Court located at 720 9th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814. 4/28, 5/5, 5/12/17 CNS-3001441# CN 20148

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RITA L. BELL Case # 37-2017-00011719-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rita L. Bell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melaini Peet in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melaini Peet be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 09, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven K. Brumer, LL.M 2755 Jefferson St. #200 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 858.720.8250 04/21/17, 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20144

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00012957-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Kruger Zuniga filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janine Kruger Zuniga change to proposed name: Janine Ann Zuniga. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 30, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 12, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20125

NOTICE OF PROCEEDING AND SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF CABARRUS IN THE MATTER OF: ALIVIA MARIE BARE DOB: January 3, 2006 16 JA 162 To: Jonathan Stewart, Father TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: CUSTODY OF YOUR CHILD, BASED UPON A PETITION FOR NEGLECT AND DEPENDENCY You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than 40 days after the first date of publication, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking relief against you will apply to the Court for the relief herein sought. You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your rights. You are entitled to have counsel appointed by the Court if you are indigent. If you desire counsel, you must appear in court to request an attorney and submit information for consideration of your request for counsel. This the 13th day of April, 2017. H. Jay White, Sr. Attorney for Cabarrus County Department of Human Services, CPS Division NC State Bar No. 18043 1303 S. Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis, North Carolina 28081 Telephone: 704 920 1400. 04/21/17, 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20121

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00012032-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Britney Livingston filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bria Quinn Wert change to proposed name: Bria Quinn Livingston. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 04, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20094

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00011192-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Mary Kearins and Jeffry Coward on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Henry Otto Coward change to proposed name: Hank Otto Coward. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20071

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00011262-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Dale Haloway filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Dale Haloway change to proposed name: Dale Halaway. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20070

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00010180-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jade Rochelle Martin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jade Rochelle Martin change to proposed name: Jade Rochelle Lowe. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 09, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 20, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20069

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00011886-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rosa Dale Jones filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rosa Dale Jones change to proposed name: Rosedale Jones. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 4, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010974 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VR Adventure Pro. Located at: 1873 N Vulcan Ave. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Dunn, 1873 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Dunn, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011185 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Smiles Marketing. Located at: 503 N Tremont St. #J, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristin Forbes, 503 N Tremont St. #J, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/19/17 S/Kristin Forbes, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010256 Filed: Apr 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelsey’s Colors. Located at: 1807 Manor Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelsey Fieser, 1807 Manor Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Fieser, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010873 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astrogems. Located at: 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/20/17 S/Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010766 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hearts for Love; B. Ayurvedic Astrological Jewelry. Located at: 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011143 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jan McCormack; B. McCormack Real Estate; C. McCormack Realty; D. C Cash Realty; E. Silverfeather Realty. Located at: 1753 Sunset Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: PO Box 4009, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice Elaine McCormack, 1753 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/11/07 S/Janice Elaine McCormack, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010852 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC. Located at: 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC, 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Dahl-Laux, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010862 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naturopathic Marketing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Murray & Associates LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Michael J Murray, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010740 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RC Adventures. Located at: 3480 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 2709 Avenida de Anita #35, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Plummer, 2709 Avenida de Anita #35, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Charles Plummer, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008970 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reliance Recycling. Located at: 4902 Amador Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carolyn Ratelle, 4902 Amador Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Carolyn Ratelle, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009704 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DK Wyatt Technologies. Located at: 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Wyatt, 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Katrina Wyatt, 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/David Wyatt, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010809 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jampac Enterprises. Located at: 628 Torrance St. #H, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arthur Maynard, 628 Torrance St. #C, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 06/01/14 S/Arthur E Maynard, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010797 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BackOfficeDesigns.com. Located at: 2822 Chatsworth Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arrivesafe LLC, 2822 Chatsworth Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/William C Kellaway, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010770 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Playbook Solutions. Located at: 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA El Dorado 95762. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Al Sebastian Marshall, 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA 95762; 2. Julie Fairchild, 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA 95762. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Al Sebastian Marshall, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010360 Filed: Apr 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Math Academy; B. San Diego Mathematics Academy. Located at: 12985 Seabreeze Farms Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HT Engineering Company, 12985 Seabreeze Farms Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bing Tong, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010412 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stile Boutique. Located at: 119 Aberdeen Dr. #3, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accurate Tile & Design Inc., 905 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Bambi J Cline, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011107 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonglade Brews, LLC; B. Moonglade Ginger Beer, LLC. Located at: 707 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moonglade Brews, LLC, 707 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason Schwartze, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009222 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True-Blue Editing. Located at: 557 Sonoma St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Schmidt, 557 Sonoma St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christine Schmidt, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20157

