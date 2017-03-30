Price tag to fix pavement failure at Lone Jack: $450,000

ENCINITAS — It will cost Encinitas nearly $450,000 to fix extensive pavement failure along Lone Jack Road that caused a dump trunk to sink into the street earlier this month.

The City Council unanimously approved payments to two firms — $18,800 to Geopacifica for inspection work related to the Lone Jack repairs, and $370,000 to TC Construction for the construction of the emergency repairs, plus a $58,500 contingency — at the March 29 council meeting.

Lone Jack Road has been closed since March 1, when a dump truck driving along the road came to an abrupt stop just south of Fortuna Ranch Road and sank about 10 inches into the material below the street level.

Deputy Public Works Director Ed Deane earlier this month explained that liquefaction caused by rising groundwater from the relentless series of winter storms was to blame for the failure.

The city also discovered a section of Fortuna Ranch Road was also susceptible to the same type of event.

In the meantime, the city made arrangements with Wildflower Estates, a nearby gated community, to provide a detour route for motorists.

The City Council also approved nearly $40,000 in payments to a construction firm to clean up a landslide that occurred Feb. 27 along Manchester Avenue near the entrance of the water reclamation facility.

Manchester re-opened earlier in March.