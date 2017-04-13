Legal Notices, April 14, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to consider the adoption of Ordinance 2017-02 creating the position of City Arborist, establishing the Urban Forest Advisory Committee, providing for the protection of Heritage Trees, establishing standards for protection and maintenance, identifying nuisance trees and establishing penalties for violation. A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office. 04/14/17 CN 20118

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 16-141 POD APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: The City of Encinitas proposes various minor amendments to Titles 23 (Building and Construction), 24 (Subdivisions) and 30 (Zoning) of the Municipal Code, Local Coastal Program and certain Specific Plans (Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch and Cardiff-by-the-Sea) as part of an annual clean-up of the City’s Zoning Ordinance and Specific Plans to address changes in state law, correct errors and improve existing regulations. Titles 23, 24 and 30 of the Municipal Code and all Specific Plans are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. Prior to the Public Hearing on May 4, 2017, the Planning Commission will be conducting a workshop the review the proposed amendments and receive public comment. The workshop will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the same time and place as noted above. Any recommendations by the Planning Commission to the City Council will occur at the May 4, 2017, Public Hearing. The Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. If the Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice which opened a six-week public review period (April 14, 2017 through May 26, 2017) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 04/14/17 CN 20113

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (4/21, 5/5, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: North Coast Business Park Medical/Dental Office changes CASE NUMBER: 16-323 MINMOD/CDP FILING DATE: December 27, 2016 APPLICANT: Jim Schmedding LOCATION: 511-543 Encinitas Blvd.; APNs: 258-121-30 through -36 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to relocate medical/dental office space within the business park. The property is located within the Business Park (BP) Zone and Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, 760 633-2693 or TMierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/14/17 CN 20112

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to consider approving a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a two-story 4,714 square foot building for student meeting and exhibition space at the south end of the athletic complex at 2800 Carlsbad Boulevard in District 9 of the Village Review Zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: Minor Subdivision No. 12-04, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Parcel Map No. 21046, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on May 7, 2013 Whereas, on March 15, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a two-story 4,714 square foot building for student meeting and exhibition space at the south end of the athletic complex at 2800 Carlsbad Boulevard in District 9 of the Village Review Zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to Section 15332 (In-Fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA Guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, April 20, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Austin Silva in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4631 or austin.silva@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Major Review Permit and/or Coastal Development Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: RP 16-12/CDP 16-28 CASE NAME: ARMY & NAVY ACADEMY STUDENT ENRICHMENT CENTER PUBLISH: April 14, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/14/17 CN 20093

