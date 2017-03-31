CleanTech Energy Solutions Inc. stands out for its service

“You’re going to have an electricity bill for the rest of your life,” Karin Poelstra said. “Unless you do something about it.”

As vice president at CleanTech Energy Solutions Inc., and with more than 10 years in the solar industry, Poelstra knows plenty of things that you can do about it.

“If you have an electric bill that is more than $150 a month, solar just makes sense,” Poelstra said.

CleanTech Energy Solutions Inc. will provide a free consultation to help homeowners and business owners determine the best solution. “Our primary step is to consult with clients and educate them,” she said. “We don’t have a high-pressure sales tactic. We want to find a system that works for your vision, whether it is to save money, add value to your property or just to ‘go green.’”

CleanTech Energy Solutions Inc. is a full service solar company that offers solar electric systems, water heating systems and pool heating systems. “We are a small business, and we offer our customers complete service from installation to service and maintenance,” Poelstra said. “Every job is important to us, and one of the principals of the company will be involved in every stage of the process, from the sale through the service afterward.”

CleanTech Energy Solutions Inc. customers appreciate not just the services, but the way they are delivered. “I just have to say that from start to finish my experience with this company was awesome,” Veronica H. of La Mesa said. “(They) came to our home and didn’t just give us a proposal, they educated us on how solar works. They were accessible via phone and email. Every representative from this company from their laborers, electricians to their management were extremely professional.”

CleanTech Energy Solutions is offering a spring special to The Coast News Home & Garden readers. Mention this article and receive $1,000 cash back on your solar electric installation and $500 cash back on your thermal and pool solar installation.

To find out more about CleanTech Energy Solutions Inc. and financing options, or to schedule a free consultation, visitgo-cleantech.com or call (888) 765-2766.