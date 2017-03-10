With spring coming, so too does the cleaning

Spring is always a new beginning, and spring is right around the corner.

So far this year Friends have installed their new board members, we have had much needed rain and bulbs are popping in flowerbeds. With spring-cleaning on the calendar the thought of the kitchen drawer looms. You all have one, one friend said she had two, another said many. Kitchen drawers have always played a part in my married life, once I moved away and just left it and all its wonders behind, another move I just tossed it all in a box and disposed of it after settling in new adobe ‘cause there was nothing important.

My current drawer holds not one but two hand paper cutters, a cardboard coaster advertising Stone Pale Ale, a Corona Extra key chain, four packets of flower freshener (obviously my flowers died), and a ceramic owl with chipped ears.

There is also a packet of tomato seeds that I might plant, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, many twist ties and paper clips and a lid for as container I no longer have. However there is a small battery operated radio, which was most welcome when we had the major black out several years ago. There are small objects that I cannot identify but know that someday I will come upon something that needs something and remember it is in the kitchen drawer.

I do not want you to think that I am going to clean the kitchen drawer, it has become a friend and someday, somewhere all the contents w/find a use I think and I live for the day when someone says, “Where is ……..?” and I can reply, “In the kitchen drawer.”

Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library has provided great entertainment for rainy days either by reading in with us or checking out material for home. When visiting us be sure to enjoy the local artist’s work. Currently showing is “Sea of Colors” by Christina Zeller until March 31.

On March 11 we celebrate 103 years of having a local library and there will be a half-price book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with refreshments, so we hope you will join us.

The Friends Book Nook offers quality books at bargain prices and free magazines. On Members Monday, Friends members are able to purchase five books at half price, a grand deal on already inexpensive reading material so consider becoming a Friend.

Always check our website friendscardifflibrary.org to see the many other happenings in our branch.

The 103 birthday celebration with half-price price book sale and the restoration of Carpentier Parkway are all part of the happenings that make Cardiff-by-the-Sea a paradise that we love to call home.

A founding and life member as well as past president and current board member of the Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, Irene has lived here since 1982.