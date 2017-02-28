Scott discusses skin health at quarterly meeting

RANCHO SANTA FE — Members of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and their guests had the opportunity to hear an informative skin care health talk during the course of their Feb. 22 quarterly meeting at the Garden Club. Registered nurse Jessica Scott, who works at the Art of Skin in Solana Beach, discussed solar protection and a sun-wise lifestyle.

According to Scott, individuals need a good foundation in skin health, which begins with waterproof sunscreen and reapplication when outdoors.

“Physical sunscreens are much more important than chemical sunscreens as far skin cancer prevention,” she said.

Physical sunscreen has both zinc and titanium properties.

“Those are the two ingredients that you really want to have in there to protect and be a physical reflector of the sunlight,” Scott said.

Scott also noted that when spending time outdoors another helpful sun defense is UPF (Ultra Protection Factor) clothing. Even with the best of intentions, reapplying sunscreen may be forgotten and this is when UPF clothing can help play an important role.

Scott was hopeful that attendees would walk away from the lecture with newfound knowledge on sun protection as well as the aesthetic methods available to rejuvenate sun damaged skin.

“Sunscreen is something that we do to protect our skin,” she said. “Wear good sunscreen, protect your investment, and be healthy. Our skin is our largest organ and we need to protect it.”

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club executive director Shelly Breneman was thankful that Scott delivered a powerful presentation about protecting and rejuvenating the skin.

“Jessica made us aware of best products and practices for skin care health. I felt it was an especially valuable topic for our gardening members who spend extra time outdoors,” she said.