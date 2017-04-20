Dave Stubbs Real Estate, Inc., expanding its services with expert professionals

SOLANA BEACH — North County businessman Jeffrey Dunham took the helm at Dave Stubbs Real Estate, Inc. last summer. Since then, he has been busy adding quality staff and giving the consumer an expanded choice of services offered.

Dave Stubbs Real Estate, Inc. was particularly known for the place to go for vacation rentals, and still is, but Dunham has seen to it that the company now specializes in a host of real estate needs.

The full-service organization now includes expert professionals in commercial and residential real estate, leasing and property management.

The expanded team can assist and oversee:

— Investing in residential or commercial properties

— Finding the perfect house or condominium for your lifestyle and budget

— Managing your income property

— Recommending an ideal vacation rental

— Identifying a 1031 exchange for tax purposes

— Determining the best ROI for your goals

Dunham wants to introduce the community to its growing roster of new, high-energy agents.

The residential team now includes Dawn Van Dyke, Patricia Waters, Nicole Young and Mike Goldschmidt. The residential team of agents focus on North County and California, ready to help with prime coastal sites, long-term rentals, buying and selling.

Cristopher Crutchfield has joined the vacation rental team, and that team will find you the perfect fit of location and budget for a Southern California vacation.

Michael Dyer, with assistance from Goldschmidt, is heading up the new commercial real estate division. The commercial agents are equipped to do sales and leasing and are qualified to represent either buyer or seller.

The office is at 614 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. It is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Just call (858) 755-6649 and the team will connect you with the perfect agent to assist, direct and advise throughout any real estate activity you have in mind.

This article is sponsored content.