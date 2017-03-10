KAABOO offers monthly payment plan for passes

DEL MAR — With the KAABOO Del Mar 2017 entertainment lineup scheduled to be revealed this month, organizers of the three-day music festival recently announced a program that could make ticket purchases a little easier on the wallet.

There are three pass options available. The “Hang Loose” is $219, plus $36.45 in fees, and provides three-day access into all general admission “experiences.”

The three-day “Hang 5 VIP” is $719, plus $50.45 in fees, and offers premium stage viewing in the lounges and amplify-only viewing platforms.

For $2,599, plus $102.45 in fees, the “Hang 10 VIP” early-bird pass, which sold out last year, also offers access to the artist lounge, meet-and-greets with artists and chefs, golf cart access, free parking and complimentary food and beverages in designated areas.

Three-day parking passes for the first two options range from $100 to $200.

All onsite parking must be purchased in advance.

Attendees can secure passes for $45.90 and make monthly payments until the event, which will be held Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Weezer will be performing. Additional acts will be announced on the KAABOO website March 23.

Described as an “adult escape” arts and entertainment “mix-perience,” KAABOO is geared toward an older crowd. It features about 100 acts on several stages throughout each day.

Last year performers included Aerosmith, Jimmy Buffett, Fall Out Boy, Gin Blossoms, Lenny Kravitz, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Ludacris and Jack Johnson.

Comedy headliners included Dana Carvey, Sarah Silverman and Cheech & Chong.