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING BIDS INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) invites sealed bids for: Lone Jack Storm Drain, Project Number CD17C Drawing 048-DI RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk of the City of Encinitas at the address given below. Bids will be received until April 18, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at which time the bid packages will be publicly opened and read. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to: Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 On the outside of the envelope shall be stated: “Lone Jack Storm Drain Sealed Bid: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL April 18, 2017 at 3:30 P.M.” WORK TO BE DONE: The Work will consist of the Items generally listed below and other related appurtenant work required in accordance with the Contract Documents: Work consists of the removal of existing 42” metal arch pipe in deteriorated condition, construction of new 42” RCP storm drain, new manholes and appurtenances, connection to existing manholes, trench backfill and pavement repair, construction of asphalt berm, repair of existing asphalt and concrete driveways, installation of recreational trail fencing (if alternate is awarded by City), and theThe Work shall be completed within 50 Working Days. ENGINEER’S COST ESTIMATE: The Engineer’s Estimate is: $280,000.00. The contract for this project will be awarded upon the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. OBTAINING BID PACKAGE: Bid Packages may be obtained after April 5, 2017 at the Engineering Department front service counter at 505 South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $40.00 per set. The City is closed alternate Fridays. Prospective Bidders may call 760.633.2770 with any questions about obtaining a bid package. The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. Due to the large size of the bid package, requests for mailing bid packages cannot be accommodated. As an alternative, prospective bidders may send a courier to pick up the bid package, at the bidder’s cost. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7, electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan room service upon request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party bid sites or plan rooms and recommends that any contractor interested in bidding the project obtain a bid package from the City. Questions about the project should be emailed to the project manager at SKellar@EncinitasCA.gov . Questions pertaining to obtaining a bid package should be directed to the phone number given above. LICENSE: In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of contract award through project acceptance a valid State of California Class A license in good standing. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the Contract Documents. The Contractor is responsible to ensure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a contractor who is not licensed in accordance with these requirements or the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. City shall have the right to request, and Bidder shall provide within 5 calendar days, evidence satisfactory to City of all valid license(s) currently held by that Bidder and Bidder’s Subcontractors required by these Contract Documents. BOND AND BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the total bid amount, including any Bid Alternates that may be identified in the project documents. The Bid Security shall be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. Additional information on bid security requirements can be found in the project Specifications included with the Bid Package. All bonds shall be issued by an admitted carrier qualified to do business in California. WAGE RATES: This is a prevailing wage project, and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Contractor shall be fully aware of the requirements of Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq. and 1770 et seq., as well as California Code of Regulations, Title 8, Section 16000 et seq. (“Prevailing Wage Laws”), which require the payment of prevailing wage rates and the performance of other requirements on certain “public works” and “maintenance” projects. Since this Project involves an applicable “public works” or “maintenance” project, as defined by the Prevailing Wage Laws, and since the total compensation is $1,000 or more, Contractor agrees to fully comply with such Prevailing Wage Laws. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Contractor shall also comply with sections 4100 et seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5 . The Contractor shall obtain a copy of the prevailing rates of per diem wages at the commencement of this Agreement from the website of the Division of Labor Statistics and Research of the Department of Industrial Relations located at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. A schedule of prevailing wage may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlse/dlsepublicworks.html. As an alternative, the Contractor may view a copy of the prevailing rates of per diem wages at City. Contractor shall make copies of the prevailing rates of per diem wages for each craft, classification or type of worker needed to perform work on the Project available to interested parties upon request, and shall post copies at the Contractor’s principal place of business and at the Project site. Contractor shall post, at appropriate conspicuous points on the Project site, a schedule showing all determined general prevailing wage rates and all authorized deductions, if any, from unpaid wages actually earned. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State Department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.ca.gov. The Contractor shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in the schedule. The rate of compensation for any classification not listed in the schedule, but which may be required to execute the proposed contract, shall be commensurate and in accord with the rates specified to similar or comparable classifications or for those performing similar or comparable duties. The Contractor shall be required to pay wages not less often than once a week. Pursuant to Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 7, Article 2 of the Labor Code of the State of California or local laws thereto applicable, the City of Encinitas has obtained the general prevailing rates for legal holiday and overtime work in the locality in which this type work is to be performed for each craft, classification, or type of worker needed to execute contracts for public works. The Contractor and each subcontractor shall forfeit as a penalty to City not more than fifty dollars ($50) for each calendar day, or portion thereof, for each worker paid less than the stipulated prevailing wage rate for any work done by him, or by any subcontract under him, in violation of the provisions of the Labor Code. The difference between such stipulated prevailing wage rate and the amount paid to each worker for each calendar day or portion thereof for which each worker was paid less than the stipulated prevailing wage rate shall be paid to each worker by the Contractor. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor enter into any contract or subcontract without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current year registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, visit http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. Contractor shall defend, indemnify and hold City, its elected officials, officers, employees and agents free and harmless from any claims, liabilities, costs, penalties or interest arising out of any failure or allege failure to comply with the Prevailing Wage Laws. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City requires responsible and responsive bidders. All Bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days from the date of bid opening. The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of 90 calendar days after the bid opening. See INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in the Specifications for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward W. Deane II, P.E. Deputy Director of Public Works DATE: April 5, 2017 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/31/17, 04/07/17, 04/14/17 CN 20031

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006491781 Title Order No.: 730-1612972-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0714212 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: GERARDO LOPEZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 05/08/2017 TIME OF SALE: 10:30 AM PLACE OF SALE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 . STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1744 WILLOWSPRING DR N, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 257-452-38-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $517,677.15. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.homesearch.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006491781. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: XOME 800-758-8052 www.homesearch.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 04/03/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4615253 04/07/2017, 04/14/2017, 04/21/2017 CN 20065

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-747120-AB Order No.: 730-1609633-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Jose Torres and Maria Cristina Torres, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 2/1/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0071161 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 3/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0123040 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/28/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $393,950.12 The purported property address is: 1866 FOXFIRE ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 104-351-09-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-747120-AB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-747120-AB IDSPub #0124824 4/7/2017 4/14/2017 4/21/2017 CN 20062

