Bliss 101 is your one-stop shop for interior home design needs

Do you have dreams of filling your blank walls with stunning art and upgrading your interiors to gorgeously practical designs, but aren’t quite sure where to start? Bliss 101 in Encinitas is your one-stop shop for all of your interior home design needs.

With our free consultation service, our expert design team aims to please by turning your home design desires into a reality. Beautiful art, furniture and interior pieces are available to view and purchase at our Encinitas retail location for you to come in and see, while having access to thousands others that will leave you awestruck.

From ocean rustic to modern chic, our design team will assess and match your style and function of your home with ease. Bliss 101 prides itself on working with socially responsible and sustainable furniture lines as often as possible, making the pieces second to none in uniqueness and beauty. Not to mention our amazing local art selection will connect you with your surrounding community and keep your home “by the sea.” Our home design services allow you — in the comfort of your own home — to have your spaces assessed and redesigned to your needs and desires. You don’t have to be the expert — leave that to us. See what all the fuss is about — stop by or call to schedule your free consultation today.

Bliss 101 is at 553 S. Coast Highway 101. Call (760) 487-1900 or visit online at bliss101.com for more information.