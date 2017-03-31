Eclectic Vintage Design: High quality antique home furnishings and art

Since March 2016, Oceanside’s Eclectic Vintage Design has offered unique, high quality vintage and antique home furnishings and artwork to its customers. The store’s inventory provides a great diversity of styles and vintages. Eclectic buys directly from customers, estates, and other sellers.

Owners Rick Maxey and Kim Jacklin retired from careers in North Idaho and moved to Oceanside in late 2015. Rick, a San Diego State grad, ran a successful accounting practice in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while Kim retired from her career as a bank executive officer with a multi-state community bank. With his background in finance and hers in marketing, advertising, and commercial design, they complement each other in this business venture. Their combined expertise provided the basis for implementing their business plan based on customer satisfaction, and building relationships with their clientele, who are often repeat business for them.

In February 2016, they purchased an existing thrift store at the site they currently occupy, closed for a month, and set to work making the transition from thrift store to a home decor and furniture store, where customers could find well-made, clean, and beautiful furnishings for their home at great prices.

The couple believes that “Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you have to live with cheap, ugly, or cookie-cutter furniture.”

Today, customers will find beautiful furnishings with brands such as Drexel, Thomasville, Broyhill, Bernstadt, Henredon, Ethan Allen, Bassett, and Hooker. The store purchases furniture outright, and does not accept consignment.

Customers will also find unique hand-painted furniture, handmade one of a kind jewelry, custom birdhouses signed by the artist, beach-inspired home decor, candles from Knorr Candles, and many other wonderful items for home or gifts.

As the couple approaches their 25th wedding anniversary, both continue to love working with people. “It is very satisfying to help our customers create or improve their homes. It’s also wonderful to be able to help people downsizing or going through significant life changes necessitating them to part with some of their furnishings. We’re able to aid them in finding new homes for their long-treasured belongings.”

In addition to the large inventory of very affordable home goods, Eclectic also offers custom painting of furniture. For the do-it-yourselfers, classes are offered several times throughout the month.

Eclectic carries Canadian-based Country Chic Paint and supplies. The environmentally safe paint is mineral, chalk and clay based, and has no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), so it is suitable for indoor use, even in children’s bedrooms.

With Country Chic Paint, nearly any surface can be painted, including wood, glass, laminate, plastic, metal, fabric, and ceramic with astonishing results. The products are durable, even in exterior uses, and provide superior coverage and finishes.

Country Chic Paint is a great way to update kitchen and bath cabinetry, adding value to dated kitchen and baths at a fraction of the cost of replacing them or having them professionally refurbished. Classes are available at Eclectic to instruct customers on how to achieve great results quickly and easily.

Eclectic also offers some vendor space to local artisans and craftspeople interested in marketing unique (new) products in a retail environment.

Eclectic Vintage Design anchors the Valley Plaza Mall located in the San Luis Rey valley, on the northwest corner of Mission and Foussat. Come visit them at 3320 Mission Ave., Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call (760) 231-7899, or visit online at eclecticvintagedesign.com, or like Eclectic Vintage Design on Facebook.