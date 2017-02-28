Two arrested for fatal shooting

OCEANSIDE — Murder suspects Hector Galvez, 30, and his female companion Jamie Radloff, 27, were arrested in Hemet on Feb. 25 for the fatal shooting of Joel Bishop, 45, which occurred a day earlier in Oceanside.

Hemet Police observed Galvez Saturday afternoon. While attempting to take him into custody, an officer shot and injured Galvez. No police officers or bystanders were hurt.

Galvez was treated at a nearby hospital following the incident, and released to the custody of Oceanside Police.

The officer involved shooting is under routine investigation.

Also under investigation is the motive for the fatal shooting of Bishop, the son of former councilwoman Melba Bishop.

Shots were fired in the 1700 block of South Myers Street in Oceanside on Feb. 24. Multiple callers reported hearing the shots, followed by someone yelling for help.

When Oceanside Police arrived at the scene Bishop was found with a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported for medical treatment and succumbed to his injuries an hour later.

Police reported that Galvez and Radloff knew the victim. Gang activity does not appear to be a factor.

Galvez and Radloff are in custody and charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Oceanside Police tip line at (760) 435-4730.