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010567 Filed: Apr 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pukahi Business Services. Located at: 5121 Teal Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Pukahi, 5121 Teal Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Megan Pukahi, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007979 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Campervan; B. Cacampervan. Located at: 364 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cacampervan LLC, 364 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/08/17 S/Korey Morrow, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009319 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QSI Inc. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B-529, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. QSI Inc., 2223 El Camino del Norte, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/98 S/Greg Williams, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009914 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accelerated Appraisal Group Inc. Located at: 2110 S Coast Hwy #O. Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 N Seagaze Dr. #954, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accelerated Appraisal Group Inc., 2110 S Coast Hwy #O. Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Loran Sharp, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009470 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JTL Media; B. Get Fit Nutrition. Located at: 3015 Skyline Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Lowery, 3015 Skyline Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/John Lowery, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010101 Filed: Apr 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pest Tech. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephen Roy, 6530 Ambrosia Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Roy, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009969 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidewater Media. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katie Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Circle, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Katie Bringuier, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009837 Filed: Apr 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edenpark SM. Located at: 160 Industrial St. #200, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dexter Development Group LLC, 160 Industrial St. #200, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason Simmons, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009670 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jax Pizza Shack. Located at: 3355 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jackson Colvey, 3355 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jackson Colvey, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009496 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Tutoring Service. Located at: 6697 Calle Pequena, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #332, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua S Fuller, 6697 Calle Pequena, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Joshua Fuller, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010463 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ms. Sparky Electric. Located at: 1228 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary M Stapleton, 1228 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/10 S/Mary M Stapleton, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009961 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Momentum Studio Architecture & Interiors. Located at: 426 Andrew Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samuel Chereskin Jr., 426 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Samuel Chereskin Jr., 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009028 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heywood Park Collective. Located at: 6757 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia Lanier Fidler, 6757 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Patricia Lanier Fidler, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010363 Filed: Apr 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tag. You’re It. Located at: 1264 Reed Ave #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Armenta, 1264 Reed Ave #7, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Armenta, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010090 Filed: Apr 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loan Support Services. Located at: 3126 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kerry K Hinton, 3126 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. John A Hinton, 3126 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 05/11/12 S/Kerry K Hinton, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009318 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snack Edit. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanne Saunders, 6924 Whitecap Dr. Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joanne Saunders, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009762 Filed: Apr 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County School of Driving. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Safe Drivers America “Inc.”, 1697 Archer Rd, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce D Storrs, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009935 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HistStrangeStudios. Located at: #302 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd #123, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Historically Strange Studios LLC, #302 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd #123, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Phillip Ballo, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007777 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Valletta; B. Valletta Design Group. Located at: 320 N Coast Hwy 101 #104, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Valletta, 881 San Dieguito, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/21/17 S/Lauren Valletta, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009815 Filed: Apr 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bdash2 Brands. Located at: 1100 Garden View Rd. #137, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230927, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fiona Beitdashtoo, 1100 Garden View Rd. #137, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/10/17 S/Fiona Beitdashtoo, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009620 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art That Flows by Holly Tremblay. Located at: 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Tremblay, 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 08/01/15 S/Holly Tremblay, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009623 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Worth Adventures. Located at: 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Tremblay, 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/10/17 S/Holly Tremblay, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003716 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pop Warner. Located at: 3872 Garfield St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Youth Athletics Inc., 3872 Garfield St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/30/09 S/Krystle Trautz, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009315 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Babe’s Bubbles Pet Spa. Located at: 2753 Levante St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roxanne Brown, 2753 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Farley Brown, 2753 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Roxanne Brown, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007529 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Desha Yoga. Located at: 256 N Coast Hwy #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Werthe, 2809 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Werthe, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009154 Filed: Apr 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House Cleaning by Saundra. Located at: 3453 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Saundra Dalbey, 3453 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Saundra Dalbey, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009519 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JWB Tax Services. Located at: 1262 Kettner Blvd #1202, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janet Bock, 1262 Kettner Blvd #1202, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Janet Bock, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009635 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Market at Hidden Meadows. Located at: 10326 Meadow Glen Way E, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: 1684 Fisherman Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Milovan Inc., 1684 Fisherman Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alex Petric, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009427 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alien Abduction Press; B. Big Head Stock Photo; C. Big Head Photography. Located at: 3485 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Big Head Marketing LLC, 3485 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Anna-Marie Abell, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009221 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buzzdock Search Enhancer. Located at: 5760 Fleet St., #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sterkly LLC, 5760 Fleet St. