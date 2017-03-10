Draft Republic comes to Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — One of the region’s hottest spots is expanding to the city.

Draft Republic features a vast selection of local brewers and is slated to open this summer at 5958 Avenida Encinas, the former home of Claim Jumper.

Much like its predecessor in La Jolla, Draft Republic Carlsbad will showcase an open warehouse environment with communal seating, as well as nostalgic table games such as Ping-Pong, Foosball, billiards and retro arcade games.

Exclusive to the new Carlsbad site, two massive video walls and over 40 televisions will create the ultimate viewing experience for televised sporting events. The location will also be larger than the La Jolla store.

“We have always been looking for opportunities in the area,” said David Cohn, owner of the Cohn Restaurant Group.

But for beer enthusiasts, it is Draft Republic’s selection of 101 crafts on tap, yet a variety of wine and cocktails. The beer selection is one of the largest for any restaurant or bar in the county.

Naturally, Draft Republic focuses on beer, but also provides an upscale gastro pub menu plus their in-house sausage production and charcuterie (prepared meats) program led by Executive Chef Mike Camplin.

“It’s pretty much the same menu,” Cohn said comparing the two locations. “It’s an artisan style of menu.”

As for the facility, Cohn said the project began as a remodel, but has turned into more of a rebuild to facilitate the restaurant’s amenities.

It will feature modern Americana aesthetics with a patriotic color palette, retractable garage doors, custom vintage furniture and additional textural elements including rustic wood, handcrafted steel and corrugated metal.

“It will look nothing like the old Claim Jumper,” he said. “We’re opening it up to the outside. We are putting garage doors all around the building. We’ve pretty much gutted the interior.”