Legal Notices, March 24, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (3/24, 4/3 etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: AT&T RRU Expansion CASE NUMBER: 16-216 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: September 6, 2016 APPLICANT: AT&T Mobility LOCATION: 1275 Quail Gardens Drive (APN 254-612-09) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to add three new remote radio units (RRU) for existing wireless facility, and legalize existing accessory equipment within an existing golf ball ball dispenser. The subject property is located in the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan-Public/Semi-Public (ER-P/SP) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/24/17 CN 20003

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Draft FY 2017-18 Action Plan For Housing and Community Development Activities The draft FY 2017-18 Action Plan is available for public review from March 23 through April 24, 2017. The Action Plan describes the intended use of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017-18 (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018). The annual Action Plan implements the City of Encinitas FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan identifies the housing and community development needs, strategies and proposed implementation actions for the five-year period. The FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan was approved by the City Council on April 22, 2015. The City of Encinitas anticipates allocating approximately $260,757 of CDBG funds for FY 2017-18. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA, or as soon as possible thereafter, to consider and approve the FY 2017-18 Action Plan. All comments received on the draft Action Plan will be provided to Council for consideration. The proposed CDBG budget allocates approximately: $39,078 for public services; $52,105 for planning and administration; and, $169,574 for capital improvement activities. Public services include: homeless prevention and shelter, youth services, and senior services. Planning and administration include: program administration and fair housing services. Capital improvements include: improvements to a social service center serving the homeless, ADA improvements, and a Residential Rehabilitation program. The draft FY 2017-18 Action Plan is available for review at the City’s Planning and Building Department located at City Hall during regular business hours, at the Encinitas Community Center, Encinitas and Cardiff public libraries, and on the City’s website at www.EncinitasCa.gov. Please provide comments on the draft FY 2017-18 Action Plan to Nicole Piano-Jones, by e-mail at NPiano@EncinitasCa.Gov; or by mail to City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the public hearing on April 26, 2017 at 6pm. If you have any questions or wish additional information, please call (760) 943-2237. 03/24/17 CN 20002

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Highway 101 Beautification Phase II (CS01E) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on March 30, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, installing concrete driveways, installing asphalt patching, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $67,562 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday March 16th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected.

PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward Deane Deputy Director of Public Works DATE: END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/17/17, 03/24/17 CN 19966

AFC-1059 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 4/14/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT

83357 32542AZ CSR32542AZ 325 EACH 42 214-010-94 GUIDO HERRERA-YANCE AND LILIANA HERRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $7902.36 83358 10235BZ CSR102BZ35 102 EACH 35 214-010-94 MICHAEL W. MITCHIN AND BENETTA J. MITCHIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $6622.35 83359 11724BO CSR117BO24 117 ODD 24 214-010-94 COLLIN LYNN FLEMING A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/07/2016 11/10/2016 2016 613962 12/14/2016 2016-684604 $4947.55 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 3/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 OPTION 3 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/24/17, 03/31/17, 04/07/17 CN 20028

T.S. No. 023516-CA APN: 214-640-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/17/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0068755, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded as Instrument 2013-0624655 and recorded on 10/17/2013. of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CARMEN REBECCA NARANJO, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7042 HERON CIRCLE CARLSBAD, CA 92011 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,264,248.97 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 023516-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 891736 03/24/17, 03/31/17, 04/07/17 CN 20000

APN: 158-170-37-00 TS No: CA08002611-16-1 TO No: 160369712 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 8, 2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 17, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 16, 2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0438219, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ROGER C. OLSEN AND RUTH B. OLSEN, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4031 VIA LOS PADRES, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $32,939.47 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002611-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 17, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002611-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 29171, Pub Dates: 03/24/2017, 03/31/2017, 04/07/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 19999

T.S. No. 026466-CA APN: 167-250-40-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/28/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/6/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0706781, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: GARY LANCE TIDWELL, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2380 HOSP WAY, #139 CARLSBAD, CA 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $273,256.94 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 026466-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 891110 03/17/17, 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 19969

