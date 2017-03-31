Don’t be afraid to light that candle

Have you ever had a candle that was so beautiful that you were afraid to burn because you didn’t want it to run out? Wax and Whimsy in Solana Beach has just the solution so you can burn with abandon.

They offer a Recandle™ service where you bring in your empty candle vessel, select an aroma, and they pour you a brand new soy candle. I love their slogan — Reduce, Reuse, Recandle™.

It’s environmental and affordable and I’m all about green. While you’re in their adorable gift shop you can peruse the huge candle collections from brands such as Voluspa, Archipelago, Aspen, and more. I was so happy to learn that they carry Frasir Fir from Thymes year round. I also found some gorgeous outfits and jewelry while I was there. The selection is truly unique so you stand out from the crowd.

The staff was warm, friendly, and very helpful. The owner, Jean Vavra, manufactures her own line of bath and body products called Buddhalicious.

She started it in the kitchen of her house in 2000 and I love to support local businesses. Wax and Whimsy is truly a one-stop shop for all of your entire gift giving needs.

They have a fun novelty section that includes everything from bacon to super heroes to unicorns. They even have a naughty room for bachelorette parties or romantic getaways. Once you stop in you’ll see why it was voted best gift shop on the San Diego A List.

Wax and Whimsy is at 665 Rodolfo Dr. Suite 109. For hours and more details visit waxandwhimsy.com or call (858) 755-1775.