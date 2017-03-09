Sheriff’s department seeking public’s help in finding missing man

, , 0
Sheriff’s department seeking public’s help in finding missing man
Sheriff’s deputies with the North Coastal substation are seeking the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Brian Gregory Smith. Smith has been missing since December of last year. Photo courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

ENCINITAS — The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate 70-year-old Brian Gregory Smith.

Smith was last seen on Dec. 21, 2016, when he checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in Escondido. He has not been seen or heard from since, according to a Sheriff’s news release. Family members reported him missing to the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station in late January. Brian does not have a car or a permanent address. He had been living in Encinitas and spends most of his time in the North County area.

Smith is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?