Fiesta reveals headliners, seeks sponsors

SOLANA BEACH — Reggae, new-wave rock, Latin-influenced pop and Americana music will highlight the 37th annual Fiesta Del Sol, Solana Beach’s free outdoor festival hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, with headliners that include Dead Man’s Party (an Oingo Boingo tribute), Pato Banton and Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers.

Belly Up Entertainment has once again partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to provide a mix of local and national talent, along with arts and crafts, food, rides and a beer and wine garden at the two-day event May 20 and 21 adjacent to Fletcher Cove.

Also scheduled to perform are Betamaxx, Anuhea, The Pine Mountain Logs and Atomic Groove. More artists will be announced soon on the event website.

Organizers are also currently seeking sponsors, including a $25,000 title sponsor that offers premium booth space, prominent countywide logo placement, 25 stage mentions throughout both days, drink tickets, passes to a catered area and social media announcements.

A limited number of $10,000, $7,500 and $3,000 sponsorship opportunities also remain. Additionally, there are booth sponsorships available that range from $500 to $1,500, depending on location. About 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Fiesta Del Sol is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Day two kicks off with a pancake breakfast fundraiser to support Solana Beach firefighters from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Visit fiestadelsol.net/ for more information on additional entertainment, sponsorship opportunities, other events, food and parking.