The visionaries behind Thrive in the Ranch

RANCHO SANTA FE — Thrive in the Ranch is a community collaboration of private residents who want to bring everyone together in Rancho Santa Fe. Working behind the “Thrive” scenes are Rancho Santa Fe Covenant residents and co-chairs Sarah Neal and Janet Lawless Christ. The duo approached the General Manager of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, Jerome Strack, with the concept. He was receptive and the idea bloomed even more.

Thrive in the Ranch debuted on March 23 at the Inn’s lawns with a resounding success. The event theme was Pizza Picnic and Market at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Lawless Christ explained how she and Neal were previously the co-chairs of the Association’s Vibrancy Committee, which helped champion last year’s bi-monthly popup events on the Village Green in 2016. However, a zoning situation stopped the frequency of those popular happenings when learning that only six public events per year could be held there.

It was realized that Thrive in the Ranch could be the solution.

“So Sarah and I decided what if we made this private for the people who do want to attend and enjoy themselves? We could do so on private property that would not have any of the political ramifications as publicly-owned Association property,” Lawless Christ said.

The goal of these gatherings was to offer a series of informal, uplifting and fun events. It’s anticipated that the events may be monthly.

“Something that makes spirits fly and smiles abound,” she said. “Thrive in the Ranch is for people of all ages so we can create what I call a parallel universe.”

According to Lawless Christ, one item of importance was being supportive of the Inn.

“It’s such an iconic asset in this community, and we want to give people a reason to come to the Inn. Some people won’t want the pizza and the gelato, but they’ll want to enjoy the music and maybe have a glass of wine and then meander up to the Morada and have dinner there,” she said.

Lawless Christ said the goal was to create events that make sense to people be it seniors, children or those in between which wouldn’t divide the community based on age. And there was plenty of room for everyone.

Lawless Christ also wants people to know that these events are for neighboring communities, too. It’s for all to enjoy.

Based on the surveys to attendees of prior events conducted by the Vibrancy Committee, people wanted three things at an event: Pizza, ice cream and fresh produce.

And that’s exactly what Thrive in the Ranch offered on March 23. On hand were Urbn Catering Pizza Truck, Gourmet Ice Cream, and specialty food and produce from Daily Harvest Market Farm. On the entertainment front, in addition to games, Austin Burns provided the live music.

Event sponsors included the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, RPM Mortgage, Janet Lawless Christ & Company Residential Real Estate, Jackey/Robinson Group Wealth Advisors, Pacific Coast Propane, BCB Beach City Builders, SAGE Exterminators, CFG Charter Flight Group, and Plantology Design.

“We have a lot of people who want to help now,” Lawless Christ said. “We’ll create something different and something wonderful.”

For more event happenings visit Thrive in the Ranch on Facebook.