T.S. No.: 2014-02086-CA A.P.N. :160-181-06-00 Property Address: 3755 VISTA CAMPANA NORTH # 6, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/06/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: VICTOR J. MARTINEZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 05/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0401222 in book —, page 5902 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/08/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 355,520.02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3755 VISTA CAMPANA NORTH # 6, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-181-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 355,520.02. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-02086-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 27, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 04/07/17, 04/14/17, 04/21/17 CN 20061

T.S. No.: 161221323 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: Waymar Order No. 160026552 APN: 212-170-08-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 8/24/2016. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Waymar, LLC, a California limited liability company Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 12/21/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0699450 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/28/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $130,016.27 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1940 Kellogg Avenue Carlsbad, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 212-170-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 161221323. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 3/27/2017 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10855 Sorrento Valley Road, Ste 102 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (866)535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Randy Newman, President 04/07/17, 04/14/17, 04/21/17 CN 20060

APN: 110-270-39-00 TS No: CA08002388-16-1 TO No: 160327445-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 2, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 1, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0471684, and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded October 2, 2012 as Instrument Number 2012-0598894, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JEROME J STEHLY AND CHRISTINA M STEHLY TRUSTEES OF THE JEROME AND CHRISTINA STEHLY FAMILY TRUST UNDER TRUST INSTRUMENT DATED NOVEMBER 30, 1999 FOR THE BENEFIT OF JEROME J STEHLY AND CHRISTINA M STEHLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of NATIONAL CITY MORTGAGE A DIVISION OF NATIONAL CITY BANK OF INDIANA as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1:THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OFSECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED JANUARY 15, 1892, WHICH LIES SOUTHWESTERLY AND SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE:BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, DISTANT ALONG SAID WEST LINE SOUTH 2° 31` 51” WEST 504.99 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER THEREOF, BEING POINT “A” OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE SOUTH 40° 30` 10” EAST 81.83 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 300 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH AN ANGLE 13° 32` 20” A DISTANCE OF 70.89 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A400.38 FOOT RADIUS REVERSE CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCESOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 18° 47` 10” ADISTANCE OF 144.39 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 35° 15` 20” EAST 51.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 35° 15` 20” EAST 411.66 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 500 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 25° 49` A DISTANCE OF 225.29 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 61° 04` 20” EAST 91.03 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 60 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHERLY; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 45° 21` 10” A DISTANCE OF 47.49 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 73° 34` 30” EAST 133.89 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF ATANGENT 700 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE EASTERLYALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 17° 44` 50” A DISTANCE OF 216.82 FEET TO A COMPOUND 855.16 FOOT RADIUS CURVE; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID COMPOUND CURVE THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 17° 54` 10” A DISTANCE OF 267.21 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 70° 46` 30” EAST 33.54 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER DISTANT NORTH 3° 17` 27” EAST 78.26 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF BEING POINT “B” OF THE DESCRIPTION. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE:COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OFTHE NORTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 19, BEING A 3/4” PIPE, LS 5755, AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 12990, FILED DECEMBER 13, 1990 WITH SAN DIEGO COUNTY RECORDER; THENCE NORTH 3° 01` 13” EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER, AS SHOWN ON SAID RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 12990, A DISTANCE OF 461.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 86° 11` 58” EAST A DISTANCE OF 399.82 FEET; MORE OR LESS TO THE LINE ABOVE DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1, BETWEEN POINT “A”AND POINT “B”.PARCEL 2:AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER THE PRESENTLYTRAVELLED ROAD 60 FEET IN WIDTH, WHICH LIES WITHIN THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED JANUARY 15, 1892, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 19; THENCESOUTH 2° 31` 51” WEST ALONG THE NORTH AND SOUTH CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 475.00 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID LINE NORTH 29° 35` 40” WEST 532.08 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 19, SAID POINT BEING SOUTH 87° 36` 19” WEST 284.00 FEET FROM SAID NORTH QUARTER CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 87° 36` 19” WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF THE SAN DIEGO AQUEDUCT; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE TO SAID NORTH ANDSOUTH CENTER LINE OF SECTION 19; THENCE NORTH 2° 31` 51” EAST ALONG SAID NORTH AND SOUTH CENTER LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.PARCEL 3:AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER THE SOUTHEASTQUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH,RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, 60.0 FEET IN WIDTH, THE CENTER LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHERLY TERMINATION OF THE CENTER LINE OF ROADSURVEY NO. 527, IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 18, SAID POINT ALSO BEING DISTANT NORTH 85° 04` 21” EAST 2534.0 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 18; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, SAID POINT BEING THE CENTER LINE OF A 60.0 FOOT EASEMENT (AS MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES) SAID EASEMENT BEING NORTHEASTERLY AND ADJACENT TO THE SAN DIEGO AQUEDUCT AND SOUTHWESTERLY OF THAT TRIANGULAR PARCEL OF LANDDESCRIBED IN DEED TO HENSON H. GARRETT, ET UX, RECORDED MARCH 4, 1957, IN BOOK 6479, PAGE 379 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 110-270-39-00 TBD RAINBOW CREST RD, FALLBROOK , CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $115,467.40 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002388-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 28, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002388-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949.252.8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 29464, Pub Dates: 04/07/2017, 04/14/2017, 04/21/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 20059

