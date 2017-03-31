Legal Notices, March 31, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (4/7, 4/21, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS. THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Meardon Duplex Conversion CASE NUMBER: 16-113 CDP FILING DATE: May 17, 2016 APPLICANT: Paul Meardon LOCATION: 293 and 295 Neptune Avenue, APN: 256-351-33 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to covert a duplex into a single-family residence and to construct an addition. The property is located within the Residential (R-11) Zone and appeal jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission within the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Parsons Detached Garage CASE NO.: 16-325 MIN FILING DATE: December 27, 2016 APPLICANT: Ashley Parsons LOCATION: 417 Bridoon Terrace APN: 264-391-21-00 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit to construct an oversized detached garage on a parcel with a single-family residence. The property is located within the Rural Residential (RR) Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, (760) 633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION FOR ITEMS 1 THROUGH 3 AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of public hearings, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination for Items 1, 2 and 3. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. Item 2 is not located within the Coastal Zone. Item 1 is located within the California Coastal Commission’s appeal jurisdiction of the City’s Coastal Zone. The action of the Planning & Building Director on Item 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within 10 business days of the receipt of the City’s Notice of Final Action following the close of the City’s appeal period, or City action on any appeal. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal periods. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/31/17 CN 20033

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING BIDS INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) invites sealed bids for: Lone Jack Storm Drain, Project Number CD17C Drawing 048-DI RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk of the City of Encinitas at the address given below. Bids will be received until April 18, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at which time the bid packages will be publicly opened and read. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to: Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 On the outside of the envelope shall be stated: “Lone Jack Storm Drain Sealed Bid: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL April 18, 2017 at 3:30 P.M.” WORK TO BE DONE: The Work will consist of the Items generally listed below and other related appurtenant work required in accordance with the Contract Documents: Work consists of the removal of existing 42” metal arch pipe in deteriorated condition, construction of new 42” RCP storm drain, new manholes and appurtenances, connection to existing manholes, trench backfill and pavement repair, construction of asphalt berm, repair of existing asphalt and concrete driveways, installation of recreational trail fencing (if alternate is awarded by City), and theThe Work shall be completed within 50 Working Days. ENGINEER’S COST ESTIMATE: The Engineer’s Estimate is: $280,000.00. The contract for this project will be awarded upon the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. OBTAINING BID PACKAGE: Bid Packages may be obtained after April 5, 2017 at the Engineering Department front service counter at 505 South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $40.00 per set. The City is closed alternate Fridays. Prospective Bidders may call 760.633.2770 with any questions about obtaining a bid package. The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. Due to the large size of the bid package, requests for mailing bid packages cannot be accommodated. As an alternative, prospective bidders may send a courier to pick up the bid package, at the bidder’s cost. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7, electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan room service upon request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party bid sites or plan rooms and recommends that any contractor interested in bidding the project obtain a bid package from the City. Questions about the project should be emailed to the project manager at SKellar@EncinitasCA.gov . Questions pertaining to obtaining a bid package should be directed to the phone number given above. LICENSE: In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of contract award through project acceptance a valid State of California Class A license in good standing. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the Contract Documents. The Contractor is responsible to ensure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a contractor who is not licensed in accordance with these requirements or the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. City shall have the right to request, and Bidder shall provide within 5 calendar days, evidence satisfactory to City of all valid license(s) currently held by that Bidder and Bidder’s Subcontractors required by these Contract Documents. BOND AND BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the total bid amount, including any Bid Alternates that may be identified in the project documents. The Bid Security shall be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. Additional information on bid security requirements can be found in the project Specifications included with the Bid Package. All bonds shall be issued by an admitted carrier qualified to do business in California. WAGE RATES: This is a prevailing wage project, and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Contractor shall be fully aware of the requirements of Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq. and 1770 et seq., as well as California Code of Regulations, Title 8, Section 16000 et seq. (“Prevailing Wage Laws”), which require the payment of prevailing wage rates and the performance of other requirements on certain “public works” and “maintenance” projects. Since this Project involves an applicable “public works” or “maintenance” project, as defined by the Prevailing Wage Laws, and since the total compensation is $1,000 or more, Contractor agrees to fully comply with such Prevailing Wage Laws. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Contractor shall also comply with sections 4100 et seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5 . The Contractor shall obtain a copy of the prevailing rates of per diem wages at the commencement of this Agreement from the website of the Division of Labor Statistics and Research of the Department of Industrial Relations located at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. A schedule of prevailing wage may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlse/dlsepublicworks.html. As an alternative, the Contractor may view a copy of the prevailing rates of per diem wages at City. Contractor shall make copies of the prevailing rates of per diem wages for each craft, classification or type of worker needed to perform work on the Project available to interested parties upon request, and shall post copies at the Contractor’s principal place of business and at the Project site. Contractor shall post, at appropriate conspicuous points on the Project site, a schedule showing all determined general prevailing wage rates and all authorized deductions, if any, from unpaid wages actually earned. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State Department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.ca.gov. The Contractor shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in the schedule. The rate of compensation for any classification not listed in the schedule, but which may be required to execute the proposed contract, shall be commensurate and in accord with the rates specified to similar or comparable classifications or for those performing similar or comparable duties. The Contractor shall be required to pay wages not less often than once a week. Pursuant to Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 7, Article 2 of the Labor Code of the State of California or local laws thereto applicable, the City of Encinitas has obtained the general prevailing rates for legal holiday and overtime work in the locality in which this type work is to be performed for each craft, classification, or type of worker needed to execute contracts for public works. The Contractor and each subcontractor shall forfeit as a penalty to City not more than fifty dollars ($50) for each calendar day, or portion thereof, for each worker paid less than the stipulated prevailing wage rate for any work done by him, or by any subcontract under him, in violation of the provisions of the Labor Code. The difference between such stipulated prevailing wage rate and the amount paid to each worker for each calendar day or portion thereof for which each worker was paid less than the stipulated prevailing wage rate shall be paid to each worker by the Contractor. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor enter into any contract or subcontract without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current year registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, visit http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. Contractor shall defend, indemnify and hold City, its elected officials, officers, employees and agents free and harmless from any claims, liabilities, costs, penalties or interest arising out of any failure or allege failure to comply with the Prevailing Wage Laws. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City requires responsible and responsive bidders. All Bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days from the date of bid opening. The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of 90 calendar days after the bid opening. See INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in the Specifications for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward W. Deane II, P.E. Deputy Director of Public Works DATE: April 5, 2017 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/31/17, 04/07/17, 04/14/17 CN 20031

