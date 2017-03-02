Legal Notices, March 3, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING City of Carlsbad 2017-2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program The citizens of Carlsbad and other interested parties are hereby notified that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, to accept public comments on the needs of lower income persons in Carlsbad for development of the city’s CDBG 2017-2018 Program. Public comments will also be received on proposals submitted for funding through the city’s 2017-2018 Program. The City of Carlsbad has approximately $517,929 available for allocation to eligible CDBG projects. The City of Carlsbad is committed to using CDBG funds to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. To develop a CDBG program that meets the needs of the low and moderate-income population, the City of Carlsbad requests assistance from members of the community. Citizen participation is critical to the success of the Carlsbad CDBG program. Therefore, the city invites all community members to consider the needs of lower income persons within Carlsbad, to attend the public meetings, and to provide comments on the housing and community development needs of lower-income persons as part of the development of a 2017-2018 annual Action Plan for the program. Public comments are also requested on the various proposals that have been submitted for funding under Carlsbad’s 2017-2018 CDBG Program. Those proposals selected for funding will be identified within the annual Action Plan as the activities that the city will pursue in the upcoming year to meet the needs of lower income Carlsbad residents. Carlsbad has received a total of 11 proposals for CDBG funding. The application period for 2017-2018 funds has ended. Copies of all proposals are on file in the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA. The Draft Carlsbad 2017 2018 Program will be available for public review beginning on March 8, 2017, at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department located at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and also available on the city’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov. All interested persons are encouraged to submit written comments on or before the March 28, 2017, public hearing to the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or to Courtney Pene, Management Analyst (Contact information: Phone – 760-434-2010 or email – courtney.pene@carlsbadca.gov) PUBLISH: March 3, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 03/03/17 Upload only CN 19936

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 1635 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Urban Forestry Consulting Arborist Services The City is soliciting proposals from qualified firms (Consultants), to perform arboricultural consulting support services for the City. The purpose of this RFP is to select a consultant to provide independent and objective knowledge, analytical skills and professional judgment to arboricultural-related facts and circumstances in order to provide observations, conclusions, reports and appropriate recommendations in the field of arboricultural analysis. This engagement will require a single point of contract that will be responsible for the review of any work completed by other Consultant staff and all communications with city staff, committees and commissions. These services are outlined in the Scope of Services, and work tasks will be directed by the City Manager or the City Manager's designee. The contract award will not be based solely on price, but on a combination of factors as determined to be in the best interest of the City of Encinitas. After evaluating the proposals and discussing them further with the finalists, or the tentatively selected contractor, the City of Encinitas reserves the right to further negotiate the proposed work and/or method and amount of compensation. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. PROPOSALS: Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 16th day of March, 2017, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Breakfast Republic CASE NUMBER: 16-258 MINMOD FILING DATE: November 1, 2016 APPLICANT: Johan Engman, Rise and Shine Restaurant Group

LOCATION: 251 N. El Camino Real (APN: 257-062-22) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification to allow the construction of operable windows along the front façade of an existing alcohol serving establishment. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Open House Restaurant CASE NUMBER: 16-191 MINMOD/CDP

FILING DATE: August 15, 2016 APPLICANT: MP1 RFE, LLC LOCATION: 345 S. Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-036-18) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to authorize an interior remodel and outdoor patio dining areas for a new restaurant with on-site alcohol sales through a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) License. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) Zone and Coastal Zone.

ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Quail Drive Tentative Parcel Map CASE NUMBER: 15-292 TPM/DR/CDP FILING DATE: November 24, 2015 APPLICANT: Bob Mueller, RCMI, Inc. LOCATION: 147 Quail Drive (APN: 258-111-18-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Continued public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to subdivide an existing lot into four residential lots and one private street lot with associated site improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 5 (R-5) zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, and in the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Cardiff Seaside Market Beer and Wine CASE NUMBER: 16-268 MINMOD/CDP FILING DATE: October 17, 2016 APPLICANT: John Najjar (Cardiff Seaside Market) LOCATION: 2087 San Elijo Avenue (APN: 260-370-26) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to upgrade an existing Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license to allow on site wine and beer consumption associated with cooking classes, wine and beer tastings, community events, cafe and private parties on the premises. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan General Commercial-1 (C-GC-1) zone and within the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.

STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 5. PROJECT NAME: Johnson Residence Detached Hobby Shed CASE NUMBER: 16-072 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: May 10, 2016 APPLICANT: Jeff and Shanna Johnson LOCATION: 653 Camino El Dorado (APN 258-141-12) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit application for the construction of an oversized accessory detached storage building. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR2) Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitascas.gov 6. PROJECT NAME: Grauer School Auxiliary Building CASE NUMBER: 16-170 MUPMOD/DR/CDP FILING DATE: July 19, 2016 APPLICANT: Grauer School LOCATION: 1500 South El Camino Real (APN: 262-160-30) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application for the construction of a new auxiliary building for the existing school use. Additionally, temporary construction trailers are proposed to be utilized during construction. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, South El Camino Real Museum Overlay Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone and the appeal jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission within the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, amaynard@encinitasca.gov or (760) 633-2718 An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Items 2, 3, 4 and 5 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Item 6 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Planning and Building Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 03/03/17 CN 19916

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, to consider approving an amendment to Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 21 (Zoning Ordinance) to add Chapter 21.209 Cannon Road Agricultural/Open Space Zone (CR-A/OS), and recommending approval of other related amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, Zoning Map, Carlsbad Ranch Specific Plan, and the Local Coastal Program. Whereas, on January 4, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of an amendment to Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 21 (Zoning Ordinance) to add Chapter 21.209 Cannon Road Agricultural/Open Space Zone (CR-A/OS), and recommending approval of other related amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, Zoning Map, Carlsbad Ranch Specific Plan, and the Local Coastal Program. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, March 9, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Carl Stiehl in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4605 or Carl.stiehl@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, Zoning Map, Carlsbad Ranch Specific Plan, Encina Specific Plan, and the Local Coastal Program in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk's Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: ZCA 16-04/ZC 16-02/SP 207(L)/LCPA 16-03

CASE NAME: PROP D CANNON ROAD AGRICULTURAL/OPEN SPACE ZONE

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00039325-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

Date: (Fecha), 11/08/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) R Babers, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND HEARING FOR RIGHT TO ATTACH ORDER CASE# 37-2016-00039325-CU-BC-CTL Notice to defendant: WAIHAN KWONG, WAI SING KWONG, TAITAI KWONG, and her brother/ATT WAIHAN KWONG, WAIHAN KWONG, 253 Aurora Ave, San Marcos CA 92078. Plaintiff: Heraldo Farrell, Marva Farrell A hearing on plaintiff's application will be held in this court as follows: DATE: May 5, 2017, TIME: 9:00 AM, DEPT. 75.

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00001819-CL-CL-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LOKESH S. TANTUWAYA and Does 1-15 inclusive; YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MILBERG & DE PHILLIPS, A Professional Corporation;

Russell M. De Phillips SBN 95034 Roy L. Carlson Jr., Esq. SBN 123553 Milberg & De Phillips P.C. 2163 Newcastle Ave #200 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 Date: (Fecha), 01/18/17 Clerk (Secretario), by V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto)

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00001663-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): THOMAS FLANDERS, an individual; YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ROSALINDA AND PETER MUELLER, Husband and Wife;

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. PITT Case# 37-2017-000005467-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia A. Pitt. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Narbay Armagan in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Narbay Armagan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Christine A. Carlino PO Box 2301 Carlsbad CA 92018-2301 Telephone: 760.720.0848

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00332069-SC-SC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DANIEL MILLER, an individual; YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JAMES S. LINLOR, an individual;

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE (PROBATE CODE §§10300, 10304) SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CASE NO. 37-2015-00021635-PR-LA-CTL, ESTATE OF THOMAS HENRY MAJESKA, DECEASED. 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to confirmation by the above-entitled Superior Court, on or after March 14, 2017, or thereafter within the time allowed by law, Teresa Majeska-Robinson, as Administrator, of the estate of Thomas Henry Majeska, will sell at private sale an UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST in the property described below pursuant to the terms and conditions below, for $165,000 or to the highest and best net bidder. 2. The property is commonly known as 539 North Citrus Avenue, Vista, California, Assessor's Parcel No. 175-140-28-00, and more particularly described as follows: That portion of lot 12 of Martin's addition to Vista, in the City of Vista, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 1472, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of said San Diego County, August 30, 1912, described as follows: Beginning at the point of intersection of the southwesterly prolongation of the northwesterly line of said lot 12 with the center line of Citrus Avenue; thence north 63°36' 30" east, along said southwesterly prolongation, 26.37 feet to the easterly line of said Citrus Avenue; thence continuing north 63° 36' 30 east, 149.21 feet, more or

