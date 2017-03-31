Summerset Estates set to open mid-April

D.R. Horton, America’s largest new homebuilder by volume, has just announced the mid-April Grand Opening of Summerset Estates, a brand-new and very limited collection of only 22 single-family homes nestled amidst the picturesque coastal hills of Oceanside.

As a D.R. Horton Emerald Homes community, the highly livable homes of Summerset Estates combine luxury and function with impeccable craftsmanship, elegant features and upgraded options designed to enrich every lifestyle.

Summerset Estates offers beautifully crafted single-family homes ranging in size from approximately 2,458 to 3,307 square feet and including up to four bedrooms, up to four baths, and attached two to three-car garages. Some homes will feature a den, loft, junior suite, as well as an optional California Room and deck.

Attuned to gracious living, the homes are located on a hillside high above the valley below, with the majority of the homes enjoying expansive panoramic views.* A limited number of the residences enjoy distant vistas of the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean.*

With a desirable location just 2.5 miles from the coast, Summerset Estates puts residents in close proximity to Oceanside’s beautiful beaches, nostalgic Oceanside Pier, as well as many diversions in shopping, dining, entertainment and ocean recreation. The youngest residents of Summerset Estates will attend award-winning Oceanside Unified School District.

The community offers great access to employment centers in both North San Diego and South Orange counties. In addition, the nearby Oceanside Train Station provides direct access to many cities in Southern California and within the County via the San Diego Coaster.

For more information on Summerset Estates, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit drhorton.com/socal.

Delivering more than 500,000 homes since 1978, D.R. Horton Inc. has been ranked by Builder Magazine as the No. 1 Builder in America by volume since 2002. Founded in 1978, the company builds in 27 states, providing quality homes ranging from $90,000 to over $1.2 million. Known as America’s Builder, D.R. Horton offers a diverse selection of home types, styles and locations, and prides itself on superior craftsmanship, value and customer service.

*Seller makes no representations or warranties that the view from the property will remain the same. Future development, growth of landscaping and the like may impact any views currently experienced from the property.