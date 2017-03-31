Van Daele’s Claiborne at Summerly in Lake Elsinore offers spring move-in homes

For home shoppers searching for a spectacular new home ready for a spring move-in, Van Daele Homes has just the answer at their beautiful community of Claiborne at Summerly in Lake Elsinore.

Van Daele’s complete offering of homes at Claiborne at Summerly include four impressive single and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,338 to 3,794 square feet, four to six bedrooms and three and one-half to six and one-half baths. The Residence 1 and 1X both boast first floor Master Bedroom Suites, and all floor plans at Claiborne have an included first floor bedroom and bath with an available Guest Suite that includes a separate living room, bedroom and a kitchenette. Extraordinary living spaces include a generous Great Room, Formal Dining Room (per plan), Bonus Room and Home Office (per plan). There are also unique spaces such as Residence 2’s Imagination Room and My Place, which provide families flexible living space to make it their own. Each home also has a three-car garage in standard or tandem arrangements.

One of the most impressive and popular included on all homes at Claiborne is Van Daele’s signature California Room which creates a generous covered outdoor space off the Great Room providing seamlessly indoor/outdoor living.

Van Daele Homes is known for their outstanding included amenities highlighted by granite kitchen countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliance package, maple cabinetry, quartz bathroom countertops, Moen plumbing fixtures, 9-foot ceilings throughout, and Van Daele’s Efficient by Design features.

Prices at Claiborne at Summerly begin from the high $300,000s.

For residents and visitors alike, the Summerly masterplanned community provides resort-like amenities for all to enjoy. The community offers the Summerly Splash pool and spa center, neighborhood parks, a planned 24-acre community park with a dog park, baseball and soccer fields, and basketball and tennis courts. The community is located adjacent to minor league baseball’s Storm Stadium, Lake Elsinore with an abundance of water sport activities, the Lake Elsinore Outlets, and easy freeway access. For more information on the Summerly masterplanned community, visit Summerlyhomes.com.

To visit Claiborne at Summerly, take Interstate 15 and exit Diamond Drive/Railroad Canyon Road and head west. Continue on Diamond Drive and turn left on Summerly Place. Turn left on Meadow and continue to the sales office and models that are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Sundays and Wednesdays when they open at noon. For further information, call (951) 376-1570 or visit vandaele.com.