Katherine L. Scholl, Attorney for the Estate of Thomas Henry Majeska, SBN 285740 02/24/17, 03/03/17, 03/10/17 CN 19901

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that as of June 15, 2016, Cirrus Partners, Inc. and it’s stock holders, have no financial obligations in connection with a company known as Solutions Business Imaging and/or The Image Solution, located at 2794 Loker Ave. W. #105, Carlsbad , CA 92010 All inquiries must be directed to Yasir Julian Eftekar, or Courtney Eftekar at 2794 Loker Ave. W. #105, Carlsbad , CA 92010 – Telephone (760) 727-0309 – e-mail (Courtney@theimagesolution.com) 02/24/17, 03/03/17, 03/10/17 CN 19897

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00005192-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christina Sungmin Kim filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christina Sungmin Kim changed to proposed name: Christina Precious Connelly. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 07, 2017 at 9:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Feb 10, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19862

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00004862-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): William and Tina Fleck filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cole William James Stier change to proposed name: Cole William James Fleck. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 08, 2017 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19861

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00003638-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Thomas M. Grady and Kathleen M. Grady filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joseph Duke Grady change to proposed name: Duke Joseph Grady. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 21, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 30, 2017 William S Dato

Judge of the Superior Court 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19860

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-000431868-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALBERTO RENDON, an individual; CANDICE K MALDONADO, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WESLEY SERBAS, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ryan Sargent 2424 Vista Way #206 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.780.1684 Date: (Fecha), 12/09/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) V Navarro, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19830

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00016125-CU-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DYLAN COLBURN, an individual; DOES 1 through 100, inclusive; YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ANNA A. KULIDJIAN, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California 220 & 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Nvard Khachatrian, Esq. SBN 277135 4225 Executive Square #600 La Jolla, CA 92037 Telephone: 858.230.2222 Date: (Fecha), 05/16/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) J Jones, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19829

CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso): 37-2016-00029979-CU-OR-CTL SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVI-SO AL DEMANDADO): MADELINE MOORE; and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive; DOE 1 named as The Testate and Intestate Successors of Madeline Moore, Deceased, and All Persons Claiming By, Through, or Under Such Decendant. Legal Description The property address is: 1961 County Grove Ln., Encinitas, CA 92024, and is legally described as follows: PARCEL 1: An undivided 1/26th interest in and to Lot 183 of COUNTY OF SAN DEIGO TRACT NO. 3625-2, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 9083, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 10, 1979. EXCEPTING THEREFROM Living Unit 111 through 136, as shown on that certain Condominium Plain entitled “Condominium Plan for Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2“ recorded November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373056 of Official Records and defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records, as amended November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373057 of Official Records. RESERVING unto the Grantor, its successors and assigns one-half of all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry. PARCEL 2: Unit 129 as shown on that certain Condominium Plan referred to in Parcel 1 above. PARCEL 3: A non-exclusive assessment as set forth in the Section entitled “Ingress, Egress and Recreational Rights“ of the Article entitled “Easements“ of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for VIDA PACIFICA recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Recordes of San Diego County, California, as amended and supplemented (“Declaration“), for access, ingress and agress, pedestrian walkway, streets, driveway and general recreational purposes. EXCEPTING from Parcel 1 herein above described, an undivided 1/2 interest in all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry, as reserved in Deed recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289306 of Official Records. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la infor-macion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al de-mandante. Una carta o una llamada tele-fonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un for-mulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formu-larios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Califor-nia (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de ex-encion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le po-dra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abo-gado, puede llamar a un servicio de re-mision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios le-gales gratuitos de un programa de ser-vicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Ser-vices, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Califor-nia, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la cor-te tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gra-vamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, Room 225, San Diego, CA 92101. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is: (El nombre, la di-reccion y el numero de telefono del abo-gado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): JASON A SAVLOV, Esq., RCO LEGAL P.S., 2121 Alton Parkway, Suite 110, Irvine, CA 92606, (714) 277-4867 Date: (Fecha) 08/28/2016 Clerk (Secretario) By: L. MCALISTER, Deputy (Adjunto) CN931246 8473.50952 Feb 10,17,24, Mar 3, 2017 CN 19824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004959 Filed: Feb 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heads Up! Self Defense. Located at: 811 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debbie Love, 811 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Love, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004667 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jabbys. Located at: 6086 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan W. Burch, 6086 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/10/17 S/Jonathan W Burch, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003939 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Devil Dog Express. Located at: 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gholom Reza Askari, 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Gholom Reza Askari, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004363 Filed: Feb 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sakurabana Sushi Bar. Located at: 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A-101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Happy Foods Inc., 1031 S Coast Hwy 101 #A-101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 09/23/84 S/Keiko Loew, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005253 Filed: Feb 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commuters Choice. Located at: 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 3352, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Givens Transport Corporation, 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/30/17 S/John L Givens III, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005203 Filed: Feb 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cadden Consulting. Located at: 1011 St. Albans Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Trisha C. Hegg, 1011 St. Albans Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Trisha C Hegg, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001668 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always a Bridesmaid; B. AAB. Located at: 1642 Falcon Hill Ct., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha Steele, 2006 Denver St., San Diego CA 92110; 2. Andrew Auen, 1642 Falcon Hill Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Samantha Steele, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004836 Filed: Feb 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Car Interior; B. ClassicCarInterior.com. Located at: 1338 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pinario Berry Corporation, 1338 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Jeffrey P Vogl, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003538 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. homesellerhenry; B. home seller Henry. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Henry Baker, 1702 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/07/17 S/Henry Baker, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004282 Filed: Feb 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stone Steps. Located at: 708 Oakbranch, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Townsend, 708 Oakbranch, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Scott Townsend, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004968 Filed: Feb 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Money and Me Blog. Located at: 2240 Indus Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Jury, 2240 Indus Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Jury, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-005212 Filed: Feb 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Roots Kombucha; B. Organic Craft Brewing Co. Located at: 2790 Loker Ave W #117, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 244, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Organic Craft Brewing, 17338 Ruette Abeto, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/10/17 S/Ryan White, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004680 Filed: Feb 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shelter Outfitters. Located at: 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230756, Encinitas CA 92023-0756. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelter Outfitters LLC, 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Finch, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003712 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MerMommy Creations. Located at: 1772 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Moore, 1772 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Moore, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004091 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PMG Athletic Funding. Located at: 2181 S El Camino Real #306, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sojo Media Group LLC, 2181 S El Camino Real #306, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 10/01/10 S/Steve Olds, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004426 Filed: Feb 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Girls Love Steam. Located at: 7929 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Arm, 7929 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/03/17 S/Nichole Arm, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004432 Filed: Feb 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovely & Sweet Events; B. Lovely and Sweet Events. Located at: 3221 Madison St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 276, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maleni Ramirez, 3221 Madison St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Maleni Ramirez, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17, 03/24/17 CN 19919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003816 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pop Warner. Located at: 3872 Garfield St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Youth Athletics Inc., 3872 Garfield St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/30/09 S/Krystle Trautz, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003861 Filed: Feb 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Socal Aerial Solutions. Located at: 4344 Point Reyes Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Socal Aerial Solutions LLC, 4344 Point Reyes Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Campbell, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002850 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mynderse Insurance Agency. Located at: 2775 Via de la Valle #105, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Mynderse, 4773 Mission Blvd #M, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Mynderse, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004509 Filed: Feb 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Living Green; B. Sol Distributors. Located at: 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sol Distributors LLC, 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 12/24/16 S/Donn Reese, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004076 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandy Paws and Claws Professional Pet Sitting. Located at: 4548 Hancock Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 323, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristin R Schwabe, 4548 Hancock Circle, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kristin R Schwabe, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004313 Filed: Feb 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Construction Management. Located at: 3755 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sunset Construction Management, 3755 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Chris Marquardt, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002908 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alcala Country Pet Resort. Located at: 1273 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Schultz Pet Resort Services Inc., 1273 Crest DR., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Hamil Pet Resort Services Inc., 551 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 06/01/16 S/Susan La Croix Hamil, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/17 CN 19907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004323 Filed: Feb 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mother Digital. Located at: 930 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Soren Wichmann-Heil, 930 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 11/01/13 S/Soren Wichmann-Heil, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002152 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fur Real Pet Grooming. Located at: 3039 Jefferson St. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julie Kelliher, 2274 Alta Vista Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/22/16 S/Julie Kelliher, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19890

