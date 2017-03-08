After delays, Park 101 is readying to open its doors

CARLSBAD — The city’s restaurant and bar scene is booming.

Restaurateurs and breweries are flocking to Carlsbad Village as the area continues to be a North County destination.

Now, Park 101, nestled on Lincoln Street as it merges into Carlsbad Boulevard, is nearly complete and ready to give its customers an upfront view of the Pacific Ocean.

Owners Pete Cich, Doug Sondomowicz and Rob McShea are readying to open their doors after four years in the making. Recent storms had delayed construction, which pushed back the opening until April.

The partners have decades of experience of owning and running restaurants, specifically Duck Dive and Shore Club in Pacific Beach, the Fish Shops and Miss B’s Coconut Club in San Diego.

The multilevel, 8,000-square-foot Park 101 features a street-side walk-up window for those on the go, plus an indoor-outdoor garden pub with 32 local beers on tap, a barbecue menu — and their crown jewel in the form of the Tamarack View Deck. The deck offers a rooftop lounge with fire pits, seating areas and views of the ocean and downtown.

“Everything is grab-and-go,” Cinch said. “We have different zones to cater to everybody.”

Cinch and Sondomowicz, who reside in Encinitas and Carlsbad, respectively, said they aim to provide a family-friendly spot with options for breakfast starting at 6 a.m. as well as lunch and dinner.

Despite the delays due to weather, the two are confident they can capitalize on their vision, similar to how Barrel Republic and Campfire have taken off after opening last year.

Cinch said patrons can walk up for coffee and doughnuts, dubbed as “Deli and Dough,” in the morning. Later, the rest of the restaurant will open and feature a cafeteria-like style with barbecue food.

“A little bit of inspiration from Texas barbecue, but with a SoCal twist to it,” Cinch said.

A courtyard with wash stations, snack counter, cotton candy and make-your-own ice cream sandwiches will also be available.

Of course, Park 101 will present 32 local craft beers on tap plus four to five wines.

“We are going to have this park-centric vibe,” Cinch said.

As for Carlsbad, Cinch and Sondomowicz said the city, specifically the Village, is becoming more of a player in the region. It’s a natural draw to tourists and locals with its walkability, transit and bike access.

“I think the Village is kind of untapped,” Sondomowicz said. “To have new places going in … I think it’s going to re-energize the Village. Everything in this design was made of outdoor seating.”