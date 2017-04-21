Poinsettia Park Easter event provides eggs, fun and egg puns

CARLSBAD — This past weekend, close to 5,000 people came out to a sunny Poinsettia Park day to celebrate Easter with the city of Carlsbad’s Eggstravaganza Spring Festival.

Bounce castles, food stands and booths from local businesses commandeered the majority of the 42-acre park to accommodate visitors with games, prizes and activities.

“Everything went really smoothly,” Rachael Shay, Carlsbad special events coordinator, said. “Our setup went well, we even closed down well. Everything was packed up and out by 4 p.m.” The efficiency is all the more impressive when you learn that the event is run completely with more than 80 volunteers.

One of the most popular activities was an Easter celebratory tradition: the Easter Egg Hunt.

This year was no different, the line snaked around the ball field and up into the park. Miss Carlsbad 2017 Lizzy Pickrell presided over the hunt: “I’m having an egg-cellent time,” she joked.

“What makes our event different from other cities is the way we do our Easter egg hunt,” Shay said. “We do it in the assembly line fashion.” Shay explained that, in years past, issues arose from smaller children failing to collect any eggs. The Carlsbad event has taken steps to ensure that every child walks away with some bounty. “There is a competitive and a non-competitive section,” Shay said. “It’s a really positive experience, great for shy kids. “

Another reason for Carlsbad’s Eggstravaganza Spring Festival success is because Shay is constantly looking to improve. “In the future we might add more face painters,” she said. “But it’s difficult to change too much, because there’s an expectation from the public.”