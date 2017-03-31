California West announces final homes and new beginnings

Only a limited number of spacious luxury residences remain at Upper Cielo and Southern Preserve by California West, San Diego’s most reputable homebuilder. California West is also proud to announce the launch of Westerly at Rancho Tesoro, the newest edition to their expanding portfolio of exclusive residences.

“Even though the doors are closing on our beloved Upper Cielo and Southern Preserve, we’re excited to take homebuyers on another journey at our new neighborhood, Westerly at Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos,” said Robby Thorne, CEO, California West. “We look forward to creating homes and communities in San Marcos with a heightened level of design and individuality just as we did in Rancho Santa Fe and Carlsbad.”

UPPER CIELO in Rancho Santa Fe

The limited collection of 41 homes at Upper Cielo in Rancho Santa Fe sits atop the gated community of CIELO and only six estate-style residences remain. Tour the final homes and take advantage of select move-in ready residences and substantial close-out incentives.

These residences make a statement with indoor/outdoor living spaces on some of the highest vantage points in the area. The one- and two-story homes range from 3,490 to 4,850 sq. ft. and provide breathtaking views of the Olivenhain Dam, Lake Hodges, Pacific Ocean, and northern mountains. Residences at Upper Cielo showcase up to five bedrooms featuring the master bedroom downstairs and 5.5 baths. Homes are priced from the $1.4 millions.

“My husband Paul and I turned to California West, a respected homebuilder, to help bring our new home dreams to life,” said Emily Hervieux, Upper Cielo resident. “Instead of spending countless hours with contractors and construction workers, we worked with our homebuilder’s design team to ensure that our home had a high-level of design and reflected our personality.”

Living at Upper Cielo provides residents with a luxurious lifestyle and close proximity to some of the finest restaurants, equestrian centers, golf clubs, trails, beaches, and shopping. Explore the opportunity to live in a personalized home with spectacular views before they disappear. To schedule a tour, visit UpperCielo.com or call (858) 756-4572.

SOUTHERN PRESERVE in La Costa, Carlsbad

With only one residence left at Southern Preserve in La Costa, Carlsbad, homebuyers have the opportunity to own a luxury, new move-in ready home with exclusive upgrades throughout. The final single-story residence showcases three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an office, and two outdoor living spaces and is priced at $1,399,900. The community of 49 personalized residences borders a nature preserve, overlooking the rolling hills of Olivenhain. Families have access to award-winning schools within the Encinitas Union School District (EUSD) and the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD). Learn more by visiting SPLaCosta.com or calling (760) 652-5426.

“We’ve lived in many places in different cities, but our new house at Southern Preserve is the best home we’ve ever owned. What made Southern Preserve stand out when we were searching for our dream home was the location of the development,” said Christina Mullins, Southern Preserve resident.

WESTERLY at Rancho Tesoro, San Marcos

As Upper Cielo and Southern Preserve experiences its final sales, California West’s new neighborhood Westerly will be part of a 250-acre master planned community coming to San Marcos in late spring 2017. The new collection of homes is named for its ideal location on the western edge of Rancho Tesoro’s community.

“Rancho Tesoro’s central San Marcos location conveniently brings you closer to the places you want to go” adds Thorne. “The community’s preferred setting south of highway 78 means you’re easily connected to the 15 freeway, coastal Carlsbad, business centers, and favorite destinations for fun and leisure.”

Westerly will feature 71 single-family residences offering the beautiful Spanish Ranch, Santa Barbara, and Monterey architectural styles.

The homes offer approximately up to 3,521 square feet of living space as well as up to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and 2 car garages.

Rancho Tesoro is conveniently located near Discovery Lake, San Elijo Hills, California State University at San Marcos, and state Route 78. The community is also within the area’s highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District.

“From the first time you visit one of our communities, to the closing of your home, we embrace the opportunity of making home owners proud California West built their home,” adds Thorne.

About California West: Our approach embraces a passion for creating neighborhoods with inspired design in San Diego’s most desirable cities. We started this process over 20 years ago, sharpening our skills, expertise, and artistry along the way.

Today, we build with a level of depth and personal commitment that spans generations with a focus on sustainability, quality, and craftsmanship. Visit CalWestLiving.com to get the latest neighborhood updates.