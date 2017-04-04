Acclaimed jazz trumpeter to play Escondido April 7

ESCONDIDO — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting an evening with Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti. The April 7 performance will take place in the Center’s Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $40 to $75.

Botti is an acclaimed musician with four jazz albums that have each reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz album charts, and earned him Gold and Platinum records. His latest studio album, “Impressions,” earned him the 2013 Grammy for “Best Pop Instrumental Album.”

Throughout his career, Botti has shared the studio and the stage with an impressive roster of musicians, symphonies, and stars, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga. He tours frequently, spending up to 300 days on the road in a year, and has played venues all over the world, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Sydney Opera House.

“He’s the complete package. A dazzling trumpeter at home in everything from jazz to pop to rock, a brilliant bandleader who lets his players shine, and a born showman whose joy at being onstage is infectious,” said Jesse Cutler, CEO of JP Cutler Media.

For tickets and more information, visit artcenter.org.