APN: 257-110-04-19 TS No: CA08002478-16-1 TO No: 160025526 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 8, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 12, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 18, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0408037, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ABRAHAM MENDOZA MEDINA, A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1825 EASTWOOD LN, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $420,734.50 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002478-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 8, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002478-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Miguel Ochoa, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 28947, Pub Dates: 03/17/2017, 03/24/2017, 03/31/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 19968

T.S. No. 16-43701 APN: 122-070-59-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/21/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ISIDRO CABRERA PACHECO, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 3/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0203672 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/3/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $389,429.19 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 626 Parker Street Oceanside, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 122-070-59-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-43701. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 3/3/2017 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 21658 3/10, 3/17, 3/24/17 CN 19939

Notice of Lien Sales MARCH 30th, 2017 10:00 am 1060 W AIRPORT RD OCEANSIDE CA 92058 2015 NISSAN SENTRA VIN# 3N1AB7AP5FY254565 7KHK952/CA 03/24/17 CN 20026

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2015-00000287-PR-GP-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Aryanna Marielle Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Aryanna Marielle Rodriguez; b. Present name: Andrea Isabella Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Andrea Isabella Rodriguez; c. b. Present name: Amy Genaveive Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Amy Genaveive Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 09, 2017 at 9:00 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Mar 16, 2017 Julia Craig Kelety Judge of the Superior Court 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20007

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6th, 2017 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Adonis Glaude Misc. Household goods Adonis C Glaude Misc. Household goods Adonis Christopher Glaude Misc. Household goods Joshua L Stuart Misc. Household goods Joshua Luke Stuart Misc. Household goods Heraldo Farrell Misc. Household goods Heraldo C Farrell Misc. Household goods Heraldo Christian Farrell Misc. Household goods Kha Nguyen Misc. Household goods Kha Dinh Nguyen Misc. Household goods Maria Medrano Misc. Household goods Maria E Medrano Misc. Household goods Maria Esperanza Medrano Misc. Household goods Juel Benoit Misc. Household goods Juel Ronald Benoit Misc. Household goods Todd Netherland Misc. Household goods Todd M Netherland Misc. Household goods Todd Michael Netherland Misc. Household goods Jason Derollo Misc. Household goods Jason A Derollo Misc. Household goods Jason Anthony Derollo Misc. Household goods Jilyssa Reger Misc. Household goods Jilyssa H Reger Misc. Household goods Jilyssa Holly Reger Misc. Household goods Antonio Diego Antonio Misc. Household goods Glen Barneson Misc. Household goods Glen Barneson Trailer Walt W. Turner Misc. Household goods Walter Wayne Turner

Misc. Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20006

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Robert L. Duenckel Misc. Household Item Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Items Jacob Alan Barger Misc. Household Items Jacob Barger Misc. Household Items Bryan Craddock Misc. Household Items Bryan Joel Craddock Misc. Household Items Bryan J. Craddock Misc. Household Items Rick Martin Misc. Household Items Richard Alan Martin Misc. Household Items Robert Labs Misc. Household Items Robert Edward III Labs Misc. Household Items Robert E. Labs Misc. Household Items Juan David Marcial Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20005

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6th 2017 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jason Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason E. Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason Edward Schwertfeger Misc. Household Goods Jason Schwertfeger Trailer Jason E. Schwertfeger Trailer Jason Edward Schwertfeger Trailer Derek Hunt Misc. Household Goods

Derek D. Hunt Misc. Household Goods Derek Donald Hunt Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Fraser Misc. Household Goods

Yvonne M. Fraser Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Marie Fraser Misc. Household Goods Larry Scheck Misc. Household Goods Larry D. Scheck Misc. Household Goods Larry Dean Scheck Misc. Household Goods Ralph Clark Misc. Household Goods Ralph G. Clark Misc. Household Goods Ralph George Clark Jr. Misc. Household Goods Ralph G. Clark Jr. Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20004

