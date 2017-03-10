San Marcos Fairfield Inn and Suites expected to open in April

SAN MARCOS — A long-awaited hotel project on the corner of San Marcos Boulevard and Twin Oaks Valley Road is scheduled to open in April.

The Fairfield Inn and Suites, the centerpiece of an area known as “Corner @ 2 Oaks,” will have 85 rooms, 31 suites and two meeting spaces.

It will also house a first-of-its-kind robot that will communicate with guests through typed messages that appear on its display screen.

The robot will enhance each guest’s stay by delivering food, towels and other necessities to guest rooms, according to a news release.

San Diego-based RAR Hospitality will operate the hotel.

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond foreshadowed the future of the southwest corner of Twin Oaks and San Marcos in his recent State of the City Address.

In addition to the hotel, a new “Blooming Onion” restaurant, a retail-office building, and townhouse will follow the hotel at the intersection, complementing the current developments across the street and civic and school buildings that are all within a quarter-mile radius.