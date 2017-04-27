Marketplace News: San Elijo Hills offers spectacular views at two new neighborhoods

San Elijo Hills, which is known for its small town ambiance and spectacular ocean views, is now selling homes near the highest elevations in the community. Some homesites have panoramic ocean views that stretch from Dana Point to Mexico.

Luxurious homes are now available at Davidson Communities at The Estates and Richmond American Homes at The Summit.

Davidson Communities offers 58 single-family residences in variety of flexible floorplans, ranging from 4,581 to 6,322 square feet with up to seven bedrooms.

The gated neighborhood showcases stately architecture in Spanish, Tuscan, Monterey and French country-inspired styles. Three beautifully decorated models are located at 956 Pearl Dr., in San Marcos.

Highlights include huge gourmet kitchens (some with a secondary prep kitchen), spacious indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces, courtyards, morning rooms, covered loggias, optional outdoor sleeping porches and casitas.

Davidson’s homes at The Estates are priced from the $1 millions. For information, call (760) 632-8400.

Richmond American Homes at The Summit are located adjacent to Double Peak Park, the highest point in coastal North County. This neighborhood features 44 luxuriously scaled residences on large homesites. Five floorplans, ranging from 3,070 to 4,965 square feet with three to seven bedrooms and 3.5 to 7.5 baths, are offered with an amazing array of options.

These architecturally significant floorplans feature stunning indoor-outdoor configurations, with optional retractable walls of glass. Homes in this gated neighborhood are priced from the $1 millions. For information, contact (760) 653-7010.

This summer Crown Point by Lennar at The Estates and The Summit will be unveiled, offering 27 homes in gated neighborhoods. Ranging from 4,471 to 4,987 square feet, these impressive homes on large homesites will feature four to five bedrooms and 4.5 to 5.5 baths. For information, call (858) 704-5310.

Children at all three new neighborhoods will attend the brand new Double Peak School, which opened last fall.

Double Peak School is teaming up with San Elijo Elementary to host their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 2017 Country Fair, which has been expanded to two days. On May 12, there will be live music and food from 5 to 8 p.m. and May 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be thrilling carnival rides, pony rides, petting zoo and lots of activities for the whole family, as well as delicious food and drink. Entrance to the Country Fair is free.

Tickets for rides, food and beverages will be available for sale.

San Elijo Hills is an established 1,920-acre community that integrates shopping, homes, schools, and recreation. More than half of the community has been set aside for open space and parks, including the 200-acre Double Peak Park.

San Elijo Hills has been honored with the most prestigious community design awards in the building industry, including a Gold Nugget Grand Award for the towncenter and a Gold Award in the “Master-Planned Community of the Year” category at The Nationals.

For more information on San Elijo Hills, visit sanelijohills.com or email learnmore@sanelijohills.com.

