Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club stimulates artistry

RANCHO SANTA FE — Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club members and guests had an opportunity to showcase their talents during a topiary workshop. Attendees gathered at the patio of the club on April 10 trying their hand at designing succulent turtle topiaries.

Leading the instructional workshop was the club’s executive director, Shelly Breneman, and board member Julie Monroe.

Breneman pointed out how its garden-related workshops are always a great success.

Seventeen guests were in attendance for the event, enabling each person to receive personalized attention.

“It was a lot of fun. We had beautiful weather and a great turnout,” Breneman said. “We put together little turtle topiaries made out of an upside down hanging basket. They turned out really cute using succulents, which are something that will just continue to grow.”

Those who attended the workshop learned how the topiaries were hardy enough if they wanted to swap out the existing succulents with new ones.

Breneman shared how workshops are just another level of what the RSF Garden Club is all about.

In addition to offering these events throughout the year, the traditional workshops which have been a staple to the community include Thanksgiving centerpieces and holiday wreath making in December.

The RSF Garden Club workshops provide a platform to help encourage and cultivate creativity.

To learn more about its upcoming events and workshops, visit RSFGardenClub.org or call (858) 756-1554.