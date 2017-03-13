Adopt a Family Foundation readies for gala

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Adopt a Family Foundation’s annual gala continues to be a highly anticipated event. The venue chosen this year is at the legendary and historic building of El Cortez in downtown San Diego. Organizers of the March 26 event are looking forward to a magnificent evening. This year, the gala theme is “An Evening for Israel.”

Based in Rancho Santa Fe, Adopt a Family Foundation is a local grass roots nonprofit organization that delivers both emotional and financial support to victims of terror in Israel.

“Adopt a Family Foundation’s annual fundraiser and gala’s proceeds allow the organization to sustain and create new programs to support victims of terror financially in Israel,” said Carine Chitayat, CEO and co-founder of the nonprofit. “Adopt a Family Foundation embraces an Israeli family each year into its program, and continues its support indefinitely.”

Every year, Adopt a Family Foundation invites an adopted family to San Diego for a week that provides them with some respite and where strong bonds and friendships are formed with families in our community.

Chitayat pointed out how the Adopt a Family Foundation offers school tuition. In addition, donated proceeds are generated to provide additional therapy sessions and summer camps to children suffering from PTSD, she said.

During the course of the gala, guests will enjoy dinner and have the opportunity to hear keynote speaker Denis Charbit. According to Chitayat, Charbit serves as a professor at the Open University of Israel and is currently the designated visiting scholar at University of California Irvine. International singer and songwriter, Liel Kolet, will provide musical entertainment. Dan Cohen of CBS News 8 San Diego will serve as the gala’s Master of Ceremonies.