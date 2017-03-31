Arts Alive banners adorn North Coast Highway 101

ENCINITAS — In Encinitas, the unveiling of the Arts Alive banners along North Coast Highway 101 signal the start of spring much like the spring thaw on the East Coast.

This year’s collection of 96 banners might be the best yet, said Danny Salzhandler, the president of the 101 Artists Colony, which organizes the art-centric fundraiser.

“We’ve always had some really good artists with incredible banners,” Salzhandler said. “As more people find out, we’ve had more artists that really give quite an effort, and the last few years have been exceptional.

“This year is really good,” Salzhandler said.

The banners were unveiled on March 5, and will remain on the lampposts in downtown, Leucadia and Cardiff-by-the-Sea until May 21, when they will be auctioned off as part of the Artists Colony’s signature fundraiser event. Silent bids can be phoned in at (760) 436-2320.

For more information on the artists featured in this year’s collection of banners, visit 101artistscolony.com/arts-alive-encinitas/.