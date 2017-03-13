RSF Library launches classic film series

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Library is offering the community an opportunity to enjoy a viewing of a special film era by hosting its “Short and Sweet Classic Films” series twice a month. Positive feedback has been received from this silver screen launch which began last month.

According to library technician Sara Joseph, the idea flourished after they were gifted a giant screen television. Many who work at the library are aficionados of old movies so they thought a regular viewing of various films would be a great idea.

“We came up with a classic movie theme mostly from the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s,” Joseph said. “All the movies are under 90 minutes so that’s why it’s called ‘Short and Sweet Classic Films.’”

Every other Monday is show time with movies starting at 1 p.m. in the Guild Room. Next showing is Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lady Vanishes” slated for March 20.

Joseph also shared how the library wanted to bring the classic film genre to its community so people could become more familiar with it as well as perhaps appreciating the films they may have watched a long time ago.

“There’s not that many places to go see classic movies anymore,” she said. “And bringing the community together gives it such a different experience than watching it in your home.”

Joseph admits that initially she came up with the “Short and Sweet Classic Films” concept. While the library enhances the community, particularly with programs for kids, she thought that adding another adult program would be a welcome.

And it has been. While the series is fairly new, attendees are really enjoying it.

“People love the popcorn that we’re supplying,” she said.

The RSF Library hopes that the community enjoys the new venue of watching timeless classic films.