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on April 6th, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kelly J Butterworth Large Water Containers Kelly Arthur Butterworth Large Water Containers Kelly A. Butterworth Large Water Containers Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Jose A. Torres Misc. Household items Jose A. Perez Misc. Household items Jose A. Perez Torres Misc. Household items Michael Pesqueira Misc. Household items Michael Anthony Pesqueira Misc. Household items Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Items Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Items Kelly J Butterworth Misc. Household Items Kelly Arthur Butterworth Misc. Household Items Kelly A. Butterworth Misc. Household Items Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Cahoon Misc. Household items Catharine Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Adam Wilson Misc. Household Items Adam Justin Wilson Misc. Household Items Vickie L. England Misc. Household Items

Vickie Lynn England Misc. Household Items Justin Lanasa Misc. Household items Justin D Lanasa Misc. Household items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 20001

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00008886-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chin Chong filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chin Chong change to proposed name: James Chong. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 02, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 14, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN19997

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00008214-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jehad Houssam Sobh filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jehad Houssam Sobh change to proposed name: Jay Houssam Jehad Sobh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 25, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 08, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN19992

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ALLEN FREEDAIN Case# 37-2016-00044197-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John Allen Freedain. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laura Benintend in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laura Benintend be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr 06, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Mara Allard 2103 Camino Vida Roble #D Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 760.448.6189 03/17/17, 03/24/17, 03/31/17 CN 19991

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00008000-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gina Mari Frederick filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gina Mari Frederick change to proposed name: Gina Mariko Frederick. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 25, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 07, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN19972

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Affordable Stor Mor, 470 N. Midway Dr., Escondido, CA 92027 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after Monday, April 10, 2017 held at the above address. Property to be sold as follows: Any and all personal, business, leisure, sporting, winnings, inherited, gifted, loaned, automobiles or misc. items contained therein in the possession of the following: Arthur R. Tatman & Steve C. Tatman #102 David Joseph Aguirre #122 Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond # 0434194 03/17/17, 03/24/17 CN 19971

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00041050-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LINDA SCOTT LAUGHLIN, aka LINDA G. SCOTT individually, and with JOHN DOE, husband and wife; and DOES 1 to 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): REED A.ß HATKOFF NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Reed Hatkoff, pro se 65 Pine Ave #233 Long Beach CA 90802 Telephone: 602.300.6636 Date: (Fecha), 11/22/16 Clerk (Secretario), by I. Salas, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19963

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00005646-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Miriam Zehaie Woldegeorgis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Miriam Zehaie Woldegeorgis changed to proposed name: Miirra Maha Zehaie. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 07, 2017 at 9:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Feb 15, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19943

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00043168-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALBERTO RENDON, an individual; CANDICE K MALDONADO, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WESLEY SERBAS, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ryan Sargent 2424 Vista Way #206 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.780.1684 Date: (Fecha), 12/09/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) V Navarro, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/03, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19937

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00039325-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

WAIHAN KWONG, WAI SING KWONG, TAITAI KWONG, and her brother/ KWONG YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): HERALDO FARRELL, MARVA FARRELL NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Heraldo Farrell Marva Farrell 253 Aurora Ave San Marcos CA (92078) Telephone: (760) 419.8285 Date: (Fecha), 11/08/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) R Babers, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND HEARING FOR RIGHT TO ATTACH ORDER CASE# 37-2016-00039325-CU-BC-CTL Notice to defendant: WAIHAN KWONG, WAI SING KWONG, TAITAI KWONG, and her brother/ATT WAIHAN KWONG, WAIHAN KWONG, 253 Aurora Ave, San Marcos CA 92078. Plaintiff:

Heraldo Farrell, Marva Farrell A hearing on plaintiff’s application will be held in this court as follows: DATE: May 5, 2017, TIME: 9:00 AM, DEPT. 75. You are notified that: A right to attach order will be issues if the court finds at the hearing that plaintiff’s claim is probably valid and the other requirements for issuing the order are established. This hearing may include both written and oral presentations but is not for the purpose of determining whether the claim is actually valid. Determination of the actual validity of the claim will be made in subsequent proceedings in the action and will not be affected by the decision at the hearing on the application for the order. If you desire to oppose the issuance of a right to attach order or object to the amount to be secured by the attachment as provided in Code of Civil Procedure section 483.015 (or Code of Civil Procedure section 483.020 in unlawful detainer actions), you must file with this court and serve on plaintiff (no later than five days prior to the date set for hearing in item 3) a notice of opposition and supporting declaration or affidavit as required by Code of Civil Procedure section 484.060. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. NOTICE OF CASE ASSIGNMENT and CASE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE CASE # 37-2016-00039325-CU-BC-CTL Notice to defendant: WAIHAN KWONG, WAI SING KWONG, TAITAI KWONG, and her brother/ATT WAIHAN KWONG, WAIHAN KWONG, 253 Aurora Ave, San Marcos CA 92078. Plaintiff: Heraldo Farrell, Marva Farrell CASE ASSIGNMENT: Judge: Richard E.L. Strauss, Department C-75. COMPLAINT/PETITION FILED: 11/08/2016 TYPE OF HEARING SCHEUDLED: Civil Case Management Conference DATE: 07/07/2017 TIME: 10:30 AM DEPT: C-75 JUDGE: Richard E. L. Strauss A case management statement must be completed by counsel for all parties or self-represented litigants and timely filed with the court at least 15 days prior to the initial case management conference. (San Diego Local Rules, Division II, CRC Rule 3.725). All counsel of record or parties in pro per shall appear at the Case Management Conference, be familiar with the case, and be fully prepared to participate effectively in the hearing, including discussions of ADR* options. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19918

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00001819-CL-CL-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LOKESH S. TANTUWAYA and Does 1-15 inclusive; YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MILBERG & DE PHILLIPS, A Professional Corporation; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Russell M. De Phillips SBN 95034

Roy L. Carlson Jr., Esq. SBN 123553 Milberg & De Phillips P.C. 2163 Newcastle Ave #200 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 Date: (Fecha), 01/18/17 Clerk (Secretario), by V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto)

