Annual car show benefits South Oceanside Elementary

OCEANSIDE — The grounds of South Oceanside Elementary were full of classic cars, motorcycles and hot rod boats for the fifth annual car show fundraiser on March 18.

Spectators could look under the hoods of about 200 cars, 60 motorcycles and 20 race boats.

This is the first year drag racing boats were added to the eye candy.

Show cars ranged from 1930s to 1960s American classics to street rods and roadsters.

“Expect to see the wildest to the mildest cars,” Dino Iacovino, event organizer and PTA dad, said.

Part of the fun was chatting with owners of the show vehicles. Many do the restoration work themselves as a labor of love.

Net Riddle described his 1969 Chevy SS 396 as an “old school car with new school trinkets added,” including a user-friendly radio and motor. Riddle has been working on his car for 14 years.

Dan Gilliland showed his custom-painted low rider 1987 Toyota X Cab truck. The candy orange truck is illustrated with friendly skulls and tombstone memorials marking the lives of music greats. Gilliland said he is a music lover and just added memorials to B.B. King and David Bowie.

All-day entertainment was provided by student musicians from the School of Rock. The stage lineup included the school’s house band, acoustic guitar performances and featured vocalists.

Another event highlight was the engine revving of classic dragsters.

Driver Tommy Allen and crew member Roland Kleinsorge have been a racing team for 50 years. Allen parted ways with the dragster on display for a number of years, and then relocated it and had its new body made.

During the car show Allen took his seat behind the wheel of the showstopper, and Kleinsorge started its roaring engine to the delight of the crowd.

The event included 50 vendor and food booths, which helped fundraising efforts.

A dozen local companies also contributed as trophy sponsors to further help the school, and allow top vehicle owners to go home with trophies and bragging rights.

“The support from the local community and racing community is tremendous,” Iacovino said.

This year’s goal is to raise $15,000 for fifth-grade camp and extra school activities, supplies and equipment.

To close the day participating cars were invited to cruise The Strand after the event.