Margaret Jean Thibodo (Margie) September 11, 1925 – March 22, 2017

Margie was born in Centerline, Michigan on September 11, 1925 to William and Hazel Langley. Her father was from England and her mother was from Michigan. She had one sister, Helen.

Margie began her life of tap dancing at age ten and taught tap lessons at the Monte Carlo School of Dance when she was only sixteen. Margie was also a majorette/baton twirler during her high school years. As a teenager, she joined the USO as a dancer and singer and traveled to the South Pacific and other locations to entertain the troops for four years during World War II.

Margie married Russell Thibodo on February 16, 1946 in Lynwood, California and shortly thereafter they moved to Vista. She spent her time teaching high school students baton twirling, and her students were the first to participate in local parades.

After her four children came along, Margie became very active in the Vista schools, participating in the PTA and helping out at various schools. She also began teaching tap dancing at the Vista Girls club where she donated her time for the next fifteen years. She also taught in her home dance studio.

Margie belonged to many local organizations including Triple M, PEO, and was an honorary member of the Soroptimist Club. She was a Tri City Hospital Foundation member and is a founding member of the Vista Foundation which supported the Moonlight Amphitheater. She attended Vista Community Church and Riverview Church in Bonsall.

After Russell passed away in 2001, Margie moved into La Costa Glen Retirement Home. She eventually moved back to Vista where she resided for the past ten years.

Margie is survived by her four children: Janice (& Stuart) Free, Nancy (& Doug) Beckett, Gary (& Cheryl) Thibodo & Denise Thibodo, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Margie’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 22, 2017, 2:00 pm, at Hope Church, 1755 Thibodo Road,Vista. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hope Church, Elizabeth Hospice in Escondido, Operation Hope in Vista, or a charity of your choice.