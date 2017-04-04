Superior Floor Designs set to expand offerings

For many Encinitas residents, Westlake Avenue has been the shortcut to San Dieguito Academy High School, Rancho Coastal Humane Society, Scripps Encinitas Hospital or various places in Cardiff-By-the-Sea to avoid the freeway and Highway 101.

And for nearly 40 years, it has also been the home of Superior Floor Design. Longtime residents know this street as Surf Hill, where many of the Encinitas surf companies started out. You will often see people running up and down this famous hill as part of their workout.

Superior Floor Designs is one of the area’s landmark family-owned businesses and for years it has been owned by John Antman and more recently managed by his son Scott. When John decided it might be time to sell the business, he was looking for someone to take it over with the same local business values that he had always employed and where his son could continue taking care of their existing customers.

They were lucky to meet up with Cheryl Robertson and her business partners Eric Sivill and Michael Bobo, who have managed their family’s hardware and cabinet business for many years in North Park.

Always wanting to expand their business into North County, they saw this as a perfect opportunity to merge two family businesses.

“We feel really lucky,” partner Cheryl Robertson said. “Superior Floor Designs has great customers and we love being right between the beachy Encinitas/Cardiff area and the bedroom communities of Village Park, Encinitas Ranch, La Costa and Aviara and the luxurious homes of Olivenhain and Rancho Santa Fe.

We plan to continue to treat Superior’s customers with the same personal attention, while bringing the store up to current design standards and offering not only flooring design but cabinets and hardware too!”

Anyone working on a new home design or a home remodel will now be able to work with Superior Floor (& Cabinet) Design as a one-stop shop. Superior will work with existing vendors to update store displays for wood, tile, laminate and stone and display some of the popular porcelain and vinyl wood plank offerings as well as a wide range of unique carpeting, tile and wood that may not be found at the bigger chain locations.

“We plan to broaden the offerings to compete but not lose the personal attention everyone needs when making these very important decisions for their home,” John Macker, sales manager said.

“We plan to turn the lights on and welcome back past customers as well as interior designers and contractors to a new and improved Superior Floors. It won’t happen overnight, but if you see some smoke coming from the BBQ in the parking lot, stop by and meet the new team!”

Set up an appointment for a free consultation by calling (760) 436-0900. Watch for the new Superior Floor Designs on Facebook and a new website will be coming soon at superiorfloors.com.