T.S. No.: 2015-02104-CA A.P.N.:213-212-09-00 Property Address: 6951 Amber Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/06/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Issa Babikyan, A Married Man As His Sole And Separate Property. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 07/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0482345 in book —, page— and rerecorded on 07/30/2007 as 2007-0505634 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/26/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 1,562,842.98 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6951 Amber Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 213-212-09-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,562,842.98. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-02104-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 15, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/31/17, 04/07/17, 04/14/17 CN 20030

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00012032-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Britney Livingston filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bria Quinn Wert change to proposed name: Bria Quinn Livingston. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 04, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20094

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00011192-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Mary Kearins and Jeffry Coward on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Henry Otto Coward change to proposed name: Hank Otto Coward. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20071

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00011262-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Dale Haloway filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Dale Haloway change to proposed name: Dale Halaway. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20070

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00010180-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jade Rochelle Martin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jade Rochelle Martin change to proposed name: Jade Rochelle Lowe. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 09, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 20, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20069

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00011886-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rosa Dale Jones filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rosa Dale Jones change to proposed name: Rosedale Jones. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 4, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20068

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Affordable Stor Mor, 470 N. Midway Dr., Escondido, CA 92027 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after Monday, April 21, 2017 held at the above address. Property to be sold as follows: Any and all personal, business, leisure, sporting, winnings, inherited, gifted, loaned, automobiles or misc. items contained therein in the possession of the following: Cheri Lynn Estrada #106 Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond # 0434194 04/07/17, 04/14/17 CN 20064

SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00000527-CU-NP-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): SANTA FE HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., DANIEL DAHAN, LAURA DAHAN, and DOES 1-10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): TERRANCE SIMOKAT NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): William J. Tucker Gehres Law Group 4275 Executive Sq. #200 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 858.964.2314 Date: (Fecha), 02/23/17 Clerk (Secretario), by M. Hila, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20032