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17

CN 19915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007380 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ANFA; B. ANFARCH. Located at: 1249 F St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture (ID #86-1066239), 1249 F St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/02/03 S/Frederick Marks, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007107 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Losocal; B. Losocal Style. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Vazquez, 935 Laguna Dr., #51, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 07/01/15 S/Karen Vazquez, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006879 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Charlies Tire & Smog; B. Encinitas Tire & Smog; C. Encinitas Tire. Located at: 710 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marki Inc., 751 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Christine Sougias, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007123 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRE Home Loans. Located at: 4655 Executive Dr., #360, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SRE Matrix Inc., 4655 Executive Dr., #360, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Troy Huerta, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007063 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NATTI; B. NATTI BAR. Located at: 305 Airport #200, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. F2 Partners LLC, 305 Airport #200, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 10/14/15 S/Francois Carrete, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007184 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Music of Encinitas; B. S.M.O.E.. Located at: 200 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sundaram La Pierre, 200 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Sundaram La Pierre, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007210 Filed: Mar 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Urban Ave. Boardshop. Located at: 3852 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vertual Skateboards LLC, 3852 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christiano Goulart, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007378 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giorella Accounting Services. Located at: 1413 Rolling Hills Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gloria R Giorella, 1413 Rolling Hills Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/15/17 S/Gloria R Giorella, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006872 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue-Pals Plumbing. Located at: 2023 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ivan Gomez, 2023 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ivan Gomez, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005771 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Remodel Realty. Located at: 12541 Rios Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego County Builders Inc., 12541 Rios Rd., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Robert Nazarinia, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006960 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HipEchics. Located at: 5031 Williams Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gretchen Clements, 5031 Williams Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gretchen Clements, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007454 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Guiding. Located at: 15180 Segovia Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Hartegan, 15180 Segovia Ct. San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Hartegan, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007620 Filed: Mar 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fortis M&A Insurance Solutions LLC. Located at: 221 River St. 9th Floor, Hoboken NJ Hudson 07030. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M&A Insurance Solutions LLC, 221 River St. 9th Floor, Hoboken NJ 07030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Adam Lezack, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007084 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broad Strokes Partners. Located at: 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/07/12 S/Matthew Rubin, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006921 Filed: Mar 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Factory of Dreams Hall; B. Factory of Dreams Hall San Diego. Located at: 3094 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. FOD Northpark LLC, 3094 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/23/17 S/Ivan Navarrete, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006637 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Chiropractic; B. La Costa Chiropractic.com; C. La Costa Wellness; D. La Costa Wellness.com; E. La Costa Chiropractic & Wellness; F. La Costa Chiropractic & Wellness Center. Located at: 6986 El Camino Real #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael D Berry Chiropractic Corp., 6986 El Camino Real #F, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/97 S/Michael D Berry, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007080 Filed: Mar 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Source One MRO. Located at: 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Russell F Ames, 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Laura M Christiansen, 1040 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 07/23/07 S/Russell F Ames, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006874 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plan4Growth Sales & Marketing. Located at: 3105 Camino del Arco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy MacDonald, 3105 Camino del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/07/17 S/Wendy MacDonald, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007453 Filed: Mar 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellspring Water Supplies. Located at: 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alliance Green Builders Inc., 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lauri Revell, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07, 04/14/17 CN 20008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004546 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C & J Investments. Located at: 1021 Costa Pacifica Way #2401, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #443, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Johnson, 1021 Costa Pacifica Way #2402, Oceanside CA 92054; Cherie Johnson, 1021 Costa Pacifica Way #2402, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cherie Johnson, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005757 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluebird Landscape Services. Located at: 221 W. G St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Fitzgerald Konn, 221 W. G