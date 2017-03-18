‘Animal Kingdom’ returns to film in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — The “Animal Kingdom” production crew is back in Oceanside to film season two of the television crime drama.

On location are lead actors Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman and Shaw Hatosy. They play your “next door” crime family.

Ellen Barkin is Janine “Smurf” Cody, the matriarch of the Cody clan. Scott Speedman plays Barry Brown “her second in command.” Shaw Hatosy is Andrew “Pope” Cody, Smurf’s volatile, mentally unstable, eldest son.

Also in scenes are Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra.

During its first season the show was recognized as one of cable television’s top five new dramas. It draws an audience of 18 to 49 year-olds.

In season one 17-year-old Joshua “J” Cody, played by Cole, moves in with his relatives after his mother overdoses on heroin. J finds himself in the care of his estranged grandmother, Smurf, who rules her sons with a firm hand, but also looks to them for inappropriate adult emotional support.

Full of a cast of complex characters, the family dynamics are riveted with tension, jealousy, and power struggles. Craig, the middle son, played by Robson, has a drug problem that begins to endanger the family.

Deran, the troubled and distrusting “baby” of the family, played by Weary, struggles to accept his sexual identity.

Despite the clan’s dysfunction J finds his place in the family and gains a sense of belonging.

In the upcoming season viewers can look forward to a “fun”, heart pounding heist that goes wrong. The family becomes more fractured as members advocate for independence from Smurf, whose past comes back to haunt her. There will also be plenty of local Oceanside scenery.

Sixteen different locations will be filmed from March 13 to March 17.

Preparation for the filming starts months in advance. City special events staff works with the company to scout locations, prepare a filming schedule, and find ways to minimize the production crew’s impact.

Once the production crew arrives Oceanside Police oversee temporary road and access closures, and updates are given to all city departments.

During this week’s filming the parking lot behind the Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort is closed to allow the production crew an area to set up its base camp.

Oceanside recovers costs for its police service, parking lot revenues, and any other recoups. Payment to the city ranges from $1,500 to $5,000 a day.

The city has a good working relationship with the production crew.

“They’re extremely professional,” Patrick Young, Oceanside recreation supervisor of special events, said. “They never really want to impact the community during filming.”

To further ensure things run smoothly the production company hired former Oceanside supervisor of special events, Terry Goodman, as a consultant. Goodman recently retired after working for the city for 30 years. He oversaw city logistics during season one filming, and was on location working for the production company this week.

Filming on Oceanside’s streets, pier and beaches has not given solid clues to how upcoming plots will unravel in season two, but the B & B Special Effects crew was preparing an oil drum to boil human bones.

Season two premieres 13 new episodes on TNT television network May 30.

“Animal Kingdom” is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television.

Wells, Jonathan Lisco, Christopher Chulack, Etan Frankel, Megan Martin, David Michôd and Liz Watts are the executive producers.

The series was inspired by a film written and directed by Michôd, produced by Watts, and developed for television by Lisco.