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003080 Filed: Feb 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TREC Realty; B. The Real Estate Consultants. Located at: 3760 Mission Ave. #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marie Jebavy Inc., 3760 Mission Ave. #102., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Marie Jebavy, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001420 Filed: Jan 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnum 326 Gallery. Located at: 326 Broadway, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 663 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #626, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David A Edery, 830 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #H, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/David A Edery, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003178 Filed: Feb 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SK Consulting. Located at: 7903 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230911, Encinitas CA 92023-0911. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelly K Kelly, 7903 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 10/15/08 S/Shelly K Kelly, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003595 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jag’s Mobile Wash. Located at: 2825 Third Ave. #404, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julio A Guevara, 2825 Third Ave. #404, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/27/16 S/Julio A Guevara, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003270 Filed: Feb 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mira Mesa Optometry. Located at: 8230 B Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mira Mesa Optometry Inc., 8230 B Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/14/97 S/Orlando Guiang, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19885

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-002256 Filed: Jan 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The English Gardener. Located at: 238 Calle de Madera, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 11/07/14 and assigned File #2014-029630. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Philip Turner, 238 Calle de Madera, Encinitas CA 92024 The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Philip Turner, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19884

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003722 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bateman Team. Located at: 2712 Jefferson St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erika Bateman, 2824 Hutchinson St., Vista CA 92084; Alan Bateman, 2824 Hutchinson St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/27/16 S/Erika Bateman, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19883

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001907 Filed: Jan 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solar Wholesale. Located at: 804 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #116, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ted Mount, 801 Inspiration Ln. Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/03/07 S/Ted Mount, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19882

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001903 Filed: Jan 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD LV Lending. Located at: 804 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #116, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ted Mount, 801 Inspiration Ln. Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/19/17 S/Ted Mount, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001904 Filed: Jan 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natural Energy; B. Natural Energy USA. Located at: 804 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #116, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ted Mount, 801 Inspiration Ln. Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 06/16/77 S/Ted Mount, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001724 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Giving Crate. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emily B Yarush, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Emily B Yarush, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003488 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nonnas. Located at: 574 E Mission Rd., #I, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 11835 Carmel Mtn. Rd., #1304-346, San Diego CA 92128. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaime Habert, 3534 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jaime Habert, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002636 Filed: Jan 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alleycat Woodworks. Located at: 2530 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alistair Keeys, 2530 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alistair Keeys, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19877

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003703 Filed: Feb 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intrepid Coaching. Located at: 1238 Sheridan Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: PO Box 26871, San Diego CA 92196. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Morgan Bailey, 1238 Sheridan Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Morgan Bailey, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004034 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The D-Clutter Company. Located at: 1100 Calle Quinn, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Denikka Maly, 110 Calle Quinn, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Denikka Maly, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19875

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004056 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rideshare Devices. Located at: 4760 Sandalwood Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Curtis Preston, 4760 Sandalwood Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/William Curtis Preston, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19874

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004059 Filed: Feb 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. USProSoft. Located at: 3080 Marmil Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92139. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Sleeper, 3080 Marmil Ave, San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Frank Sleeper, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19873

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004131 Filed: Feb 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brand Plus Story; B. R3 Films; C. You Plus Me; D. Rec Ready Recording. Located at: 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sofia Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Edmont M Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 12/22/10 S/Sofia Ortiz, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19872

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002254 Filed: Jan 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specialized IT. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104-134, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Force One Networks Inc., 7668 El Camino Real #104-134, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/20/17 S/Christopher Healey, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003462 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lifesaver CPR; B. Life Saver CPR. Located at: 3363 Concord St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Cox, 3363 Concord St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/08 S/Kimberly Cox, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19870

