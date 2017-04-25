Handful of spots left for lavender farm trip

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is finalizing its attendance numbers for an upcoming field trip to Key’s Creek Lavender Farms in Valley Center. According to Executive Director Shelly Breneman, a few spots remain open, but they are expected to fill quickly once the word gets out about the May 18 half-day trip.

Breneman shared how one of the club’s members recommended the local getaway.

“It’s a destination that a lot of people have shown some interest in,” Breneman said. “The farm will be giving us a 30-40 minute private tour where they will discuss the growing and uses of the lavender. Then they will show us the distillery process following their harvest, and explain how they extract the essential oils out of the lavender.”

Following the tour, the group will then retreat to an area at the eight-acre farm for a picnic lunch paired with lavender lemonade. Also on site is a store featuring handcrafted products which showcase floral varieties.

According to Breneman, this will be the first time the club has journeyed as a group up to the lavender farm.

The all-inclusive price for the lavender farm trip is $30 for Garden Club members and $40 for nonmembers.

Visit RSFGardenClub.org or call (858) 756-1554.