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, to consider denying a Tentative Tract Map, Nonresidential Planned Unit Development Permit and Conditional Use Permit for the demolition of a restaurant and single family residence and to allow the construction of a twenty (20) unit timeshare condominium project with underground parking on approximately one acre of land located at 4509 Adams Street, on the south side of Adams Street between Highland Drive and Park Drive, within the Agua Hedionda Segment of the Local Coastal Program (LCP) and in Local Facilities Management Zone 1 and more particularly described as: The westerly 133.71 feet of lot 7 in block “D” of Bellavista, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 2152, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, March 7, 1929, said 133.71 feet measured at right angles from the westerly line of said lot Whereas, on February 15, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-2 (Black, and Siekmann opposed) to recommend denial of a Tentative Tract Map, Nonresidential Planned Unit Development Permit and Conditional Use Permit for the demolition of a restaurant and single family residence and to allow the construction of a twenty (20) unit timeshare condominium project with underground parking on approximately one acre of land located at 4509 Adams Street, on the south side of Adams Street between Highland Drive and Park Drive, within the Agua Hedionda Segment of the Local Coastal Program (LCP) and in Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that the project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and it is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to state CEQA Guidelines Section 15332 – In-fill Development Projects. The Agua Hedionda LCP Segment is in an area of deferred certification where the City of Carlsbad does not have permit authority to issue Coastal Development permits and thus, the project will need to obtain a Coastal Development Permit issued by the California Coastal Commission. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, April 6, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Teri Delcamp in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4611 or teri.delcamp@carlsbadca.gov. The time within which you may judicially challenge this Tentative Tract Map, Non-Residential Planned Unit Development Permit and/or Conditional Use Permit, if approved, is established by state law and/or city ordinance, and is very short. If you challenge the Tentative Tract Map, Non-Residential Planned Unit Development Permit and/or Conditional Use Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad. Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 14-11/PUD 16-02/CUP 14-10 CASE NAME: CARLSBAD BOAT CLUB & RESORT PUBLISH: Friday, March 31, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 03/31/17 CN 20029

