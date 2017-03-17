Deputies arrest homeless man for ‘annoying a child’

ENCINITAS — On Friday morning, Sheriff’s deputies from the North Coastal Station arrested a homeless man at Moonlight Beach after a caller reported him allegedly attempting to lure an 11-year-old from a pre-school on La Mesa Avenue.

Deputies responded to the call at about 10:40 a.m. of a suspicious man, who has since been identified as Nemo P. Bailey, 34, outside the front gate of the Oasis Community School, according to Sheriff’s officials.

The caller reported the man had attempted to lure an 11-year-old child attending a program geared for older children at the school. Before deputies arrived, Bailey had left the scene on foot.

One of the employees of the pre-school believed to have been riding in a deputy’s car assisting in the search, spotted Bailey near the volleyball courts at Moonlight Beach, according Sgt. Scott Bligh.

Nine minutes after responding to the call, Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Bailey who was taken into custody on the suspicion of annoying a child.

Bailey did not molest or put hands on the child, according to Bligh.

According to the Sheriff’s news release, Bailey came to San Diego by train about three days ago from Milwaukee, Wis. He was booked in to the Vista Detention Facility without incident.