St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven Fitzgerald Konn, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006708 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alicia Jeanne Photography. Located at: 420 Smilax Rd. #3, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alicia Countryman, 420 Smilax Rd. #3, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Alicia Countryman, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006752 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SockGuy. Located at: 2335 Camino Vida Roble #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Madhouse 457, Inc., 2335 Camino Vida Roble #A., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 03/13/17 S/Michael Foley, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006859 Filed: Mar 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Vehicle Source. Located at: 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ron Ford, 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ron Ford, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006436 Filed: Mar 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papertrail Processing; B. Lily’s Pad. Located at: 5482 Adobe Falls Rd. #6, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Spirtos, 6482 Adobe Falls Rd. #6, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/08/17 S/Michael Spirtos, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006277 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Canna Relief Club. Located at: 665 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shantih Black, 665 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Shantih Black, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004582 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bay Company. Located at: 825 W. Harbor Dr. #C, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The SFO Forecast Inc., 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/26/11 S/Rhoda Berbey, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004700 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Find Your Feet. Located at: 363 5th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The SFO Forecast Inc., 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/16 S/Rhoda Berbey, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006635 Filed: Mar 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hair & Make Up Box; B. The Make Up Box. Located at: 1730 Edgemont St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristi Colby, 1730 Edgemont St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/13 S/Kristi Colby, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004575 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gaslamp Garage. Located at: 301 5th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The SFO Forecast Inc, 496 Jefferson St., San Francisco CA 94109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/05/09 S/Rhoda Berbey, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006473 Filed: Mar 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Airspace Technologies. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N&E Delivery LLC, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 08/14/14 S/Nicholas Bulcao, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005925 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sitaram Cafe. Located at: 124 W. I. St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blossom Group LLC, 124 W. I. St., Encinitas, CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Srinivas Naresh Aluri, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006175 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matched Careers. Located at: 524 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ellery Ehrlich, 524 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 07/07/11 S/Ellery Ehrlich, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004752 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AA Beekeeper; B. San Diego Beekeeper; Encinitas Bee Removal; D. Beekeeper San Diego; E. Encinitas Beekeeper; F. Escondido Beekeeper; G. Vista Beekeeper; H. Carlsbad Beekeeper; I. San Marcos Beekeeper. Located at: 2102 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 235001, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sergio Luna, 2102 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Sergio Luna, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006292 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heike’s Here. Located at: 1215 La Verde Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heike Mannix, 1215 La Verde Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Heike Mannix, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006222 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 20Summers. Located at: 665 San Rodolfo 124-169, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Teri Cassiano, 665 San Rodolfo 124-169, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Donelle Held, 665 San Rodolfo 124-169, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 02/27/17 S/Donelle Held & Teri Cassiano, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005988 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Socks. Located at: 4602 Driftwood Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan Brown, 4602 Driftwood Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/03/17 S/Susan Brown, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006267 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Surgical Solutions. Located at: 2011 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kurt Luoni, 2011 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/06/17 S/Kurt Luoni, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006216 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery. Located at: 310 Grace St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC, 310 Grace St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina A Dahl-Laux, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31, 04/07/17 CN 19973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006245 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Dios Veterinary Acupuncture. Located at: 9727 Cabrillo Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wolfrum Veterinary Services Inc., 9727 Cabrillo Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ann-Marie Elizabeth Wolfrum, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006239 Filed: Mar 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacifica Construction Management Service. Located at: 3646 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rick Rhoades, 3646 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Rich Rhoades, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005906 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Armory. Located at: 2722 Loker Ave. W #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cross Engineering LLC, 2722 Loker Ave. W #D, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/15/17 S/Savannah Lang, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19962