CITY OF ENCINITAS YOUTH COMMISSION ANNUAL RECRUITMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Youth Commission representing grades 7 through 12. Applicants may apply online from the City’s web site at http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Youth-Commission. For additional information you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email khollywood@encinitasca.gov. All applications must be submitted no later than 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017. APPLICANTS MUST BE RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS. Applicants will be asked to meet with City Council Members at a future Council Meeting (date to be determined) to briefly discuss their reasons for seeking appointment to the Youth Commission (e.g. a 2-3 minute presentation by the applicant). The Youth Commission consists of up to twenty (20) voting members all serving a one-year term. Duties include: development of an Annual Work Plan; review and updates on the Youth/Teen Master Plan; advising the City Council on matters regarding youth/teen services and programs; and cooperation with other public and private agencies. Youth Commission composition shall include: (Ord. 2014-07) 1. Representatives from middle school grades 7th and 8th. 2. Representatives from high school grades 9th through 12th. IMPORTANT NOTE: Commissioners must be able to attend commission meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. and participate in Youth Commission projects and subcommittees. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Buck of the Parks and Recreation Department at (760) 633-2760. 03/17/17, 03/31/17 CN 19967

T.S. No.: 2015-02104-CA A.P.N.:213-212-09-00 Property Address: 6951 Amber Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/06/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Issa Babikyan, A Married Man As His Sole And Separate Property. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 07/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0482345 in book —, page— and rerecorded on 07/30/2007 as 2007-0505634 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/26/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 1,562,842.98 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6951 Amber Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 213-212-09-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,562,842.98. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-02104-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 15, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/31/17, 04/07/17, 04/14/17 CN 20030

AFC-1059 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION will sell on 4/14/2017 at 10:00 AM at the front entrance to Chicago Title Company, 10805 Rancho Bernardo Rd, Suite 150, San Diego, CA 92127. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 83357 32542AZ CSR32542AZ 325 EACH 42 214-010-94 GUIDO HERRERA-YANCE AND LILIANA HERRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $7902.36 83358 10235BZ CSR102BZ35 102 EACH 35 214-010-94 MICHAEL W. MITCHIN AND BENETTA J. MITCHIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $6622.35 83359 11724BO CSR117BO24 117 ODD 24 214-010-94 COLLIN LYNN FLEMING A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $4947.55 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 Date: 3/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/24/17, 03/31/17, 04/07/17 CN 20028

83357 32542AZ CSR32542AZ 325 EACH 42 214-010-94 GUIDO HERRERA-YANCE AND LILIANA HERRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $7902.36 83358 10235BZ CSR102BZ35 102 EACH 35 214-010-94 MICHAEL W. MITCHIN AND BENETTA J. MITCHIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $6622.35 83359 11724BO CSR117BO24 117 ODD 24 214-010-94 COLLIN LYNN FLEMING A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $4947.55 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 3/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 OPTION 3 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/24/17, 03/31/17, 04/07/17 CN 20028

T.S. No. 023516-CA APN: 214-640-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/17/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0068755, modified by Loan Modification recorded as Instrument 2013-0624655 on 10/17/2013, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CARMEN REBECCA NARANJO, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY will sell at public auction at the Superior Court North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7042 HERON CIRCLE CARLSBAD, CA 92011 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,264,248.97 Date: March 17, 2017 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 STOX 891736 03/24/17, 03/31/17, 04/07/17 CN 20000

