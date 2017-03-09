Sheriff’s department seeking public’s help in finding missing man

ENCINITAS — The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate 70-year-old Brian Gregory Smith.

Smith was last seen on Dec. 21, 2016, when he checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in Escondido. He has not been seen or heard from since, according to a Sheriff’s news release. Family members reported him missing to the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station in late January. Brian does not have a car or a permanent address. He had been living in Encinitas and spends most of his time in the North County area.

Smith is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.