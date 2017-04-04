Moon Valley Nurseries: Big trees — an even bigger selection

Driving northbound on Interstate 15 your eyes can’t help but be drawn toward an oasis of greenery and large trees. What you are seeing is Moon Valley Nurseries’ massive collection of trees and palms that have been cultivating for years.

“We have the biggest trees available right now,” Rob Bauer, director of production, said. “We specialize in trees and plants for Southern California, and have more than 1,500 varieties of trees, palms and shrubs perfect for Southern California.”

Moon Valley Nurseries’ selection is only rivaled by the customer service they offer. “With eight retail stores in the region, it doesn’t get much easier for our customers to get just what they want,” Bauer said. “We basically hold their hand through the entire process, which is why people love us so much. We are the landscaper; we are the one-stop shop. Our customers can come into the store, hand tag their trees and they know that we can do the professional installation and the design too.”

Moon Valley Nurseries takes pride in its quality, which Bauer attributes to years of nurturing. “No one else does what we do — offering bigger trees and plants only grown from our premium quality specimens,” he said. “We aren’t some startup. It takes time to be in the tree business, and we’ve been nurturing our trees for the past 20 years!”

Palm trees in particular are popular in North County, and Moon Valley specializes in tropical varieties from around the world. “These exotic and rare palms are an excellent addition to water-wise, drought-tolerant themed landscapes,” Bauer said. “Many of our designs feature not only tropical but also drought-tolerant plants, which work in unison in regards to the way they are watered.”

“Aloes, Agaves, Ice Plant, Lantana, Blue Chopsticks and Sticks of Fire are all great choices for local landscapes,” Bauer added.

Though we’ve had welcome rainfall this winter, succulents are still a smart choice for any landscape. “People are finding out they can cut down on their water bill and still have a very colorful garden with year-round interest,” Bauer said. “Typically with a plant it only flowers one season and then it’s just a plant. With succulents, the flowers aren’t the only desirable trait. The plant itself is the desirable trait and it’s like that all year long.”

For coastal customers, Bauer recommends ficus. “Ficus is one of the best coastal hedges you can put in your landscape, especially if you’re looking to add privacy or block out those unwanted views,” he said.

Moon Valley is currently offering a valuable spring special to its customers. “This spring we have free planting on all box size trees,” Bauer said. “You really can’t beat this deal, especially if you are looking to bring natural maturity to your landscape with premium quality bigger trees.”

In addition to trees, palms and shrubs, Moon Valley also carries their own line of fertilizers and pottery. Moon Valley Nurseries’ San Diego location is at 26334 Mesa Rock Road in Escondido.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (760) 309-4080 or visit moonvalleynurseries.com.