APN: 158-170-37-00 TS No: CA08002611-16-1 TO No: 160369712 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 8, 2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 17, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 16, 2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0438219, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ROGER C. OLSEN AND RUTH B. OLSEN, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4031 VIA LOS PADRES, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $32,939.47 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002611-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 17, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002611-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 29171, Pub Dates: 03/24/2017, 03/31/2017, 04/07/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 19999

T.S. No. 026466-CA APN: 167-250-40-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/28/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/6/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0706781, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: GARY LANCE TIDWELL, AN UNMARRIED MAN will sell at public auction at the entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2380 HOSP WAY, #139 CARLSBAD, CA 92008 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $273,256.94 Date: March 17, 2017 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 STOX 891110 03/17/17, 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 19969

APN: 257-110-04-19 TS No: CA08002478-16-1 TO No: 160025526 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 8, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 12, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 18, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0408037, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ABRAHAM MENDOZA MEDINA, A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1825 EASTWOOD LN, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $420,734.50 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002478-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 8, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002478-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Miguel Ochoa, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 28947, Pub Dates: 03/17/2017, 03/24/2017, 03/31/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 19968

SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00000527-CU-NP-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: SANTA FE HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., DANIEL DAHAN, LAURA DAHAN, and DOES 1-10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: TERRANCE SIMOKAT NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: William J. Tucker Gehres Law Group 4275 Executive Sq. #200 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 858.964.2314 Date: 02/23/17 Clerk, by M. Hila, Deputy 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20032

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2015-00000287-PR-GP-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Aryanna Marielle Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Aryanna Marielle Rodriguez; b. Present name: Andrea Isabella Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Andrea Isabella Rodriguez; c. b. Present name: Amy Genaveive Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Amy Genaveive Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 09, 2017 at 9:00 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Mar 16, 2017 Julia Craig Kelety Judge of the Superior Court 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20007

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6th, 2017 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Adonis Glaude Misc. Household goods Adonis C Glaude Misc. Household goods Adonis Christopher Glaude Misc. Household goods Joshua L Stuart Misc. Household goods Joshua Luke Stuart Misc. Household goods Heraldo Farrell Misc. Household goods Heraldo C Farrell Misc. Household goods Heraldo Christian Farrell Misc. Household goods Kha Nguyen Misc. Household goods Kha Dinh Nguyen Misc. Household goods Maria Medrano Misc. Household goods Maria E Medrano Misc. Household goods Maria Esperanza Medrano Misc. Household goods Juel Benoit Misc. Household goods Juel Ronald Benoit Misc. Household goods Todd Netherland Misc. Household goods Todd M Netherland Misc. Household goods Todd Michael Netherland Misc. Household goods Jason Derollo Misc. Household goods Jason A Derollo Misc. Household goods Jason Anthony Derollo Misc. Household goods Jilyssa Reger Misc. Household goods Jilyssa H Reger Misc. Household goods Jilyssa Holly Reger Misc. Household goods Antonio Diego Antonio Misc. Household goods Glen Barneson Misc. Household goods Glen Barneson Trailer Walt W. Turner Misc. Household goods Walter Wayne Turner

Misc. Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20006

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Robert L. Duenckel Misc. Household Item Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Items Jacob Alan Barger Misc. Household Items Jacob Barger Misc. Household Items Bryan Craddock Misc. Household Items Bryan Joel Craddock Misc. Household Items Bryan J. Craddock Misc. Household Items Rick Martin Misc. Household Items Richard Alan Martin Misc. Household Items Robert Labs Misc. Household Items Robert Edward III Labs Misc. Household Items Robert E. Labs Misc. Household Items Juan David Marcial Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20005

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6th 2017 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jason Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason E. Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason Edward Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason Schwertfeger Trailer Jason E. Schwertfeger Trailer Jason Edward Schwertfeger Trailer Derek Hunt Misc. Household Goods

Derek D. Hunt Misc. Household Goods Derek Donald Hunt Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Fraser Misc. Household Goods