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2015-00000287-PR-GP-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Aryanna Marielle Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Aryanna Marielle Rodriguez; b. Present name: Andrea Isabella Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Andrea Isabella Rodriguez; c. b. Present name: Amy Genaveive Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Amy Genaveive Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 09, 2017 at 9:00 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Mar 16, 2017 Julia Craig Kelety Judge of the Superior Court 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007777 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Valletta; B. Valletta Design Group. Located at: 320 N Coast Hwy 101 #104, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Valletta, 881 San Dieguito, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/21/17 S/Lauren Valletta, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009815 Filed: Apr 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bdash2 Brands. Located at: 1100 Garden View Rd. #137, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230927, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fiona Beitdashtoo, 1100 Garden View Rd. #137, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/10/17 S/Fiona Beitdashtoo, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009620 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art That Flows by Holly Tremblay. Located at: 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Tremblay, 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 08/01/15 S/Holly Tremblay, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009623 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Worth Adventures. Located at: 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Tremblay, 744 Third St., #5, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/10/17 S/Holly Tremblay, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003716 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pop Warner. Located at: 3872 Garfield St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Youth Athletics Inc., 3872 Garfield St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/30/09 S/Krystle Trautz, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009315 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Babe’s Bubbles Pet Spa. Located at: 2753 Levante St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roxanne Brown, 2753 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Farley Brown, 2753 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Roxanne Brown, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007529 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Desha Yoga. Located at: 256 N Coast Hwy #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Werthe, 2809 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Werthe, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009154 Filed: Apr 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House Cleaning by Saundra. Located at: 3453 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Saundra Dalbey, 3453 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Saundra Dalbey, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009519 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JWB Tax Services. Located at: 1262 Kettner Blvd #1202, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janet Bock, 1262 Kettner Blvd #1202, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Janet Bock, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009635 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Market at Hidden Meadows. Located at: 10326 Meadow Glen Way E, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: 1684 Fisherman Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Milovan Inc., 1684 Fisherman Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alex Petric, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009427 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alien Abduction Press; B. Big Head Stock Photo; C. Big Head Photography. Located at: 3485 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Big Head Marketing LLC, 3485 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Anna-Marie Abell, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009221 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buzzdock Search Enhancer. Located at: 5760 Fleet St., #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sterkly LLC, 5760 Fleet St. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 03/29/17 S/Stacy Abraham, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009224 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torched Designs. Located at: 1075 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Kiyabu, 1075 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/05/17 S/Richard Kiyabu, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009469 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RYVAR Consulting. Located at: 1519 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Rye, 1519 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054; Margaret Rye, 1519 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 04/01/94 S/Gregory Rye, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007103 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Lab 1. Located at: 709 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #478, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 130519, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Les Nelson, 709 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #478, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/18/17 S/Les Nelson, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007141 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hernandez Custom Upholstery. Located at: 7248 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonas Coronado Martinez, 7248 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 09/23/05 S/Jonas Coronado Martinez, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009716 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Architectural Concrete; B. GSA Concrete. Located at: 5701 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Travis Grunow, 1480 Ronald Ln., Vista CA 92083; 2. Obere Wilbanks, 3115 Cowley Way #163, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Obere Wilbanks, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009133 Filed: Apr 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santa Fe Liquor. Located at: 590 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Yaldo, 1987 Corona Vista, El Cajon CA 92019; 2. Aida Yaldo Trustee, 11720 Avenida Anacapa, El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 10/08/97 S/David Yaldo, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009384 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Country Cakes. Located at: 27202 Oakmont Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachel Alessio, 27202 Oakmont Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Alessio, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008584 Filed: Mar 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elite West Homes. Located at: 137 N Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 21, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda J Swindell, 137 N Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Linda J Swindell, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008855 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beer, Food, and Music. Located at: 4668 Woodstock St, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Damien DeRobbio, 4668 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Damien DeRobbio, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05/17 CN 20095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006986 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select Chiropractic and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 2159 Via Esmarca #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emily Mickle, 2159 Via Esmarca #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Emily Mickle, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008692 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juanaca Home Team; B. JHT Property Mgt. & Staging; C. JHT; D. JHT Staging. Located at: 1231 Salerno Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juanaca Lizarraga, 1231 Salerno Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Juanaca Lizarraga, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008071 Filed: Mar 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pony Expresso Cafe. Located at: 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 819 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pony Expresso Café, 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/01/09 S/Joy McNally Haunert, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008539 Filed: Mar 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Community Choice Energy. Located at: 6771 Follette St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John G Garcia, 6771 Follette St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/28/17 S/John G Garcia, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008691 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Changing Lives Home Solutions. Located at: 1238 Laguna St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1501 Kelly St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Fourie, 1238 Laguna St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Andrew Fourie, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008672 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KAR Designs. Located at: 212 Ardys Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristopher Albert Rogers, 212 Ardys Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kristopher Albert Rogers, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008787 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Express Rent-A-Car; B. Elite Rent-A-Car. Located at: 402 W Broadway #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bellini Holdings Inc., 402 W Broadway #400, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/01/12 S/Alejandro Bellini, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008238 Filed: Mar 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dr. Alle’s Ginger Brew; B. Dr. Alle’s. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #307, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Provoloni Group Inc., 1470 Encinitas Blvd #307, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Ward, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008191 Filed: Mar 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thoroughbred Mini Mart. Located at: 5772 Camino del Rey, Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: PO Box 533, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tracey W Marrs, 6664 Camino del Rey, Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Kimberly Schaffer-Marrs, 6664 Camino del Rey, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tracey W Marrs, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008796 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WuddaHandyman. Located at: 1146 Calle Maria, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex Aguilar, 1146 Calle Maria, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alex Aguilar, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008301 Filed: Mar 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovative Landscapes. Located at: 1616 Pegasus Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Allen Raymond, 1616 Pegasus Way, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/28/02 S/Allen Raymond, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008658 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maravin Goods. Located at: 1829 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Maranda, 1829 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Megan Maranda, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008800 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Space Bar. Located at: 3519 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JDMO LLC, 3519 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 12/16/16 S/Joaquin DeVelasco, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008638 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kimptronic Controls. Located at: 2803 Via Cascada, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2604 B El Camino Real #131, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Kimpton, 2803 Via Cascada, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/John Kimpton, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008857 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Wildlife Center. Located at: 389 Requeza St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/James M Silveira, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007251 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Low Tide Mfg. Located at: 3124 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamey Stone, 2205 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/10/17 S/Jamey Stone, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20077

