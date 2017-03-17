North County hoops seasons end of the road

REGION — The North County boys basketball teams representing San Diego in the California Interscholastic Federation state playoffs saw their seasons end on the road this week, but not after several teams pulled off big upsets.

Orange Glen, seeded 14th in the state Division 3 finals, upset No. 3 Capistrano Valley and No. 6 Selma before falling to No. 2 seeded Villa Park 72-62 in overtime. Senior guard Michael Diaz hit clutch shots in both of the first two games, one to force overtime against Capo Valley and the go-ahead basket against Selma.

Vista, which earned the 11th seed in the state’s Division 1 playoff bracket, upset the No. 6 seed Santa Margarita in a thrilling 97-94 double overtime game in which junior guard Isaiah Morris hit a 25-foot three point basket at the buzzer to beat the Orange County team.

The Panthers would see its season end on March 11 at the hands of No. 3 seed Woodland Hills Taft, 56-55.

And Mission Hills, the No. 12 seed in the Division 1 playoffs, upset No. 5 Rancho Verde of Moreno Valley before losing a second round game to No. 13 Pasadena, a game that they hosted.

Other state playoff results.

• Torrey Pines, which notched the eighth-seed in the state’s highest playoff division, the Southern California Regional Open Division, lost to top-seeded Bishop Montgomery of Torrance 67-49 in opening round play.

• La Costa Canyon, which earned the No. 7 seed in the state’s Division 3 playoff bracket, was upset in the first round of the playoffs by No. 10 seed Carnegie Schools in Riverside.

• Santa Fe Christian, which was seeded No. 8 in the Division 3, won their first round playoff game against Vista Murrieta, but lost star guard Owen Aschieris to a broken wrist. His loss was felt in the following game, in which the Eagles were blitzed by top-seeded Ontario Colony, 83-47.

• Sage Creek, the Division 3 champions, lost their state playoff game – in the Division 4 bracket, to Twentynine Palms, 67-63.

Guajome Park Academy, seeded No. 16 in the state Division 5 bracket, lost to top seeded Notre Dame of Riverside 77-53.