Yvonne M. Fraser Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Marie Fraser Misc. Household Goods Larry Scheck Misc. Household Goods Larry D. Scheck Misc. Household Goods Larry Dean Scheck Misc. Household Goods Ralph Clark Misc. Household Goods Ralph G. Clark Misc. Household Goods Ralph George Clark Jr. Misc. Household Goods Ralph G. Clark Jr. Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20004

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6th, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kelly J Butterworth Large Water Containers Kelly Arthur Butterworth Large Water Containers Kelly A. Butterworth Large Water Containers Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Jose A. Torres Misc. Household items Jose A. Perez Misc. Household items Jose A. Perez Torres Misc. Household items Michael Pesqueira Misc. Household items Michael Anthony Pesqueira Misc. Household items Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Items Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Items Kelly J Butterworth Misc. Household Items Kelly Arthur Butterworth Misc. Household Items Kelly A. Butterworth Misc. Household Items Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Adam Wilson Misc. Household Items Adam Justin Wilson Misc. Household Items Vickie L. England Misc. Household Items

Vickie Lynn England Misc. Household Items Justin Lanasa Misc. Household items Justin D Lanasa Misc. Household items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20001

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00008886-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chin Chong filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chin Chong change to proposed name: James Chong. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 02, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 14, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN19997

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00008214-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jehad Houssam Sobh filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jehad Houssam Sobh change to proposed name: Jay Houssam Jehad Sobh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 25, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 08, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN19992

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ALLEN FREEDAIN Case# 37-2016-00044197-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John Allen Freedain. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laura Benintend in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laura Benintend be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr 06, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Mara Allard 2103 Camino Vida Roble #D Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 760.448.6189 03/17/17, 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 19991

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00008000-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gina Mari Frederick filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gina Mari Frederick change to proposed name: Gina Mariko Frederick. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 25, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 07, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN19972

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00041050-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: LINDA SCOTT LAUGHLIN, aka LINDA

Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Reed Hatkoff, pro se 65 Pine Ave #233 Long Beach CA 90802 Telephone: 602.300.6636 Date: (Fecha), 11/22/16 Clerk (Secretario), by I. Salas, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19963

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00005646-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Miriam Zehaie Woldegeorgis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Miriam Zehaie Woldegeorgis changed to proposed name: Miirra Maha Zehaie. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 07, 2017 at 9:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Feb 15, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19943

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00043168-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALBERTO RENDON, an individual; CANDICE K MALDONADO, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WESLEY SERBAS, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ryan Sargent 2424 Vista Way #206 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.780.1684 Date: (Fecha), 12/09/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) V Navarro, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/03, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008106 Filed: Mar 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Apartments; B. Coast Auto Court. Located at: 619 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Business Quest LLC, 619 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/05/97 S/Robert Helstowski, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006674 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enclave. Located at: 2790 Loker Ave W #115, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 13875 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lan Thai Halliday, 13875 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/28/17 S/Lan Thai Halliday, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008310 Filed: Mar 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One World. Located at: 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Divine Will Foundation, 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/David Corn sweet, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006801 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FullCycle HR. Located at: 11316 Camino Playa Cancun #3, San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cami Schulte, 11316 Camino Playa Cancun #3, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Cami Schulte, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006850 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Violin. Located at: 1930 Park Dale Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Ainsworth, 1930 Park Dale Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/03/17 S/Adam Ainsworth, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008151 Filed: Mar 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Athletix. Located at: 1083 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 788, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jose Mohler, 1083 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jose Mohler, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007520 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Al’s Auto Sales & Leasing. Located at: 5752 Oberlin Dr. #221, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oleksii Bazhynov, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd #70, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/06/17 S/Oleksii Bazhynov, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007999 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FMS Global Services. Located at: 6957 Dusty Rose Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Siu, 6957 Dusty Rose Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Frank Siu, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006603 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bumblebee Imagery. Located at: 7812 Camino de la Dora, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 8290, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason S Murbarak, 7812 Camino de la Dora, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason S Murbarak, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007956 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Etnico Culture; B. Etnico Goods. Located at: 129 N Vulcan Ave. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Saada, 129 N Vulcan Ave. #B, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Judith Saada, 129 N Vulcan Ave. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Gary Saada, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006736 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Home for Loans. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr., #K, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 29310 Branwin St., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juan C Castro, 29310 Branwin St., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/10/17 S/Juan C Castro, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008039 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mechanical HVAC Solutions. Located at: 932 Westport Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joe Walter, 932 Westport Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joe Walter, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006917 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DKF Medical Consulting. Located at: 2921 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas K Fenton, 2921 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/13/11 S/Douglas K Fenton, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20044