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-005905 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cross Armory. Located at: 7545 Jerez Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 03/11/16 and assigned File #2016-007069. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Savannah Lang, 7545 Jerez Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Savannah Lang, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005701 Filed: Mar 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loyal Admiral. Located at: 1456 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr., #288, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loyal Admiral, 1456 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Alamillo, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004081 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Mobile Detailing. Located at: 709 Stanley St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Curtis R Reed, 709 Stanley St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Curtis R Reed, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005489 Filed: Feb 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DCP Trading Company. Located at: 13937 Mennonite Point, San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Partido, 13937 Mennonite Point, San Diego CA 92129; 2. Charlene Partido, 13937 Mennonite Point, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/25/17 S/David Partido, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005890 Filed: Mar 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birdom Surfboards. Located at: 877 Stevens Ave., #4314, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kodai Nishijima, 877 Stevens Ave., #4314, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kodai Nishijima, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-006068 Filed: Mar 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Energy Solutions. Located at: 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donn Reese, 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/06/17 S/Donn Reese, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004769 Filed: Feb 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maven Solutions. Located at: 1365 Dolomite Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Shilling, 1365 Dolomite Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Shilling, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19955

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003890 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun and Sea Realty. Located at: 445 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. DT Enterprises Inc., 445 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Celestina Uriarte, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004812 Filed: Feb 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Affordable Pet Surgery Center. Located at: 855 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 1147 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Affordable Pet Care Management, 1147 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/15/17 S/Alia Henderson, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005453 Filed: Feb 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hera Hub Carlsbad. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shaping Freedom LLC, 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/06/17 S/Felena Hanson, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005579 Filed: Feb 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CAV Inc., dba Care A Van Transport. Located at: 5411 Avenida Encinas #250, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CAV Inc., dba Care A Van Transport, 5411 Avenida Encinas #250, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/04 S/Richard Dripps, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005843 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPK; B. EPK Collection. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #803, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2888 Loker Ave East #105, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RPM Ventures Inc., 1106 2nd St. #803, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/27/16 S/Timothy J Smith, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005763 Filed: Mar 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wildcraft Urban. Located at: 263 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Piper Lacy, 263 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA 92024; Gregory Regan, 263 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Piper Lacy, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005143 Filed: Feb 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hudson Group. Located at: 6492 Terraza Portico, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 1042 N El Camino Real #B306, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Hudson, 6492 Terraza Portico, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Michael Hudson, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004992 Filed: Feb 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aionios Books. Located at: 2890 Highland Dr.., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerardeen M Santiago, 2890 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Anthony T Wang, 2890 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 3. Daniel George Primbs, 1463 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gerardeen M Santiago, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004675 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mutt Be Love. Located at: 4360 El Capitan Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joni LaPointe, 4360 El Capitan Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/14/16 S/Joni LaPointe, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005615 Filed: Feb 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JC Dental Arts Studio. Located at: 5631 Palmer Way #G, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jungil Chun, 4685 Los Alamos Way #B, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jungil Chun, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004040 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Port Side Tile. Located at: 625 Anchor Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandt Pierce, 625 Anchor Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/10/17 S/Brandt Pierce, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24, 03/31/17 CN 19944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004959 Filed: Feb 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heads Up! Self Defense. Located at: 811 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debbie Love, 811 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Love, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004667 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jabbys. Located at: 6086 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan W. Burch, 6086 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/10/17 S/Jonathan W Burch, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003939 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Devil Dog Express. Located at: 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gholom Reza Askari, 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Gholom Reza Askari, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004363 Filed: Feb 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sakurabana Sushi Bar. Located at: 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A-101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Happy Foods Inc., 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A-101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 09/23/84 S/Keiko Loew, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005253 Filed: Feb 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commuters Choice. Located at: 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 3352, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Givens Transport Corporation, 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/30/17 S/John L Givens III, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005203 Filed: Feb 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cadden Consulting. Located at: 1011 St. Albans Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Trisha C. Hegg, 1011 St. Albans Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Trisha C Hegg, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001668 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always a Bridesmaid; B. AAB. Located at: 1642 Falcon Hill Ct., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha Steele, 2006 Denver St., San Diego CA 92110; 2. Andrew Auen, 1642 Falcon Hill Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Samantha Steele, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004836 Filed: Feb 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Car Interior; B. ClassicCarInterior.com. Located at: 1338 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pinario Berry Corporation, 1338 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Jeffrey P Vogl, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003538 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. homesellerhenry; B. home seller Henry. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Henry Baker, 1702 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/07/17 S/Henry Baker, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004282 Filed: Feb 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stone Steps. Located at: 708 Oakbranch, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Townsend, 708 Oakbranch, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Scott Townsend, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004968 Filed: Feb 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Money and Me Blog. Located at: 2240 Indus Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Jury, 2240 Indus Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Jury, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005212 Filed: Feb 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Roots Kombucha; B. Organic Craft Brewing Co. Located at: 2790 Loker Ave W #117, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 244, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Organic Craft Brewing, 17338 Ruette Abeto, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/10/17 S/Ryan White, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004680 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shelter Outfitters. Located at: 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230756, Encinitas CA 92023-0756. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelter Outfitters LLC, 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Finch, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003712 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MerMommy Creations. Located at: 1772 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Moore, 1772 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Moore, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004091 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PMG Athletic Funding. Located at: 2181 S El Camino Real #306, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sojo Media Group LLC, 2181 S El Camino Real #306, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 10/01/10 S/Steve Olds, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004426 Filed: Feb 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Girls Love Steam. Located at: 7929 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Arm, 7929 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/03/17 S/Nichole Arm, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004432 Filed: Feb 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovely & Sweet Events; B. Lovely and Sweet Events. Located at: 3221 Madison St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 276, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maleni Ramirez, 3221 Madison St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Maleni Ramirez, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19919