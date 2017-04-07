Marketplace News: Local aromatherapy expert is an Encinitas mainstay

ENCINITAS — For the past 14 years Gudi Rubbo has been providing pure essential oils to our local community.

For her, it is more than a business. It’s the way of life where she grew up in Austria. “We use essential oils as part of our health care, body care and skin care,” Rubbo said. “We don’t really think about it, it comes natural, just like eating fruits and vegetables out of your garden.”

When she moved to Encinitas 30 years ago, essential oils began having a resurgence in the U.S. Natural remedies have been largely pushed out by the pharmaceutical industry, but many people find themselves wanting a more holistic approach to their health and skin care.

Gudi became certified in aromatherapy and took advanced classes to further her education in natural health.

It was important to her to gain an in-depth understanding of how the body works in order to choose the most appropriate oils, and to be able to guide her customers to choose from her natural products.

“Aromatherapy is the therapeutic use of aromatic substances (Essential Oils),” Rubbo explained. “Essential oils also have psychoemotional benefits in the way they affect our mind and emotions. When you inhale them, there is an immediate reaction in the brain from a scent. If favorable, it changes the way you perceive things, or how you respond to any given situation.”

Diffusers for essential oils have become a staple in many homes, and for good reason. “Respiratory oils like tea tree and eucalyptus help to create a healthy environment,” Rubbo cited as an example. “When you diffuse essential oils, you are cleansing your environment. When you breathe them up close, they directly target the respiratory system, not just your mind.”

These days Gudi’s Aromatherapy offers not only essential oils and first aid remedies but also has developed a natural line of skin care products. “This is a day-to-day skincare line,” she said. “It’s all natural. There is nothing in any of my products that you couldn’t put in your mouth.”

She incorporates antioxidants in her skincare as they start slowing down the aging process of the skin. “We also use Frankincense, which helps to build elastin,” she said. “It creates a really nice smooth surface and promotes healthy cell regeneration.” Frankincense is also used in first aid to help close wounds and to stimulate normal and healthy cell development.

“In the topical aspect of using essential oils, we treat all kinds of skin conditions as well as musculoskeletal issues,” Rubbo said. “Using natural products is like food for your body. When applied topically the oils penetrate the skin and will end up in the bloodstream, you metabolize them like you would fruits and vegetables.”

Her passion for her work is apparent to her satisfied customers.

Essential oils and first aid remedies are readily available now, but her customers appreciate being able to be educated about the products they are purchasing.

Gudi’s Aromatherapy takes great care to source the best 100 percent pure essential oils available from the country the plant is native to.

Rubbo is open to expanding her business so that she can serve her clientele more easily at the places that they are already frequenting.

Currently Gudi’s Aromatherapy sets up shop at the Seaside Bazaar in downtown Encinitas on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., Street Fairs, Health & Craft shows, as well as the San Diego County Fair.

For more information about Rubbo’s full line of products, or to purchase online, visit gudisaromatherapy.com. If you are interested in carrying Gudi’s Aromatherapy products, call (760) 632-0385.

