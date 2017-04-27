Numbers Up for anglers, fish at Lake Dixon Trout Derby

ESCONDIDO — Between 6 a.m. April 22 and 4 p.m. April 23 more than 1,000 anglers descended upon Escondido’s Dixon Lake for the 20th annual Kiwanis Club Trout Derby.

“Overall, it was very successful,” says Coordinator James J. Mac Isaac. “We increased our revenue 25 percent.”

Hidden Valley Kiwanis Foundation Charity Trout Derby has been a part of Escondido history for two decades. In preparation of the event, the city closed the Lake from April 18 through 21, stocking it with 4,500 pounds of Nebraska Tailwalker Rainbow Trout.

“The number of anglers was up as well,” says Isaac. “There were 1,055 fishing licenses over the weekend.”

The weekend also included a “Kiddie Pond” event this year, with approximately 300 bluegill in an area adjacent to Pier 2.

The Kiddie Pond was staffed by volunteers from the Senior Anglers of Escondido. The addition to the derby was a success. Isaac notes: “It was pretty much fished out the first day. We’ll have to order more for next year.”

Asked for trout-fishing tips, Isaac says: “Trout are fragile. The best time is usually early in the morning. As a matter of fact, trout can die off in the summer months, so early in the year is best.” The city of Escondido also stocks the lake with trout in autumn, in preparation for their own Derby.

The Kiwanis is an organization founded in 1915. It takes its name from an Ojibwe expression meaning “to fool around.” Each year, the 600,000-member Kiwanis club raises in excess of $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children.