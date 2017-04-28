Carrillo Ranch photo show draws crowd, peacocks

, , 0
Carrillo Ranch photo show draws crowd, peacocks
Photographer Alison Frank’s submission, Leo Carrillo Ranch Bridge. Courtesy photo

CARLSBAD — This past weekend saw the opening of “Photography at Deedie’s House,” a photography exhibit set against the nostalgic, peacock-infused backdrop of Carrillo Ranch.

The exhibit was open to photographers 18 or older, who live and/or work in San Diego County. “There were more than 300 images submitted,” said Carlsbad’s Curator of Exhibitions Karen McGuire. “Our Guest Juror Annie Lemoux selected 37 photos from 25 photographers.” Lemoux is a local professional photographer who teaches at Palomar College and UCSD.

Photographer Jennifer Thompson’s submission, The Latch. Courtesy photo

Photographer Jennifer Thompson’s submission, The Latch. Courtesy photo

There was no official theme for the show. Submission subjects were at the photographer’s discretion; however, special consideration was given to photos from the ranch itself.

Carrillo Ranch is an historical landmark, and the estate of actor Leo Carrillo, who is most remembered form his role as Pancho in the films and serialized show “The Cisco Kid.” Built in the late 1930s, one of the main attractions of Carrillo Ranch, Deedie’s House is an adobe artist studio built and named for Carrillo’s wife, Edith.

Photographer Lon Box’s submission, Rock Shack. Courtesy photo

Photographer Lon Box’s submission, Rock Shack. Courtesy photo

Deedie’s House is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. “Photography at Deedie’s House” will remain on display through Aug. 27.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?