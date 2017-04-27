Encinitas to lose another top public works official

ENCINITAS — Encinitas, which has lost a number of top planning and public works officials over the past 18 months, is set to lose another one.

Ed Deane, the city’s deputy public works director, confirmed that he will be resigning effective May 5.

“I am going to be taking some time before my next step,” Deane said. “Looking to see what is available.”

The Coast News reached out to City Manager Karen Brust and executive secretary Pauline Colvin, but neither has commented as of the time of publication.

Deane started his term with the city in March 2011, shortly before the hiring of former City Manager Gus Vina, who resigned in 2015 to take the city manager position in Brentwood.

Deane is the latest in a line of top officials who have departed the city since Vina’s departure, a list that includes almost every major department head.

The turnover has been especially noteworthy in the planning and public works departments, which both do not have permanent department heads or seconds in command.

The planning department has been without a permanent planning director since October 2015, when Jeff Murphy left for San Diego. His successor, interim director Manjeet Ranu, resigned a year later, and the department has been under the interim leadership of Steve Chase.

Deane’s department, public works, lost its director in late 2016 when Glenn Pruim was named general manager of the Vallecitos Water District in San Marcos.

Deane also recently lost two subordinates, whose positions were eliminated during a recent reorganization of the both planning and public work’s departments.

Other members of Vina’s cabinet to resign since his departure include former Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Rudloff, Communications Director Marlena Medford and Senior Planner Mike Strong.