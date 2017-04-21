Palomar breaks ground in new parking structure

,
Palomar breaks ground in new parking structure
Palomar College officials break ground on two new projects on its San Marcos campus, which includes a five-story parking structure and new public safety building. Photo by Tom Pfingsten

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College officials recently celebrated the groundbreaking of a massive five-story parking structure and a new public safety building on the San Marcos campus.

Lot 12, the westernmost of the campus’ 18 parking lots, is the site of the nearly 500,000-square-foot structure, which will house 1,615 parking spaces and 28 handicap accessible and six van spaces.

According to a news release, the structure will be equipped with license readers, emergency phones and security cameras.

The top floor roof will be set up for photovoltaic panels.

The campus police department, currently housed in a portable building adjacent to the campus’ main entrance, will also move to lot 12, where a new 7,645-square-foot building is being constructed.

The building will include a reception area, dispatch office, locker rooms, evidence room, secure interview room, conference/emergency operations room, armory, report-writing room, and live scan room.

The station will have a secure parking area for police vehicles, and will be equipped with cameras and an audio address system.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the start of the 2018 spring semester in January.