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-007803 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Market Street Realty Group. Located at: 6033 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-599, Carlsbad CA 92009 The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 04/12/16 and assigned File #2016-010211. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Market Street Consulting Group Inc., 6033 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Meghan Federico, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007876 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Little More Coffee Shop. Located at: 1030 N 101 Cost Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mi Son Han, 5146 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 09/01/84 S/Mi Son Han, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20042

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-007831 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Emblem Cabinets. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/05/17 and assigned File #2017-000348. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Emblem Construction Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/James Conlin, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20041

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-007832 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Build Service Group. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/05/17 and assigned File #2017-000350. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Symbol Real Estate Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/James Conlin, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007835 Filed: Mar 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emblem Cabinets. Located at: 7388 Trade St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Symbol Real Estate Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/21/17 S/James Conlin, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006803 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alliance Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Carlsbad. Located at: 909 Glendora Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Perpetual Flow LLC, 909 Glendora Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mark Vorgeas, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006415 Filed: Mar 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Venn Coffee; B. Venn Coffee Co. Located at: 187 Jupiter St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stacy L George, 187 Jupiter St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Stacy L George, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008417 Filed: Mar 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown Cheapskate. Located at: 6949 El Camino Real #C201A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 1790 Weatherwood Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Treadwell Inc., 1790 Weatherwood Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ashley McAtee, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20036