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-009018 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Visionary Asset Management; B. Visionary Property Management, Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231636, Encinitas CA 92023-1636. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed in San Diego County On: 03/14/14 and assigned File #2014-007250. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Visionary Real Estate Group Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Seth R Sharon, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009022 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRS Capital Partners. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231636, Encinitas CA 92023-1636. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SRS Capital Partners LLC., 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Conpany. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Seth R Sharon, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009024 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ho’ola’s Services; B. Ho’ola’s Helping Hands. Located at: 4262 Mesa Vista Way #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elisha Morales, 4262 Mesa Vista Way #5, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Elisha Morales, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009020 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visionary Real Estate Group. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231636, Encinitas CA 92023-1636. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Visionary Real Estate Group Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Seth R Sharon, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008631 Filed: Mar 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Gem and Jewelry. Located at: 4229 Apache St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shannon Prade, 4229 Apache St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Kristin Prade, 4229 Apache St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/03/17 S/Shannon Prade, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21, 04/28/17 CN 20072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008106 Filed: Mar 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Apartments; B. Coast Auto Court. Located at: 619 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Business Quest LLC, 619 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/05/97 S/Robert Helstowski, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006674 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enclave. Located at: 2790 Loker Ave W #115, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 13875 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lan Thai Halliday, 13875 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/28/17 S/Lan Thai Halliday, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008310 Filed: Mar 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One World. Located at: 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Divine Will Foundation, 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/David Cornsweet, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006801 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FullCycle HR. Located at: 11316 Camino Playa Cancun #3, San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cami Schulte, 11316 Camino Playa Cancun #3, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Cami Schulte, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006850 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Violin. Located at: 1930 Park Dale Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Ainsworth, 1930 Park Dale Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/03/17 S/Adam Ainsworth, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008151 Filed: Mar 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Athletix. Located at: 1083 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 788, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jose Mohler, 1083 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jose Mohler, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007520 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Al’s Auto Sales & Leasing. Located at: 5752 Oberlin Dr. #221, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oleksii Bazhynov, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd #70, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/06/17 S/Oleksii Bazhynov, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007999 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FMS Global Services. Located at: 6957 Dusty Rose Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Siu, 6957 Dusty Rose Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Frank Siu, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006603 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bumblebee Imagery. Located at: 7812 Camino de la Dora, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 8290, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason S Murbarak, 7812 Camino de la Dora, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason S Murbarak, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007956 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Etnico Culture; B. Etnico Goods. Located at: 129 N Vulcan Ave. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Saada, 129 N Vulcan Ave. #B, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Judith Saada, 129 N Vulcan Ave. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Gary Saada, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006736 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Home for Loans. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr., #K, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 29310 Branwin St., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juan C Castro, 29310 Branwin St., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/10/17 S/Juan C Castro, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008039 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mechanical HVAC Solutions. Located at: 932 Westport Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joe Walter, 932 Westport Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joe Walter, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006917 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DKF Medical Consulting. Located at: 2921 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas K Fenton, 2921 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/13/11 S/Douglas K Fenton, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20044

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-007803 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Market Street Realty Group. Located at: 6033 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-599, Carlsbad CA 92009 The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 04/12/16 and assigned File #2016-010211. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Market Street Consulting Group Inc., 6033 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Meghan Federico, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007876 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Little Moore Coffee Shop. Located at: 1030 N 101 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mi Son Han, 5146 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 09/01/84 S/Mi Son Han, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20042