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 03/29/17 S/Stacy Abraham, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009224 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torched Designs. Located at: 1075 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Kiyabu, 1075 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/05/17 S/Richard Kiyabu, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009469 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RYVAR Consulting. Located at: 1519 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Rye, 1519 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054; Margaret Rye, 1519 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 04/01/94 S/Gregory Rye, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007103 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Lab 1. Located at: 709 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #478, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 130519, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Les Nelson, 709 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #478, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/18/17 S/Les Nelson, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007141 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hernandez Custom Upholstery. Located at: 7248 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonas Coronado Martinez, 7248 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 09/23/05 S/Jonas Coronado Martinez, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009716 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Architectural Concrete; B. GSA Concrete. Located at: 5701 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Travis Grunow, 1480 Ronald Ln., Vista CA 92083; 2. Obere Wilbanks, 3115 Cowley Way #163, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Obere Wilbanks, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009133 Filed: Apr 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santa Fe Liquor. Located at: 590 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Yaldo, 1987 Corona Vista, El Cajon CA 92019; 2. Aida Yaldo Trustee, 11720 Avenida Anacapa, El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 10/08/97 S/David Yaldo, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009384 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Country Cakes. Located at: 27202 Oakmont Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachel Alessio, 27202 Oakmont Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Alessio, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008584 Filed: Mar 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elite West Homes. Located at: 137 N Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 21, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda J Swindell, 137 N Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Linda J Swindell, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008855 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beer, Food, and Music. Located at: 4668 Woodstock St, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Damien DeRobbio, 4668 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Damien DeRobbio, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006986 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select Chiropractic and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 2159 Via Esmarca #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emily Mickle, 2159 Via Esmarca #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Emily Mickle, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008692 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juanaca Home Team; B. JHT Property Mgt. & Staging; C. JHT; D. JHT Staging. Located at: 1231 Salerno Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juanaca Lizarraga, 1231 Salerno Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Juanaca Lizarraga, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008071 Filed: Mar 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pony Expresso Cafe. Located at: 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 819 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pony Expresso Café, 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/01/09 S/Joy McNally Haunert, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008539 Filed: Mar 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Community Choice Energy. Located at: 6771 Follette St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John G Garcia, 6771 Follette St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/28/17 S/John G Garcia, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008691 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Changing Lives Home Solutions. Located at: 1238 Laguna St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1501 Kelly St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Fourie, 1238 Laguna St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Andrew Fourie, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008672 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KAR Designs. Located at: 212 Ardys Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristopher Albert Rogers, 212 Ardys Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kristopher Albert Rogers, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008787 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Express Rent-A-Car; B. Elite Rent-A-Car. Located at: 402 W Broadway #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bellini Holdings Inc., 402 W Broadway #400, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/01/12 S/Alejandro Bellini, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008238 Filed: Mar 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dr. Alle’s Ginger Brew; B. Dr. Alle’s. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #307, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Provoloni Group Inc., 1470 Encinitas Blvd #307, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Ward, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008191 Filed: Mar 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thoroughbred Mini Mart. Located at: 5772 Camino del Rey, Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: PO Box 533, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tracey W Marrs, 6664 Camino del Rey, Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Kimberly Schaffer-Marrs, 6664 Camino del Rey, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tracey W Marrs, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008796 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WuddaHandyman. Located at: 1146 Calle Maria, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex Aguilar, 1146 Calle Maria, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alex Aguilar, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008301 Filed: Mar 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovative Landscapes. Located at: 1616 Pegasus Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Allen Raymond, 1616 Pegasus Way, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/28/02 S/Allen Raymond, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008658 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maravin Goods. Located at: 1829 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Maranda, 1829 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Megan Maranda, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008800 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Space Bar. Located at: 3519 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JDMO LLC, 3519 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 12/16/16 S/Joaquin DeVelasco, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008638 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kimptronic Controls. Located at: 2803 Via Cascada, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2604 B El Camino Real #131, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Kimpton, 2803 Via Cascada, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/John Kimpton, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008857 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Wildlife Center. Located at: 389 Requeza St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/James M Silveira, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007251 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Low Tide Mfg. Located at: 3124 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamey Stone, 2205 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/10/17 S/Jamey Stone, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20077

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-009018 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Visionary Asset Management; B. Visionary Property Management, Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231636, Encinitas CA 92023-1636. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed in San Diego County On: 03/14/14 and assigned File #2014-007250. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Visionary Real Estate Group Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Seth R Sharon, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009022 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRS Capital Partners. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231636, Encinitas CA 92023-1636. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SRS Capital Partners LLC., 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Conpany. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Seth R Sharon, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009024 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ho’ola’s Services; B. Ho’ola’s Helping Hands. Located at: 4262 Mesa Vista Way #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elisha Morales, 4262 Mesa Vista Way #5, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Elisha Morales, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009020 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visionary Real Estate Group. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231636, Encinitas CA 92023-1636. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Visionary Real Estate Group Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Seth R Sharon, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008631 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Gem and Jewelry. Located at: 4229 Apache St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shannon Prade, 4229 Apache St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Kristin Prade, 4229 Apache St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/03/17 S/Shannon Prade, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20072