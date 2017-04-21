Letters to the Editor

The feel of Del Mar

Sheriff or No Sheriff, that is the question! Will Del Mar survive this? Do we appreciate the “feel of Del Mar” under our Sheriff, or shall we become more of a police state and create our own Del Mar Police Force?

This is a very important issue and the future “feel of Del Mar” is in question.

Under the Police Force plan, there would be an increase in our 55-person staff by about 30 percent (19 police personnel with a Chief of Police). A Holding Tank would have to be constructed, as required. Where?

At our new City Hall? I hope not. They estimate the start-up costs between $2,000,000 and $3.5 million. That’s just to buy the cars and equipment. Where would they be parked?

Where should the new Police Headquarters be located? Again, not at our new City Hall, I hope.

If they do, will the neighbors complain? All over town, with a Police Force, the feel of Del Mar would certainly be much different.

Do we want to give that up? I’m for sticking with our Sheriff.

Dave Druker has it right.

Hershell Price,

Del Mar

Train suicides one of many local problems

I applaud Kassidy Kanner’s petition drive (“Encinitas teen’s petition casts light on train suicides,” April 14) and the sympathetic reasons that she started the petition. If only the grownups, with the where-with-all, would actually see the problem of “suicide-by-train” for what it is, and solve the problem permanently. A petition is like a Band-Aid, being applied to a severed arm. It can only do the job it was made for.

Suicide-By-Train, is a problem that will likely not go away, until access to the tracks is cut off. Signs to dissuade despondent persons might sound like a good idea — but such signs may also plant ideas, in would-be suicidal persons, as a method or reason to commit suicide. If anyone has statistics that “warning” or “help” signs DO NOT encourage suicide, I will gladly admit my ignorance on the subject. Now, I think that the city council members, supervisors of our county and all those wonderful people making up SANDAG, (who may or may not earn their meeting stipends), should solve the rail corridor problem permanently, with either tracks in the trench, and/or by adding a fence, with at least 20 pedestrian walkways, over or under the tracks. Our region is blessed with wonderful weather, gorgeous beaches, lots of recreational opportunities, and a great employment picture, but we fail dismally on transportation. Our freeways are jammed with one-occupant vehicles every morning and evening.

The “one car, one occupant” model has to give way to new ideas — actually implemented! As a county, we citizens and our elected officials, have also been wringing our hands for some time, about the large local homeless population.

Why is this? Well, it has something to do with being in a relatively temperate zone of the U.S. Both here and in L.A., the “homeless” know that there is less chance of freezing to death, while there would be a much greater chance of doing just that, in states and cities east and north of us.

G. Lance Johannsen,

Carlsbad