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-004234 Filed: Feb 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adams Property Management Co LLC, Located at: 44104 Royal Troon, Indio CA Riverside 92201. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adams Property Management Co LLC, 44104 Royal Troon Dr, Indio CA 92201. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 06/01/04 S/Lawrence G Adams, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003195 Filed: Feb 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Power Yoga. Located at: 372 Pine Ave #C17, Carlsbad CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. YogiTriathlete LLC, 372 Pine Ave #C17, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jessica L Gumkowski, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001890 Filed: Jan 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PLND Coffee. Located at: 25 E. D St., Encinitas CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 404 Encinitas Blvd #462, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel McIntosh, 404 Encinitas Blvd #462, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Mary Calhoun, 404 Encinitas Blvd #462, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Dan McIntosh, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003655 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Clean Windows. Located at: 1311 Ridge Rd., Vista CA. San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Trent Lawler, 1311 Ridge Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Trent Lawler, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002878 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C & L Enterprises. Located at: 802 Caminito del Mar, Carlsbad CA. San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Ann Wolff, 802 Caminito del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Elizabeth Ann Wolff, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002479 Filed: Jan 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stay Cheesy. Located at: 1922 #B Broadway St., Oceanside CA. San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lion Eats Tuna LLC, 1922 #B Broadway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alex Whittingham, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19864

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001949 Filed: Jan 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Positive Energy Massage. Located at: 530 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #6, Solana Beach CA. San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Qing Bei Su, 10247 Arrow Rock Ave, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Qing Bei Su, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/17 CN 19863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003466 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Whelping Box. Located at: 29572 Lilac Rd, Valley Center CA. San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Pasqua-Hummel, 29572 Lilac Rd, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Lisa Pasqua-Hummel, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003435 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snø Studio; B. Sno Studio. Located at: 3169 Seabury St., Carlsbad CA. San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #409, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christy A Dayhoff, 3169 Seabury St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/13/16 S/Christy A Dayhoff, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003025 Filed: Feb 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clip Services. Located at: 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachele Demeo, 4426 Springtime Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/07/17 S/Rachele Demeo, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002614 Filed: Jan 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Family Innovative Therapies (FIT). Located at: 374 N Coast Hwy 101 #F8, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Angela Colter, 6983 Via Borregos, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Angela Colter, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003006 Filed: Feb 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adapted Child’s Play; B. Joy Connection Inc (Home of Dive San Diego & Adapted Child’s Play. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marnie Young, 639 Ocean View Ave, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Marnie Young, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002181 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boost Dealer Solutions Inc.; B. Boost Conquest. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave East #105, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inyosoft, 2888 Loker Ave East #105, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/17/17 S/Timothy J Smith, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002880 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swim Baby Swim. Located at: 1397 N Vulcan Ave #4, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Raimondi, 1397 N Vulcan Ave #4, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Raimondi, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003378 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaimano. Located at: 1141 S Clementine St., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Viveiros, 1141 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Todd Viveiros, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19841

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002892 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bless Studios. Located at: 2330 Hosp Way #103., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandon Williams, 2330 Hosp Way #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/01/16 S/Brandon Williams, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19840

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003247 Filed: Feb 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JEM Management Group. Located at: 3013 Cadencia St., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanne Cannone, 3013 Cadencia St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/31/17 S/Joanne Cannone, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19839

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003152 Filed: Feb 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hollyday Design. Located at: 4035 Syme Dr., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Olsen, 4035 Syme Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/22/16 S/Holly Olsen, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19838

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003418 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Form Builders Inc. Located at: 3833 Pine Hills Rd., Julian, CA. San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. True Form Builders Inc., 3833 Pine Hills Rd., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Jason Corwin, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002914 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Product Slingshot Inc.; B. Forecast 3D; C. Forecast Product Development. Located at: 2221 Rutherford Rd., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Product Slingshot Inc., 2221 Rutherford Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 11/01/94 S/Donovan Weber, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003603 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homefront Media; B. Veterans One Home Loans, Located at: 1089 Goldeneye View, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Veterans One Inc., 1089 Goldeneye View, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Daniel P Lehman, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003376 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Buick GMC, Located at: 5334 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoehn Buick GMC Cadillac Inc., 5334 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/10 S/Gloria Rediker, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003574 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Body San Diego; B. Surf Body, Located at: 2469 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: 4556 35th St, San Diego CA 92116. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jay Mrjenovich, 4556 35th St, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jay Mrjenovich, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002802 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Writerly, Located at: 452 La Veta Ave, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julia Beeson Polloreno, 452 La Veta Ave, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Julia Beeson Polloreno, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002176 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mother Earth Respect, Located at: 924 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff, CA. San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Hoffman, 924 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Amy Hoffman, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19831