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007601 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coastal Handyman Services. Located at: 2649 Sutter St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Travis Walsh, 2649 Sutter St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Travis Walsh, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008429 Filed: Mar 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Executives; B. Browne Team. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Browne Homes Inc., 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Carrie Cremer Browne, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14, 04/21/17 CN 20034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007380 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ANFA; B. ANFARCH. Located at: 1249 F St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture (ID #86-1066239), 1249 F St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/02/03 S/Frederick Marks, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007107 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Losocal; B. Losocal Style. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Vazquez, 935 Laguna Dr., #51, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 07/01/15 S/Karen Vazquez, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006879 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Charlies Tire & Smog; B. Encinitas Tire & Smog; C. Encinitas Tire. Located at: 710 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marki Inc., 751 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Christine Sougias, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007123 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRE Home Loans. Located at: 4655 Executive Dr., #360, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SRE Matrix Inc., 4655 Executive Dr., #360, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Troy Huerta, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007063 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NATTI; B. NATTI BAR. Located at: 305 Airport #200, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. F2 Partners LLC, 305 Airport #200, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 10/14/15 S/Francois Carrete, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007184 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Music of Encinitas; B. S.M.O.E.. Located at: 200 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sundaram La Pierre, 200 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Sundaram La Pierre, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007210 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Urban Ave. Boardshop. Located at: 3852 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vertual Skateboards LLC, 3852 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christiano Goulart, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007378 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giorella Accounting Services. Located at: 1413 Rolling Hills Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gloria R Giorella, 1413 Rolling Hills Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/15/17 S/Gloria R Giorella, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006872 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue-Pals Plumbing. Located at: 2023 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ivan Gomez, 2023 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ivan Gomez, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005771 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Remodel Realty. Located at: 12541 Rios Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego County Builders Inc., 12541 Rios Rd., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Robert Nazarinia, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006960 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HipEchics. Located at: 5031 Williams Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gretchen Clements, 5031 Williams Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gretchen Clements, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007454 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Guiding. Located at: 15180 Segovia Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Hartegan, 15180 Segovia Ct. San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Hartegan, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007620 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fortis M&A Insurance Solutions LLC. Located at: 221 River St. 9th Floor, Hoboken NJ Hudson 07030. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M&A Insurance Solutions LLC, 221 River St. 9th Floor, Hoboken NJ 07030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Adam Lezack, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007084 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broad Strokes Partners. Located at: 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/07/12 S/Matthew Rubin, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006921 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Factory of Dreams Hall; B. Factory of Dreams Hall San Diego. Located at: 3094 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. FOD Northpark LLC, 3094 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/23/17 S/Ivan Navarrete, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006637 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Chiropractic; B. La Costa Chiropractic.com; C. La Costa Wellness; D. La Costa Wellness.com; E. La Costa Chiropractic & Wellness; F. La Costa Chiropractic & Wellness Center. Located at: 6986 El Camino Real #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael D Berry Chiropractic Corp., 6986 El Camino Real #F, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/97 S/Michael D Berry, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007080 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Source One MRO. Located at: 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell F Ames, 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Laura M Christiansen, 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 07/23/07 S/Russell F Ames, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006874 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plan4Growth Sales & Marketing. Located at: 3105 Camino del Arco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy MacDonald, 3105 Camino del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/07/17 S/Wendy MacDonald, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007453 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellspring Water Supplies. Located at: 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alliance Green Builders Inc., 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lauri Revell, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004546 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C & J Investments. Located at: 1021 Costa Pacifica Way #2401, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #443, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Johnson, 1021 Costa Pacifica Way #2402, Oceanside CA 92054; Cherie Johnson, 1021 Costa Pacifica Way #2402, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cherie Johnson, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005757 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluebird Landscape Services. Located at: 221 W. G St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Fitzgerald Konn, 221 W. G St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven Fitzgerald Konn, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006708 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alicia Jeanne Photography. Located at: 420 Smilax Rd. #3, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alicia Countryman, 420 Smilax Rd. #3, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Alicia Countryman, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006752 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SockGuy. Located at: 2335 Camino Vida Roble #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Madhouse 457, Inc., 2335 Camino Vida Roble #A., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/13/17 S/Michael Foley, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006859 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Vehicle Source. Located at: 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ron Ford, 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ron Ford, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006436 Filed: Mar 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papertrail Processing; B. Lily’s Pad. Located at: 5482 Adobe Falls Rd. #6, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Spirtos, 6482 Adobe Falls Rd. #6, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/08/17 S/Michael Spirtos, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006277 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Canna Relief Club. Located at: 665 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shantih Black, 665 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Shantih Black, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004582 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bay Company. Located at: 825 W. Harbor Dr. #C, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The SFO Forecast Inc., 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/26/11 S/Rhoda Berbey, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004700 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Find Your Feet. Located at: 363 5th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The SFO Forecast Inc., 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/16 S/Rhoda Berbey, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006635 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hair & Make Up Box; B. The Make Up Box. Located at: 1730 Edgemont St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristi Colby, 1730 Edgemont St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/13 S/Kristi Colby, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004575 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gaslamp Garage. Located at: 301 5th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The SFO Forecast Inc, 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/05/09 S/Rhoda Berbey, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006473 Filed: Mar 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Airspace Technologies. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N&E Delivery LLC, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 08/14/14 S/Nicholas Bulcao, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005925 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sitaram Cafe. Located at: 124 W. I. St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blossom Group LLC, 124 W. I. St., Encinitas, CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Srinivas Naresh Aluri, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006175 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matched Careers. Located at: 524 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ellery Ehrlich, 524 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 07/07/11 S/Ellery Ehrlich, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004752 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AA Beekeeper; B. San Diego Beekeeper; Encinitas Bee Removal; D. Beekeeper San Diego; E. Encinitas Beekeeper; F. Escondido Beekeeper; G. Vista Beekeeper; H. Carlsbad Beekeeper; I. San Marcos Beekeeper. Located at: 2102 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 235001, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sergio Luna, 2102 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Sergio Luna, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006292 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heike’s Here. Located at: 1215 La Verde Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heike Mannix, 1215 La Verde Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Heike Mannix, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006222 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 20Summers. Located at: 665 San Rodolfo 124-169, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Teri Cassiano, 665 San Rodolfo 124-169, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Donelle Held, 665 San Rodolfo 124-169, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 02/27/17 S/Donelle Held & Teri Cassiano, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005988 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Socks. Located at: 4602 Driftwood Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan Brown, 4602 Driftwood Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/03/17 S/Susan Brown, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006267 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Surgical Solutions. Located at: 2011 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kurt Luoni, 2011 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/06/17 S/Kurt Luoni, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006216 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery. Located at: 310 Grace St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC, 310 Grace St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina A Dahl-Laux, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006245 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Dios Veterinary Acupuncture. Located at: 9727 Cabrillo Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wolfrum Veterinary Services Inc., 9727 Cabrillo Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ann-Marie Elizabeth Wolfrum, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006239 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacifica Construction Management Service. Located at: 3646 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rick Rhoades, 3646 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Rich Rhoades, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005906 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Armory. Located at: 2722 Loker Ave. W #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cross Engineering LLC, 2722 Loker Ave. W #D, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/15/17 S/Savannah Lang, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19962

