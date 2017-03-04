Run to give support to the military

CARLSBAD — The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation is gearing up for its support of military personnel and their families.

The foundation hosts its annual “Tip Top Run Leprechaun Dash & Bash” at 8:30 a.m. March 11 on Garfield Street north of the Hubbard Marine Fish Hatchery.

In addition, the foundation is also seeking “hero sponsors” for those military members and their families. Businesses and individuals can sponsor those associated with the military.

“The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation has always been a proponent of helping our military families,” said Lisa Rodman, chief executive officer of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation. “Last year, due to our generous hero sponsors, 80 military personnel including individuals and families were able to participate in the run/walk.

The event is open to all ages, so that means military families can enjoy the exercise and fun activities together. Our sponsors make it a memorable day for military participants who otherwise might not be able to attend.”

The run includes a 5k/10k walk and fun run, lunch from Tip Top Meats, the namesake of the run, a T-shirt, swag bag, bib, family fun activities, live music and a beer garden. The event is a celebration of the eradication of Caulerpa taxifolia and raises awareness about the lagoon as one of the area’s amazing natural resources.

Proceeds from the run will assist the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation’s educational programs, which reach more than 7,000 elementary school children throughout the year.

“We are hoping to sponsor even more military this year,” Rodman added. “One sponsorship allows 20 military personnel to take part in the run/walk. The benefit of the sponsorship is two-fold because it will also help support our elementary school programs.”

To become a hero sponsor, contact Rodman at lisa@aguahedionda.org or call (760) 804-1969.