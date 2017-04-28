Carrillo Ranch photo show draws crowd, peacocks

CARLSBAD — This past weekend saw the opening of “Photography at Deedie’s House,” a photography exhibit set against the nostalgic, peacock-infused backdrop of Carrillo Ranch.

The exhibit was open to photographers 18 or older, who live and/or work in San Diego County. “There were more than 300 images submitted,” said Carlsbad’s Curator of Exhibitions Karen McGuire. “Our Guest Juror Annie Lemoux selected 37 photos from 25 photographers.” Lemoux is a local professional photographer who teaches at Palomar College and UCSD.

There was no official theme for the show. Submission subjects were at the photographer’s discretion; however, special consideration was given to photos from the ranch itself.

Carrillo Ranch is an historical landmark, and the estate of actor Leo Carrillo, who is most remembered form his role as Pancho in the films and serialized show “The Cisco Kid.” Built in the late 1930s, one of the main attractions of Carrillo Ranch, Deedie’s House is an adobe artist studio built and named for Carrillo’s wife, Edith.

Deedie’s House is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. “Photography at Deedie’s House” will remain on display through Aug. 27.