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-005905 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cross Armory. Located at: 7545 Jerez Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 03/11/16 and assigned File #2016-007069. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Savannah Lang, 7545 Jerez Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Savannah Lang, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005701 Filed: Mar 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loyal Admiral. Located at: 1456 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr., #288, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loyal Admiral, 1456 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Alamillo, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004081 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Mobile Detailing. Located at: 709 Stanley St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Curtis R Reed, 709 Stanley St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Curtis R Reed, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005489 Filed: Feb 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DCP Trading Company. Located at: 13937 Mennonite Point, San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Partido, 13937 Mennonite Point, San Diego CA 92129; 2. Charlene Partido, 13937 Mennonite Point, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/25/17 S/David Partido, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005890 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birdom Surfboards. Located at: 877 Stevens Ave., #4314, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kodai Nishijima, 877 Stevens Ave., #4314, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kodai Nishijima, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006068 Filed: Mar 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Energy Solutions. Located at: 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donn Reese, 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/06/17 S/Donn Reese, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004769 Filed: Feb 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maven Solutions. Located at: 1365 Dolomite Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Shilling, 1365 Dolomite Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Shilling, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19955

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003890 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun and Sea Realty. Located at: 445 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. DT Enterprises Inc., 445 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Celestina Uriarte, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004812 Filed: Feb 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Affordable Pet Surgery Center. Located at: 855 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 1147 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Affordable Pet Care Management, 1147 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/15/17 S/Alia Henderson, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005453 Filed: Feb 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hera Hub Carlsbad. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shaping Freedom LLC, 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/06/17 S/Felena Hanson, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005579 Filed: Feb 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CAV Inc., dba Care A Van Transport. Located at: 5411 Avenida Encinas #250, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CAV Inc., dba Care A Van Transport, 5411 Avenida Encinas #250, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/04 S/Richard Dripps, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005843 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPK; B. EPK Collection. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #803, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2888 Loker Ave East #105, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RPM Ventures Inc., 1106 2nd St. #803, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/27/16 S/Timothy J Smith, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005763 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wildcraft Urban. Located at: 263 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Piper Lacy, 263 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA 92024; Gregory Regan, 263 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Piper Lacy, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005143 Filed: Feb 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hudson Group. Located at: 6492 Terraza Portico, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 1042 N El Camino Real #B306, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Hudson, 6492 Terraza Portico, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Michael Hudson, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004992 Filed: Feb 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aionios Books. Located at: 2890 Highland Dr.., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerardeen M Santiago, 2890 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Anthony T Wang, 2890 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 3. Daniel George Primbs, 1463 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gerardeen M Santiago, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004675 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mutt Be Love. Located at: 4360 El Capitan Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joni LaPointe, 4360 El Capitan Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/14/16 S/Joni LaPointe, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005615 Filed: Feb 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JC Dental Arts Studio. Located at: 5631 Palmer Way #G, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jungil Chun, 4685 Los Alamos Way #B, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jungil Chun, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004040 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Port Side Tile. Located at: 625 Anchor Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandt Pierce, 625 Anchor Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/10/17 S/Brandt Pierce, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19944