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-007831 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Emblem Cabinets. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/05/17 and assigned File #2017-000348. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Emblem Construction Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/James Conlin, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20041

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-007832 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Build Service Group. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/05/17 and assigned File #2017-000350. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Symbol Real Estate Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/James Conlin, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007835 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emblem Cabinets. Located at: 7388 Trade St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Symbol Real Estate Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/21/17 S/James Conlin, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006803 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alliance Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Carlsbad. Located at: 909 Glendora Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Perpetual Flow LLC, 909 Glendora Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mark Vorgeas, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006415 Filed: Mar 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Venn Coffee; B. Venn Coffee Co. Located at: 187 Jupiter St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stacy L George, 187 Jupiter St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Stacy L George, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008417 Filed: Mar 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown Cheapskate. Located at: 6949 El Camino Real #C201A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 1790 Weatherwood Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Treadwell Inc., 1790 Weatherwood Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ashley McAtee, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20036

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007601 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coastal Handyman Services. Located at: 2649 Sutter St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Travis Walsh, 2649 Sutter St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Travis Walsh, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008429 Filed: Mar 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Executives; B. Browne Team. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Browne Homes Inc., 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Carrie Cremer Browne, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007380 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ANFA; B. ANFARCH. Located at: 1249 F St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture (ID #86-1066239), 1249 F St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/02/03 S/Frederick Marks, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007107 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Losocal; B. Losocal Style. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Vazquez, 935 Laguna Dr., #51, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 07/01/15 S/Karen Vazquez, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006879 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Charlies Tire & Smog; B. Encinitas Tire & Smog; C. Encinitas Tire. Located at: 710 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marki Inc., 751 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Christine Sougias, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007123 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRE Home Loans. Located at: 4655 Executive Dr., #360, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SRE Matrix Inc., 4655 Executive Dr., #360, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Troy Huerta, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007063 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NATTI; B. NATTI BAR. Located at: 305 Airport #200, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. F2 Partners LLC, 305 Airport #200, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 10/14/15 S/Francois Carrete, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007184 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Music of Encinitas; B. S.M.O.E.. Located at: 200 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sundaram La Pierre, 200 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Sundaram La Pierre, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007210 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Urban Ave. Boardshop. Located at: 3852 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vertual Skateboards LLC, 3852 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christiano Goulart, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007378 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giorella Accounting Services. Located at: 1413 Rolling Hills Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gloria R Giorella, 1413 Rolling Hills Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/15/17 S/Gloria R Giorella, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006872 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue-Pals Plumbing. Located at: 2023 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ivan Gomez, 2023 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ivan Gomez, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005771 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Remodel Realty. Located at: 12541 Rios Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego County Builders Inc., 12541 Rios Rd., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Robert Nazarinia, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006960 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HipEchics. Located at: 5031 Williams Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gretchen Clements, 5031 Williams Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gretchen Clements, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007454 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Guiding. Located at: 15180 Segovia Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Hartegan, 15180 Segovia Ct. San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Hartegan, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007620 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fortis M&A Insurance Solutions LLC. Located at: 221 River St. 9th Floor, Hoboken NJ Hudson 07030. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M&A Insurance Solutions LLC, 221 River St. 9th Floor, Hoboken NJ 07030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Adam Lezack, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007084 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broad Strokes Partners. Located at: 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/07/12 S/Matthew Rubin, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006921 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Factory of Dreams Hall; B. Factory of Dreams Hall San Diego. Located at: 3094 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. FOD Northpark LLC, 3094 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/23/17 S/Ivan Navarrete, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006637 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Chiropractic; B. La Costa Chiropractic.com; C. La Costa Wellness; D. La Costa Wellness.com; E. La Costa Chiropractic & Wellness; F. La Costa Chiropractic & Wellness Center. Located at: 6986 El Camino Real #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael D Berry Chiropractic Corp., 6986 El Camino Real #F, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/97 S/Michael D Berry, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007080 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Source One MRO. Located at: 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell F Ames, 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Laura M Christiansen, 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 07/23/07 S/Russell F Ames, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006874 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plan4Growth Sales & Marketing. Located at: 3105 Camino del Arco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy MacDonald, 3105 Camino del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/07/17 S/Wendy MacDonald, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007453 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellspring Water Supplies. Located at: 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alliance Green Builders Inc., 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lauri Revell, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20008