Women and hair loss: There is good news for a remedy

OCEANSIDE — When it comes to hair loss, it’s safe to say men tend to fare better than women. Male hair loss is more common and acceptable to discuss, while a level of shame and embarrassment can occur for women that prevents them from seeking help.

Female hair loss can occur in a few different areas including the sides of the head, the top of the head, the front of the head and the eyebrows.

While female hair loss can be the result of a medical condition, it is often due to surgery, damage from hair processing and — when it comes to eyebrows — from overplucking.

“The majority of women we see have had prior surgery such as a facelift or a forehead lift,” Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD, said. “If a woman is experiencing thinned out hair over their entire scalp, that is something that should first be addressed medically. If the hair loss is in a distinct pattern or patch area, we can help.”

Facial surgeries such as facelifts or forehead lifts will move back a woman’s hairline, which is something the specialists at MyHairTransplantMD are able to reconstruct. “It is common for us to see women who have had prior cosmetic work,” Wagner said. “While they have managed to fix one problem area, it can create another one.”

In addition to cosmetic surgery, extensive hair processing is another leading cause of hair loss in women. Bleaching, perming and even excessive blow drying can result in scalp and hair follicle damage. “We see a lot of women who have experienced hair loss due to chemicals and blow drying,” Wagner said. “When they find us they are excited because they had believed their situation was hopeless. During our consultation we show them exactly how we can help them remedy their hair loss once any burns that have occurred heal. They leave our office with a plan. And once the plan has been executed, their confidence is restored.”

When it comes to eyebrow thinning, tweezers are usually the culprit. “Whether trying to keep up with trends in eyebrow shaping, or just a result of aggressive plucking, many women live with thin to nearly non-existent eyebrows. Makeup and tattooing are common solutions, and many women mistakenly believe they are the only ones.

“Makeup and permanent makeup in particular can be effective, but they don’t produce the most natural-looking results,” Wagner said. “At MyHairTransplantMD we are able to use the same techniques that can restore hair to the scalp and adapt them to restore the full, natural appearance of your eyebrows.” Procedures for eyebrow hair transplants start at $3,500, depending on the extent of the hair loss.

Wagner invites anyone who is experiencing hair loss and is interested in a solution to contact MyHairTransplantMD for a free consultation. “We want you to come in and see us,” he said. “We will ask you to describe your problem, and if necessary we can do a consultation with your physician if a medical issue has created your hair loss problem.”

He also urges women to let go of any humiliation they might feel associated with their hair loss. “Female hair restoration is more common than you might think,” Wagner said. “We will make you feel comfortable and when you leave our office you will have a clear vision of what your next step is. We aren’t just restoring hair here; we want to restore your confidence.”

