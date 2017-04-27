Council moves forward with multi-family housing allowance

OCEANSIDE — The City Council approved the write up of an amendment to allow multi-family housing development on a downtown lot due to little else being viable on the site triangulated by major roadways.

The zoning amendment, given the go-ahead on April 19, will be for the specific property north of Neptune Way, south of state Route 76 and Interstate 5, and east of Coast Highway.

“Nothing is happening on the property because of old zoning,” Councilman Jerry Kern said.

The downtown site was previously zoned for visitor/commercial, office use and mixed-use residential.

The vote to amend zoning was 4-1. Councilwoman Esther Sanchez voted no.

Sanchez said she voted against it because the change reduces city income-generating property.

Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery supported the change. He said site development would provide a sound barrier from “an insane amount” of freeway noise for the rest of the neighborhood.

No public comments were shared.

The Planning Commission and the City Council will approve the amendment at upcoming meetings.

